Slack Notify MT4

Automatically sends notifications about trade opening, closing, and partial closing from MT4 to Slack.

The utility supports 16 languages: English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. The product is designed for traders who need to receive Slack notifications without constantly monitoring the terminal. It is suitable for Expert Advisor users who want to monitor their activity, traders working with multiple symbols, and VPS users.

Full and partial position closures are detected correctly (for example: 0.10 / 0.30 lots), and protection against duplicate messages is implemented.

Notifications can be sent for all symbols of the trading account or only for the chart symbol where the utility is attached (optional).
A Test Slack button is available to verify chat functionality and can be hidden from the chart after setup.

Notification content:

A trade opening notification includes: symbol, volume, trade direction (BUY / SELL), opening price, and Take Profit and Stop Loss values (optional).
A trade closing notification includes: symbol, closed volume (partial or full), closing price (optional), and final profit or loss.

Easy setup:

  1. Create a new App in Slack, configure an Incoming Webhook, select a channel, and copy its Webhook URL.
  2. In MetaTrader 4, enable WebRequest for https://hooks.slack.com/ , attach the utility to any chart, and enter the Webhook URL in the Input Value.
  3. Click the Test Slack button on the chart to verify functionality.
Detailed step-by-step instructions are available in the screenshot.

Important notes:

The utility does not open or modify trades.
Works only while the MetaTrader 4 terminal is running.
Compatible with all MT4 brokers and supports working with multiple orders on the same symbol.

MT5 Version Available Here

If you find this tool useful, please consider leaving a review.
