Gold Equity Engine H1

Gold Equity Engine H1 is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Built on the core principles of Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this system identifies high-probability swing points and market structures to execute trades with institutional-level accuracy.

Unlike high-risk grid or martingale EAs, Gold Equity Engine H1 focuses on capital preservation and steady growth, making it an ideal choice for traders looking to scale small accounts responsibly.

Key Features

SMC Logic: Uses advanced swing analysis to enter trades at key market exhaustion points.

Adaptive Protection: Automatically switches between Conservative and Aggressive modes based on your account's real-time performance.

Safety First: Equipped with a built-in equity protector and drawdown limits to safeguard your balance.

Small Account Ready: Optimized for a starting capital as low as $300.

Profit Management: Features an automatic withdrawal system to lock in gains and secure profits.

Input Parameters

--- SMC Settings ---

Swing Length: Number of bars used to identify high and low swing points.

--- Trade Direction Filter ---

Allow BUY Orders: Enable or disable long positions.

Allow SELL Orders: Enable or disable short positions.

--- Money Management ---

Fixed Lot Size: Starting lot size for all trades (Default is 0.01 for safety).

Max Simultaneous Orders: Maximum number of open trades at one time.

Magic Number: Unique ID for the EA to track its own trades.

--- Exit Settings ---

Take Profit (Points): Target profit distance in points.

Stop Loss (Points): Maximum risk distance per trade in points.

--- Adaptive BE/Trailing Mode ---

Use Adaptive Mode: Enables the system to switch trailing logic based on account profit/drawdown.

BE Trigger: Price distance required to move Stop Loss to Break-even.

Trail Distance: Distance maintained between the current price and the trailing stop.

--- Safety Limits ---

Max DD Stop (%): Automatically stops all trading if the account drawdown exceeds this percentage.

--- Auto Resume Settings ---

Auto Resume: Automatically re-enables trading after a cool-down period.

Resume Delay (Hours): The wait time before the EA resumes activity after a safety stop.

Recommendations