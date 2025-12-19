UTS Trade Guardian
UTS TradeGuardian – Smart Trade Management EA (MT5)
UTS TradeGuardian is a powerful trade-management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to protect, manage, and optimize manually opened trades—whether you open them from MT5 on PC, mobile, or tablet.
This EA does not open trades for you. Instead, it acts as a professional trade guardian, automatically managing your positions once they are open.
🔒 What UTS TradeGuardian Does
✅ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
Once a position is opened, the EA can:
Automatically set Stop Loss (SL) in points
Automatically set Take Profit (TP) in points
Works on BUY and SELL positions
Applies even if the trade was opened manually or from a mobile device
This means:
No more “I forgot to add SL/TP” moments.
🔄 Advanced Trailing Stop System
The EA includes a smart trailing stop that:
Activates only after price moves in profit
Uses a minimum activation distance (Trailing Step)
Locks in profit while allowing room for price movement
Works independently for each position
This helps:
Secure profits automatically
Reduce emotional decision-making
Let winning trades run while risk is controlled
✂️ HackLots – Smart Lot Size Reduction
If enabled, HackLots will:
Detect large position sizes
Automatically close only the minimum lot size
Reduce exposure without closing the full trade
Each position is processed once only (no repeated closures)
Perfect for:
Risk reduction
Managing oversized trades
Cleaning up positions opened with large volume
📊 Previous Candle Points Display
The EA can display:
The point range of the previous candle
Shown directly on the chart
Updates only on new candles
Helps traders visually judge volatility and momentum
Great for:
Scalpers
Intraday traders
Volatility-based decision making
⚙️ Works with Any Strategy
UTS TradeGuardian:
Works with manual trading
Works alongside other EAs
Does not interfere with trade entries
Manages only existing positions
Think of it as:
A professional trade manager that never sleeps.
🔧 Key Features at a Glance
✔ Manages manually opened trades
✔ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
✔ Intelligent trailing stop
✔ Partial lot reduction (HackLots)
✔ Previous candle point display
✔ Symbol-specific management
✔ Works on MT5 PC & Mobile trades
✔ No strategy restrictions
👤 Who Is This EA For?
✔ Manual traders
✔ Mobile traders
✔ Scalpers
✔ Day traders
✔ Swing traders
✔ Traders who want discipline and consistency
If you like control, but want automation to handle the boring (and risky) parts—this EA is for you.