XP Bulk SL TP Modify for MT4
- Utilità
- Mostafa Mahmoud
- Versione: 1.10
- Aggiornato: 15 febbraio 2025
Stop Loss and Take Profit Manager
The EA allows you to set a Stop Loss (SL) for your orders or positions within milliseconds, regardless of the number of orders.
How to Use:
- Attach the EA to the chart where you want to modify the SL for your orders.
- Configure the following input settings:
- Order_Type: Select the order or position types.
- SetStopLoss: Enable this if you want to set a Stop Loss.
- StopLoss: Enter the SL price.
- SetTakeProfit: Enable this if you want to set a Take Profit.
- TakeProfit: Enter the TP price.
- MagicNumber: Use 0 for manually created orders or enter the specific magic number of orders created by another EA.
The EA processes your request instantly and displays a confirmation message.
Your reviews are highly appreciated. Thank you!