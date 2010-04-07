Telegram Notify MT4

Automatically sends notifications about trade opening, closing, and partial closing from MetaTrader 4 to Telegram.

The utility supports 16 languages: English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese.

This product is designed for traders who want to receive Telegram notifications without constantly monitoring the trading terminal. It is suitable for Expert Advisor users who want to track EA activity, traders working with multiple symbols, and VPS users.

The utility correctly detects full and partial trade closures (for example: 0.10 / 0.30 lots) and includes protection against duplicate notifications.

Notifications can be sent for all symbols on the trading account or only for the symbol of the chart where the utility is attached (optional).

A Test Telegram button is available on the chart to verify chat functionality and can be hidden after setup.

Notification Content

  • Trade Open Notification includes: Symbol, Trade volume, Trade direction (BUY / SELL), Open price, Take Profit and Stop Loss values (optional)
  • Trade Close Notification includes: Symbol, Closed volume (partial or full), Close price (optional), Final profit or loss (gross or net - optional)

      Easy Setup

      1. Create a Telegram bot via @BotFather and obtain your Bot Token.
      2. Create a Telegram channel (public or private), get its Chat ID, and add the bot as an administrator with permission to send messages.
      3. In MetaTrader 4, enable WebRequest for https://api.telegram.org then attach the utility to any chart and enter the Bot Token and Chat ID in the input parameters.
      4. Click the Test Telegram button on the chart to verify everything is working.

        Important Notes

        • The utility does not open or modify trades.
        • Works only while MetaTrader 4 is running.
        • Compatible with all MT4 brokers and supports working with multiple orders on the same symbol.

        MT5 Version Available Here

        If you find this tool useful, please consider leaving a review.

          Produtos recomendados
          Discord Notify MT4
          Aleh Piatrenka
          Utilitários
          Automatically sends notifications about trade opening, closing, and partial closing from MT4 to Discord . The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. The product is designed for traders who need to receive Discord notifications without constantly monitoring the terminal. It is suitable for Expert Advisor users who want to track their activity, tra
          FREE
          Auto BE break even EA
          Calvin Andile Mahlangu
          5 (2)
          Utilitários
          AUTO BE Utility – Breakeven Manager for MetaTrader 4 The AUTO BE Utility by KALIFX is a compact and efficient trade-management tool for MetaTrader 4. It automatically adjusts the stop-loss level to the breakeven point once the market price reaches a defined profit distance. This ensures that active trades are protected from reversals once they move into profit, without requiring manual intervention. Main Features Automatic Breakeven Control – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven when the price reac
          FREE
          Close all treads with Tp and SL
          Mir Mostofa Kamal
          Utilitários
          Close_All_Trades_with_TP_SL is a reliable and efficient MQL4 Expert Advisor designed to simplify and automate trade management for all open positions on your MT4 account. This EA is especially useful for traders who open multiple trades quickly or use high-frequency strategies where manual TP/SL placement becomes difficult and time-consuming. The primary purpose of the EA is to ensure that every open trade—whether Buy or Sell—always has a predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) applied. M
          FREE
          Exp Swing
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.49 (57)
          Experts
          Ele usa o modelo de uma estratégia famosa chamada Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - colocação alternada de pedidos pendentes com lote aumentado. A estratégia consiste em colocar duas ordens pendentes opostas. Quando o preço se move em uma determinada direção, uma ordem pendente é acionada, enquanto o tamanho do lote da outra ordem é aumentado. O EA oferece três tipos de abertura de pedidos pendentes (TypeofTrade) Abertura automática após a colocação (AutoTrade de abertura instantânea) Abertura
          FREE
          Three pyramids EA
          Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
          5 (6)
          Experts
          Imagine a estabilidade e a simetria das Grandes Pirâmides — perfeitamente equilibradas, inabaláveis ​​e construídas para durar séculos. É exatamente isso que o EA Three Pyramids oferece à sua conta de negociação — um sistema inteligente, estável e estratégico que combina hedge, precisão de martingale e escala adaptável para resistir à turbulência do mercado e aumentar o património de forma constante. Filosofia Central Ao contrário dos sistemas comuns de grelha ou martingale que entram em colap
          FREE
          William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
          Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
          Experts
          Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
          FREE
          Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little
          PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
          4.5 (2)
          Experts
          Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little The EA not for Real Account. You can EA for Real Account with link:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47635 Uses of EA - Trailingstop: Move stoploss continuously. - Breakeven: Move the stoploss once. Custom parameters: All OrderOpenTime:     + true: acts on all order     + false: only affect the order opened since EA run All OrderType:     + true: acts on all order.     + false: only the order is running (Buy, Sell) TraillingStop: true (Use), false (do n
          FREE
          Ultra Scalper Pro
          Vadim Korolyuk
          4.29 (7)
          Experts
          Scalping Expert Advisor trades from daily support and resistance levels. Trading expert does not use indicators. Recommended use a broker with 5 signs and a low spread. To protect the account from trading during spread expansion, added parameter: "MaxSpread", in which you specify the maximum allowable spread (15-20 pips). A month opens 16-18 deals on average. Benefits: Expert always uses Takeprofit, Stoploss and Traillingstop; Expert does not use a grid or martingale system; Expert can work with
          FREE
          Price Trap Test
          Dmitriy Susloparov
          Experts
          Price Trap Test This is a free version of the Price Trap Full Expert Advisor designed to provide an opportunity for free testing of the algorithm on a live account, and not in the strategy tester. The trading signals algorithm is exactly the same here, the difference is that you cannot change the parameters, with the exception of GMToffset . Full version verified with broker just2trade Parameters GMToffset - your broker's time difference and GMT.
          FREE
          IT Moving Average EA
          Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
          3.86 (7)
          Experts
          Discover our sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) market. This free EA exploits a trading strategy based on the crossover of two simple moving averages, enhanced by a grid approach, providing a powerful way to optimize your operations in the financial market. Key Features: Moving Average Crossover Strategy: Our EA uses a crossover of two moving averages – 50 and 200 periods – to identify trading opportunities. This proven method provides a strong indication o
          FREE
          StatsBar
          Maksim Kalachev
          Utilitários
          StatBar 1.6 Indicator showing balance, earnings for today, yesterday and the day before yesterday. The indicator also shows: - Server; - GMT; - Server time; - Shoulder; - Spread. Description of variables: extern int Magic = "-1"; // Magic for statistics -1 = all 0 = manual extern string Symboll = "-1"; // Symbol for statistics -1 = all 0 = current EURUSD = for EURUSD
          FREE
          Confirmation Entry
          Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
          Experts
          Dear Valuable Friends ,   This New Free EA works as below : - waiting the M15 diagram to show the reverse or continuing of the trend - confirm  signal on H4 Diagram . - wait till the entry strategy is being extremely true  - put direct entry point (sell or Buy ) and put Pending Orders (P.O) in grid   All these will be Active after manually set in common parameters that u fully controlled . Check the pics to recognize .. for any Question write to me directly .. Best Luck  Best Luck  
          FREE
          BBPlus Driver
          Yuji Hiiragi
          Experts
          BB Plus Driverは BB Plus !インジケータ をフルに活用していただくためのEAです。 すべての通貨ペア、タイムフレームで利用できます。BB Plus !インディケーターが無い場合は、ボリンジャーバンドにタッチしてからのリバウンドでエントリーするEAとして稼働します。 10年間のバックテストでは、BB Plus ! インジケータを使用しAUDCAD_M15およびGBPNZD_M5に適用した場合に最も良い結果が得られました。スクリーンショットをご覧ください EAとしての基本的な機能を装備しながら、わかりにくい設定を排除し、初心者の方でも簡単にご利用いただけます BB Plus ! インジケータ は1分足から使える高精度のスキャルピング用逆張りサインツールです。 ・すべての通貨ペア、時間足で利用でき、絶好のタイミングでのエントリー・チャンスをお知らせします ・ ボリンジャーバンドにタッチしてからの反転を   基本戦略とし、 独自のアルゴリズムを加えることで、精度の高い反転ポイントでサインを発信します ・勝敗判定機能により 直近の相場環境に対するこのインディケータの
          FREE
          VadineroLab MT4 Export Master to Exel JSON
          Vadym Gapon
          Utilitários
          VadineroLab MT4 Export Master to CSV EXEL JSON - Expert Advisor for exporting and analyzing symbols, account, terminal parameters, active trades, current account state, trading history, global variables.   Generates the following report types: * Symbols Parameters — spread, tick size, min/max lot, swap, … * Account Parameters — balance, equity, leverage, currency, margin info, … * Terminal Parameters — server, version, language, date, environment, … * Trade History — orders, deals, positions, se
          FREE
          RedeeCash WilliamsX50
          Patrick Odonnell Ingle
          Experts
          Com base na estratégia identificada em https://tradingstrategyguides.com/williams-percent-range-strategy/, mas automatizada para oferecer suporte a várias moedas de uma única instância de consultor especialista. Também usa os cruzamentos lentos e rápidos da SMA para determinar a direção da tendência. A base para a estratégia externa é abrir uma negociação de COMPRA quando Williams %R cruzar o -50 em uma tendência de alta e abrir uma negociação de VENDA na tendência de baixa. Você tem controle
          FREE
          The Arrow Scalper
          Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
          1 (2)
          Experts
          Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
          FREE
          ProbabilityRiskManagedEA
          Pranav Sanghadia
          1 (1)
          Experts
          Probability and risk management based trading algorithm EA. This EA works on any timeframe, in fact it does not take the timeframe in account. Please backtest and generate the optimized values for your MT4 broker.  Please use the optimized input parameters only for the given currency pair and don't modify TP or SL once the trade is placed. As per the probability of coin flip the buy and sell orders will be equal in some time, the EA remains profitable because of the optimized parameters. 
          FREE
          Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
          Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
          4 (1)
          Experts
          Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
          FREE
          Price Ray MT4
          Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
          4 (2)
          Utilitários
          Price Ray indicator is a utility that will improve the way you trade. Primarily, it shows the Bid, Ask or Last price as a line ray which beams till the current candle, last visible chart candle or extended to all candle bars. The enhanced features in this indicator provide information in an area where you focus most, right next to the current candle. You can select text to be shown above or below the Price ray. The indicator is fully customizable, allowing it to fit any strategy requirements. Th
          FREE
          SR Breakout EA MT4
          Timo Roth
          Experts
          SR Breakout EA MT4 Launch Promo: Depending on the demand, the EA may become a paid product in the future. Presets:  Click Here Key Features: Easy Installation : Ready to go in just a few steps - simply drag the EA onto any chart and load the settings. Safe Risk Management: No martingale, grid, or other high-risk money management techniques. Risk management, stop loss, and take profit levels can be adjusted in the settings. Customizable Parameters: Flexible configuration for individual trading pr
          FREE
          Angry bull Option Binary
          Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
          1 (1)
          Utilitários
          Angry Bull Option Binary     Este é um robô Binary Options, que contém 7 estratégias, você podetestá-lo para verificar quais são as melhores estratégias Configurações Valor inicial do lote Investimento Dinâmico = Se ativado, utilizará um lote automático de acordo com seu capital Saldo ($) c/ backtest - Saldo inicial para backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = Será o valor de % para o lote automático se for ativado Expiração (em minutos) = Será o tempo de vencimento das ordens em Opções Binárias Magi
          One MA
          Maksim Novikov
          3.67 (3)
          Experts
          THE ROBOT IS ON A MOVING AVERAGE! This Expert Advisor will allow you to trade (make trades) automatically using a single moving average. Input parameters: 1. Lot (recently added and a percentage of the deposit) 2. Stop Loss 3. Take Profit Well... everything is simple here)) 4. Opening two deals at once A function for allowing two-way trading. For example, if a deal is open for purchase, then a deal can be opened for sale at the same time This function is disabled by default (false). 5. Mag
          FREE
          Zigzag Extremum points
          Oleg Popov
          4.81 (32)
          Experts
          New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
          FREE
          Raven
          Dmitriy Prigodich
          5 (1)
          Experts
          "Raven" is an expert scalper who does not use dangerous strategies in his work. It trades at the extremes of the pullback, according to the trend. Channel scalping means confidence, reliability and minimal risks. The Expert Advisor implements all types of stops from the percentage of the balance to the signal stop, so you can always control your balance and not worry. It is recommended to use a signal stop - this will optimize losses and increase profits. The first 10 copies are priced at $ 10
          FREE
          ZigZag Fibo EA
          Andrey Tatarinov
          4.38 (8)
          Experts
          O consultor negocia com a tendência. A direção da tendência é determinada pelo indicador ZigZag . A grade de Fibonacci está sobreposta na direção da tendência. Em um determinado nível de Fibonacci , uma ordem limite é colocada na direção da tendência. Os seguintes níveis estão disponíveis para fazer um pedido: 23.6 38.2 50.0 61.8 78.6 O stop loss é definido para o nível Fibo de 100 ou especificado pelo usuário nas configurações do consultor. O Take Profit é definido para o nível Fibo 0 ou es
          FREE
          Lucky Trade Panel MT4
          Nina Yermolenko
          5 (1)
          Utilitários
          Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
          EA Gap Catcher
          Mikita Kurnevich
          5 (3)
          Experts
          Read more about my products EA Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
          FREE
          MaEurUsd EA
          Alexander Chertnik
          4.5 (4)
          Experts
          This Expert Advisor destined for trading especially EURUSD 1h pair. Minimum trading account 300. The EA uses 2 moving averages for entering the market. There are no Take Profit of Stop Loss, the orders are closed then the serten group of trades are in profit. Settings for optimization can be modify by the user: trade distance / lot / profit / fast ma period / slow ma period developed, tested and optimized   on "   VantageMarkets   " platform. Recommended broker > Vantage
          FREE
          Free automatic fibonacci
          Tonny Obare
          4.67 (49)
          Indicadores
          Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
          FREE
          Proftrader Free
          Alexander Nikolaev
          4 (3)
          Experts
          This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
          FREE
          Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
          Local Trade Copier EA MT4
          Juvenille Emperor Limited
          4.96 (105)
          Utilitários
          Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o Local Trade Copier EA MT4 oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas necess
          Trade Assistant MT4
          Evgeniy Kravchenko
          4.42 (192)
          Utilitários
          Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação - Instruções para a aplicação - Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características adicionais
          Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.69 (65)
          Utilitários
          Copiadora comercial para MetaTrader 4. Ele copia negociações, posições e pedidos em forex de qualquer conta. É uma das melhores copiadoras comerciais  MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4  (ou MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 ). Versão MT5 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Versão da copiadora para o terminal MetaTrader 5 ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 ) -  Copylot Cli
          Forex Trade Manager MT4
          InvestSoft
          4.98 (425)
          Utilitários
          Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
          MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
          Lukas Roth
          4.88 (41)
          Utilitários
          O MT4 para Telegram Signal Provider é uma ferramenta fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais para o Telegram, transformando sua conta em um provedor de sinais. O formato das mensagens é totalmente personalizável! No entanto, para uso simples, você também pode optar por um modelo predefinido e habilitar ou desabilitar partes específicas da mensagem. [ Demonstração ]   [ Manual ] [ Versão MT5 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Conf
          TradePanel MT4
          Alfiya Fazylova
          4.84 (89)
          Utilitários
          O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
          Trade copier MT4
          Alfiya Fazylova
          4.58 (33)
          Utilitários
          Trade Copier é um utilitário profissional projetado para copiar e sincronizar negociações entre contas de negociação. A cópia ocorre da conta / terminal do fornecedor para a conta / terminal do destinatário, instalada no mesmo computador ou vps. Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão demo em uma conta demo. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Principais funcionalidades e benefícios: Suporta a cópia de MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, incluindo contas "MT5 netting". Os mod
          Ultimate Extractor MT4
          Clifton Creath
          Utilitários
          Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
          Discord To MT4 Receiver
          Levi Dane Benjamin
          5 (1)
          Utilitários
          Copie sinais de qualquer canal do qual você seja membro (   sem a necessidade de um Token de Bot ou Permissões de Administrador  diretamente para o seu MT4. Foi projetado com o usuário em mente, oferecendo muitos recursos que você precisa Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do Usuário + Demo  | Versão MT5 | Versão Telegram Se quiser experimentar uma demonstração, vá p
          The News Filter
          Leolouiski Gan
          5 (25)
          Utilitários
          Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
          Trade Portfolio Dashboard
          LEE SAMSON
          Utilitários
          Veja instantaneamente o seu histórico de negociações fechadas por dia e semana, as suas negociações abertas atuais e a exposição forex num gráfico! Utilize o mapa de calor para identificar operações lucrativas e onde está o seu drawdown atual dentro do seu portfólio de negociação. Botões de fecho rápido Utilize os botões de fecho rápido para fechar todas as operações num único símbolo, fechar operações individuais por completo ou obter lucros ou perdas parciais com o clique de um botão. Chega
          Telegram To MT4 Copier
          Trinh Dat
          4.95 (40)
          Utilitários
          The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
          VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.86 (59)
          Utilitários
          Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique.  Trabalhando com posições e pedidos!  Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Usando nosso painel de negociação, você pode negociar com um clique no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções que tornam a vida mais fácil para um trader e ajudam-no a conduzir suas atividades de trading com muito mais rapidez e conveniência. Dicas gráficas e i
          Custom Alerts MT4
          Daniel Stein
          5 (7)
          Utilitários
          Custom Alerts: Monitore vários mercados e não perca nenhuma oportunidade importante Visão geral Custom Alerts é uma solução dinâmica para traders que desejam monitorar configurações potenciais em vários instrumentos a partir de um único local. Integrando dados de nossas ferramentas principais — como FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power — o Custom Alerts notifica automaticamente sobre movimentos importantes do mercado, sem a necessidade de alternar entre diversos gráficos ou pe
          Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
          Dilwyn Tng
          5 (3)
          Utilitários
          Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Cópia Gato MT4) não é apenas um simples copiador local de operações; é uma estrutura completa de gestão de risco e execução, projetada para os desafios atuais do trading. Desde desafios de prop firms até a gestão de contas pessoais, adapta-se a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e tratamento avançado das operações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (emissor) quanto no modo Slave (receptor), sincr
          Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
          Levi Dane Benjamin
          4.09 (11)
          Utilitários
          Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 4. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
          Trading box Technical analysis
          Igor Zizek
          5 (37)
          Utilitários
          Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
          RedFox Copier Pro
          Rui Manh Tien
          4.7 (10)
          Utilitários
          Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
          Telegram Signal pro
          Sara Sabaghi
          4.86 (7)
          Utilitários
          What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
          Smart Keys Sniper Entry
          Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
          Utilitários
          Este gerenciador de negociação 2 em 1 é ideal para negociar breakouts de velas. Pode custar a média de uma negociação colocando ordens de limite adicionais em pullbacks. Isso garante que você obtenha o melhor preço em todas as suas posições e um RR mais alto em suas vitórias. O risco é calculado pela altura da vela fechada mais recentemente. Os botões do assistente comercial ajudam a gerenciar todos os pedidos feitos manualmente. Use-o com qualquer método de entrada; ação de preço ou indicador
          Exp4 Duplicator
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.5 (22)
          Utilitários
          O Expert Advisor   repete   negociações e posições um número predefinido de vezes em sua conta   MetaTrader 4   . Ele copia todas as negociações abertas manualmente ou por outro Expert Advisor. Copia sinais e aumenta muito a partir de sinais   ! Aumenta o lote de outros EAs. As seguintes funções são suportadas: lote personalizado para negociações copiadas, Stop Loss de cópia, Take Profit, uso de stop móvel. Versão MT5 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar     Como obter ar
          Basket EA MT4
          Juvenille Emperor Limited
          5 (5)
          Utilitários
          Basket EA MT4 é uma poderosa ferramenta de realização de lucros e um sistema abrangente de proteção de conta, tudo combinado em uma solução simples e fácil de usar. Seu objetivo principal é oferecer controle completo sobre o lucro e perda global da sua conta, gerenciando todas as posições abertas a nível de cesta, e não individualmente. O EA oferece uma gama completa de recursos a nível de cesta, incluindo take profit, stop loss, break even e trailing stop. Esses recursos podem ser configurados
          Grid Manual MT4
          Alfiya Fazylova
          4.71 (17)
          Utilitários
          "Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
          Exp SafetyLock PRO
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.57 (28)
          Utilitários
          O SAFETYLOCK é a ferramenta essencial para traders que desejam proteger suas operações contra bruscas reversões de mercado. Ele automaticamente define uma ordem oposta para cada posição já aberta, criando uma camada adicional de segurança para sua estratégia. Quando um trader ou um Expert Advisor (EA) abre uma posição, o SAFETYLOCK gera uma ordem pendente oposta (hedge). Caso a posição entre em território negativo, essa ordem pendente é ativada, criando um bloqueio eficaz e minimizando possíve
          CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.87 (31)
          Utilitários
          Fechar posições no MetaTrader 4 ao atingir o lucro/perda total com a função de trailing de lucro. Você pode habilitar as paradas virtuais (ordem separada) , Calcular e fechar as posições de COMPRA e VENDA separadamente (COMPRA e VENDA separadas) , Fechar e calcular todos os símbolos ou apenas o símbolo atual (todos os símbolos) , Ativar trailing de lucro (Trailing Profit) , Fechar ao atingir um total de lucros ou perdas em moeda de depósito, pontos ou % do saldo. O aplicativo foi projetado para
          Averaging Helper
          Sergey Batudayev
          5 (2)
          Utilitários
          Auxiliar de Média - Este tipo de instrumento auxiliar de negociação ajudará você a calcular a média de suas posições anteriormente não lucrativas usando duas técnicas: média padrão hedge com posterior abertura de posições conforme a tendência O utilitário tem a capacidade   de classificar várias posições abertas em diferentes direções ao mesmo tempo, tanto para compra quanto para venda. Por exemplo, você abriu uma posição para venda e a segunda para compra, e ambas não são lucrativas, ou uma est
          Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
          LEE SAMSON
          Utilitários
          O Risk/Reward Tool é um Expert Advisor de nível profissional projetado para revolucionar a forma como você planeja, visualiza e executa operações no MetaTrader 4. Seja você um trader discricionário que valoriza a gestão precisa de risco ou um desenvolvedor de estratégias que precisa testar configurações de trading visualmente, esta ferramenta fornece tudo o que você precisa em uma interface elegante e intuitiva. Diferente das calculadoras de posição básicas, o Risk/Reward Tool combina planejamen
          News Filter EA MT4
          Rashed Samir
          5 (9)
          Utilitários
          News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
          Hedge Trade
          Mothusi Malau
          1 (1)
          Utilitários
          ️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
          KT Equity Protector MT4
          KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
          3.4 (5)
          Utilitários
          Proteja seu capital de trading com facilidade Proteger seu capital é tão importante quanto fazê-lo crescer. O KT Equity Protector é seu gerente pessoal de risco, monitorando continuamente a equidade da sua conta e intervindo automaticamente para evitar perdas ou garantir lucros ao fechar todas as ordens ativas e pendentes quando os níveis de lucro ou prejuízo predefinidos forem atingidos. Chega de decisões emocionais ou adivinhações — apenas proteção confiável do capital funcionando incansavelme
          Mais do autor
          Telegram Trade Notify
          Aleh Piatrenka
          Utilitários
          Automatically sends notifications about trade opening, closing, and partial closing from MT5 to Telegram. The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. The product is designed for traders who need to receive Telegram notifications without constantly monitoring the terminal. It is suitable for Expert Advisor users who want to track their activity, tr
          FREE
          Discord Notify
          Aleh Piatrenka
          Utilitários
          Automatically sends notifications about trade opening, closing, and partial closing from MT5 to Discord . The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. The product is designed for traders who need to receive Discord notifications without constantly monitoring the terminal. It is suitable for Expert Advisor users who want to track their activity, tra
          FREE
          Slack Notify
          Aleh Piatrenka
          Utilitários
          Automatically sends notifications about trade opening, closing, and partial closing from MT5 to Slack. The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. The product is designed for traders who need to receive Slack notifications without constantly monitoring the terminal. It is suitable for Expert Advisor users who want to monitor their activity, trader
          FREE
          Discord Notify MT4
          Aleh Piatrenka
          Utilitários
          Automatically sends notifications about trade opening, closing, and partial closing from MT4 to Discord . The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. The product is designed for traders who need to receive Discord notifications without constantly monitoring the terminal. It is suitable for Expert Advisor users who want to track their activity, tra
          FREE
          Slack Notify MT4
          Aleh Piatrenka
          Utilitários
          Automatically sends notifications about trade opening, closing, and partial closing from MT4 to Slack. The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. The product is designed for traders who need to receive Slack notifications without constantly monitoring the terminal. It is suitable for Expert Advisor users who want to monitor their activity, trader
          FREE
          Filtro:
          Sem comentários
          Responder ao comentário