XP Layering and set BE tool for MT5

Stop Loss and Take Profit Manager The EA allows you to set a Stop Loss (SL) for your orders or positions within milliseconds, regardless of the number of orders. How to Use: Attach the EA to the chart where you want to modify the SL for your orders. Configure the following input settings : Order_Type: Select the order or position types. SetStopLoss: Enable this if you want to set a Stop Loss. StopLoss: Enter the SL value. SetTakeProfit: Enable this if you want to set a Take Profit

