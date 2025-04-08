Gold Equity Engine H1

Gold Equity Engine H1

Gold Equity Engine H1 is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Built on the core principles of Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this system identifies high-probability swing points and market structures to execute trades with institutional-level accuracy.

Unlike high-risk grid or martingale EAs, Gold Equity Engine H1 focuses on capital preservation and steady growth, making it an ideal choice for traders looking to scale small accounts responsibly.

Key Features

  • SMC Logic: Uses advanced swing analysis to enter trades at key market exhaustion points.

  • Adaptive Protection: Automatically switches between Conservative and Aggressive modes based on your account's real-time performance.

  • Safety First: Equipped with a built-in equity protector and drawdown limits to safeguard your balance.

  • Small Account Ready: Optimized for a starting capital as low as $300.

  • Profit Management: Features an automatic withdrawal system to lock in gains and secure profits.

Input Parameters

--- SMC Settings ---

  • Swing Length: Number of bars used to identify high and low swing points.

--- Trade Direction Filter ---

  • Allow BUY Orders: Enable or disable long positions.

  • Allow SELL Orders: Enable or disable short positions.

--- Money Management ---

  • Fixed Lot Size: Starting lot size for all trades (Default is 0.01 for safety).

  • Max Simultaneous Orders: Maximum number of open trades at one time.

  • Magic Number: Unique ID for the EA to track its own trades.

--- Exit Settings ---

  • Take Profit (Points): Target profit distance in points.

  • Stop Loss (Points): Maximum risk distance per trade in points.

--- Adaptive BE/Trailing Mode ---

  • Use Adaptive Mode: Enables the system to switch trailing logic based on account profit/drawdown.

  • BE Trigger: Price distance required to move Stop Loss to Break-even.

  • Trail Distance: Distance maintained between the current price and the trailing stop.

--- Safety Limits ---

  • Max DD Stop (%): Automatically stops all trading if the account drawdown exceeds this percentage.

--- Auto Resume Settings ---

  • Auto Resume: Automatically re-enables trading after a cool-down period.

  • Resume Delay (Hours): The wait time before the EA resumes activity after a safety stop.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Deposit: $300

  • Account Type: Hedging or Netting (Compatible with both)


Prodotti consigliati
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  è un consulente esperto unico che può scambiare i segnali MT5 dell'indicatore Matrix Arrow con un pannello commerciale sul grafico, manualmente o automaticamente al 100%.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX), Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI), Candele classiche Heiken Ashi, Media mobile, Me
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (9)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp – Scalping di precisione su US30 sviluppato da VENOM LABS L'EA CHE NON BRUCERÀ MAI IL TUO CONTO SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Per i broker con un fuso orario diverso (come Exness), imposta l’ultimo parametro su TRUE se il tuo broker non è su GMT+3. Usa solo il timeframe a H1 minuti. ️ Avviso : Impostazioni errate di fuso orario o timeframe possono causare un funzionamento scorretto dell’EA. PREZZO DI LANCIO VALIDO SOLO PER 24 ORE! Acquista subito la tu
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Crush
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade. In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Aurus Pivot XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior. The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide. The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control. Key Features Trading key support and resistance zones Filtering signals based on Price
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Experts
"Universal US100 HFT" is a high-frequency scalping bot designed to trade the NASDAQ 100 index (US100). The robot focuses on short-term trades, capitalizing on minor market fluctuations to generate profits. It does not employ risky strategies such as grid or martingale, making it safer and more resilient to market volatility. Key Features: High-Frequency Scalping:   The bot is designed for rapid trades with minimal holding time, allowing it to profit even from small market movements. Flexible Set
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA si basa su questo articolo: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDIZIONI COMMERCIALI - Cerca che la coppia di valute scambiata al di sotto dell'EMA e del MACD del periodo X sia in territorio negativo. - Attendi che il prezzo superi l'EMA del periodo X, quindi assicurati che il MACD sia in procinto di passare da negativo a positivo o sia passato in territorio positivo entro cinque barre. - Vai long 10 pip sopra l'EMA a 20 periodi. - Ven
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Experts
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
MSC Line EA MT5
Bui Huy Dat
Experts
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
L'S&P 500 Scalper Advisor è uno strumento innovativo progettato per i trader che desiderano operare con successo sull'indice S&P 500. L'indice è uno degli indicatori più utilizzati e prestigiosi del mercato azionario americano, che comprende le 500 maggiori società degli Stati Uniti. Peculiarità: Soluzioni di trading automatizzate:       Il consulente si basa su algoritmi avanzati e analisi tecniche per adattare automaticamente la strategia alle mutevoli condizioni di mercato. Approccio versati
Universal MT5 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Robot commerciale sull'indicatore MACD Questa è una versione semplificata del robot di trading, utilizza solo una strategia di ingresso (la versione avanzata ha più di 10 strategie) Vantaggi per gli esperti: Scalping, Martingala, grid trading. Puoi impostare il trading con un solo ordine o una griglia di ordini. Una griglia di ordini altamente personalizzabile con un passaggio dinamico, fisso o moltiplicatore e un lotto di trading ti consentirà di adattare l'Expert Advisor a quasi tutti gli
Pro Experience
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Pro Experience Only 4 copies available for $99.00. Next price 199 USD ECN Pro Experience is a scalping strategy based on breaking through strong price levels. One of the oldest and most reliable strategies with the author's modernization for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimizations. We installed it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of ECN Pro Experience: - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possi
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
Combo All In One MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10   strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
Fibonacci Grid Genius
Mohamed Fouad Daoud Ahmed Daoud
Experts
Unlock Your Trading Potential with Our Breakthrough Grid EA Are you ready to transform your trading results and experience the power of consistent profitability? Say goodbye to uncertainty and hello to a proven strategy that capitalizes on what the market does best: moving up and down! Our cutting-edge Grid EA is designed to turn every price fluctuation into an opportunity, using time-tested trading principles combined with smart technology. Why Our Grid EA Stands Out 1. Simple Yet Powerful Stra
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Versione 2025 249$ Solo per i primi 5 acquirenti! Segnale Live Verifica la performance live di Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Strategia di Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced è una versione avanzata della strategia Sonic R, che automatizza le operazioni basate su Dragon Band (EMA 34 e EMA 89) e utilizza algoritmi avanzati per massimizzare le prestazioni. Timeframe: M15, M30 Coppie supportate: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Stile di trading: Swing Trading - Pullback & Controten
BF Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (2)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get BF Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instructions
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (402)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.69 (29)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (111)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (18)
Experts
Panoramica Golden Hen EA è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro). Funziona combinando nove strategie di trading indipendenti, ognuna innescata da diverse condizioni di mercato e intervalli temporali (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). L'EA è progettato per gestire automaticamente i suoi ingressi e i filtri. La logica principale dell'EA si concentra sull'identificazione di segnali specifici. Golden Hen EA non utilizza tecniche grid, martingala o di mediazione (averaging) . Tut
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema di Trading Autonomo con Nucleo di Analisi Quantistica SEGNALE REALE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Oggi molti trader manipolano i risultati facendo girare i loro Expert Advisor su conti cent o con saldi molto bassi , mostrando di fatto che non si fidano dei propri sistemi . Questo segnale, invece, opera su un conto reale live da 20.000 USD . Ciò dimostra un vero impegno di capitale e offre una performance trasparente , senza amplificazioni artificiali o distors
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.75 (16)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.67 (30)
Experts
Nota importante: Per garantire la massima trasparenza, sto fornendo l'accesso al conto investitore reale collegato a questo EA, consentendoti di monitorare le sue prestazioni dal vivo senza manipolazioni. In soli 5 giorni, l'intero capitale iniziale è stato completamente prelevato, e da allora l'EA ha negoziato esclusivamente con fondi di profitto, senza alcuna esposizione al saldo originale. Il prezzo attuale di $199 è un'offerta di lancio limitata, e sarà aumentato dopo la vendita di 10 copie
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (499)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.67 (12)
Experts
Segnale live (conto reale) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Questo EA utilizza la stessa logica e le stesse regole di esecuzione del segnale di trading reale verificato mostrato su MQL5. Se utilizzato con le impostazioni consigliate e ottimizzate e con un broker ECN / RAW spread affidabile , il comportamento nel trading reale dovrebbe riflettere da vicino le prestazioni e la struttura del segnale live. Si prega di notare che i risultati individuali p
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****3 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (91)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un consulente di trading professionale per negoziare qualsiasi asset senza martingala o griglie dall'autore con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. La maggior parte dei consulenti top lavora con l'oro in crescita. Appaiono brillanti nei test... finché l'oro sale. Ma cosa succede quando il trend si esaurisce? Chi proteggerà il tuo deposito? HTTP EA non crede nella crescita eterna — si adatta al mercato mutevole e è progettato per diversificare ampiamente il tuo portafoglio d
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (67)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.05 (19)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (9)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Scambia la tempesta, controlla il Vortice” Vortex Turbo rappresenta la prossima fase evolutiva del trading intelligente: uno sviluppo unico che unisce un'architettura di intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia, una logica di mercato adattiva e un controllo preciso del rischio. Basato su comprovati principi algoritmici, integra molteplici strategie in un ecosistema unificato ad alta velocità, alimentato da un nuovo livello di intelligenza predittiva. Progettato come esperto di
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (131)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (30)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.77 (26)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
Autorithm AI Descrizione Tecnica AUTORITHM è un sistema di trading avanzato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, progettato per MetaTrader 5, che implementa 10 livelli specializzati di IA per un’analisi completa del mercato. L’Expert Advisor utilizza algoritmi sofisticati di IA che lavorano in sinergia per elaborare i dati di mercato, identificare opportunità di trading ed eseguire operazioni con protocolli intelligenti di gestione del rischio. [guide line]     [SET FILES] Caratteristiche Prin
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.8 (25)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.26 (35)
Experts
Promo lancio! Sono rimaste solo poche copie a 449$! Prossimo prezzo: 599$ Prezzo finale: 999$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro si unisce al club degli EA che commerciano oro, ma con una gran
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.67 (27)
Experts
Crescita a Lungo Termine. Coerenza. Resilienza. Pivot Killer EA non è un sistema per guadagni rapidi — è un algoritmo di trading professionale progettato per far crescere il tuo conto in modo sostenibile nel lungo periodo . Sviluppato esclusivamente per XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer è il risultato di anni di ricerca, test e sviluppo disciplinato. Incarna una filosofia semplice: la coerenza batte la fortuna . Questo sistema è stato testato in diversi cicli di mercato, variazioni di volatilità e con
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.2 (74)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.22 (93)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Segnali Live ]  ,  [ Il Mio Canale ]   ,  [ File Set ]  ,   [ Blog ]   , [ Uso IA ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] Account consigliati: Standard ad alta leva, ECN, Raw; Cent; Prop firm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la sua professionalità attraverso la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla possibilità di definire una strategia di ingresso utilizzando un Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare EA aggiuntivi! Questo EA
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione