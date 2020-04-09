Gold Exacution Core
- Experts
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- Versione: 1.26
- Attivazioni: 5
GOLD EXECUTION CORE – VIP EDITION
GOLD EXECUTION CORE VIP is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, created for traders who work with the market as a system, not a lottery.
The algorithm is focused on the precise execution of entries in the phase of confirmed movement and excludes trading in chaotic market conditions.
The advisor does not use grids, averaging, or aggressive volume increase methods.
The entire logic is built around control, discipline and quality of transactions.
Algorithm concept
GOLD EXECUTION CORE VIP analyzes the gold market using a combination of trend and momentum factors, placing trades only when key conditions are met.
Entry is carried out strictly according to the market structure, taking into account the current volatility and dynamics of movement.
The algorithm does not try to trade every section of the chart.
The main objective is to participate only in justified market phases.
Trade architecture
The advisor operates in single-transaction mode without increasing the position.
Buys and sells are processed independently and can be activated at different market phases.
Opening control:
-
checking the trend direction
-
impulse filtering
-
protection against low-activity inputs
-
execution only on the new bar
Output control:
-
fixed Take Profit
-
protective Stop Loss
-
logical closure when changing the market structure
Risk management
GOLD EXECUTION CORE VIP is designed for accurate and predictable work with capital.
Supported by:
-
fixed volume
-
lot calculation based on risk percentage
-
limitation of the maximum number of positions
-
re-entry control
Absent:
-
chain stores
-
martingale
-
locking
-
loss averaging
Technical specifications
Trading instrument: XAUUSD
Recommended timeframes: M5 – M15
Account type: ECN / RAW
Counting modes: Netting and Hedging
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 5400 and above)
Who is this advisor designed for?
GOLD EXECUTION CORE VIP is designed for traders who:
-
work with gold as their main tool
-
use strict risk management
-
prefer the quality of transactions to their quantity
-
focused on stability rather than aggressive account acceleration
Note
The advisor is a trading tool and does not guarantee profitability.
Results depend on trading conditions, risk parameters and user discipline.