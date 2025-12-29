Forex Gold Maker

FOREX GOLD MAKER is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor built on a simple, disciplined, and repeatable hedge-cycle strategy. Once attached to the chart, the EA automatically opens a BUY and a SELL position and manages each side independently using fixed money-based profit targets. The system is designed to keep trading continuously, reopening new positions whenever a profit target is achieved, without using indicators, martingale, or complex calculations. The logic remains the same at all times, ensuring consistency and mechanical execution without emotional interference.

🔲 IMPORTANT TRADING DETAILS

Recommended Capital:
➡ Minimum $500
➡ Safer & smoother performance: $1,000+

Stop Loss:
➡ Sense The Stop Loss (floating strategy as per account capital and market sentiments)

Take Profit:
➡ BUY TP: fixed (money-based)
➡ SELL TP: fixed (money-based)

Lot Size:
➡ Initial BUY: standard → Next BUY: as per market sentiment
➡ SELL: standard (fixed)

Timeframe:
➡ Works on any timeframe (tick-based EA)
➡ Best performance on M5 – M30

Recommended Chart / Symbol:
GOLD (XAUUSD)
➡ Also compatible with major Forex pairs in which has daily fluctuation of 10 - 15 points.

FOREX GOLD MAKER is best suited for traders who prefer straightforward automation, continuous market participation, and rule-based execution. Since the EA does not use a Stop Loss, floating drawdowns are part of the strategy, and it is strongly recommended to use proper risk capital and avoid high-impact news periods. This EA is ideal for disciplined traders who understand hedge-style systems and are looking for a simple yet effective automated trading approach.

🤝 Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Ensure proper risk capital, test on demo accounts, and understand trade exposure before live use.


Quantum Forex AI
Bhavesh Kakani
Experts
Quantum Forex AI is a powerful MQL5-based automated trading system , mainly designed for Commodity scalping , especially in high-volatility instruments like Gold (XAUUSD) . It focuses on price action scalping , capturing small, high-probability movements with strict risk control. Key Performance & Features: Low Starting Capital – Works efficiently with a deposit of just $500–$700 Commodity-Focused Strategy – Mainly used for Commodity markets , especially Gold scalping Advanced Price Scalping Lo
