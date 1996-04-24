UTS Trade Guardian

UTS TradeGuardian – Smart Trade Management EA (MT5)

UTS TradeGuardian is a powerful trade-management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to protect, manage, and optimize manually opened trades—whether you open them from MT5 on PC, mobile, or tablet.

This EA does not open trades for you. Instead, it acts as a professional trade guardian, automatically managing your positions once they are open.

🔒 What UTS TradeGuardian Does

Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

Once a position is opened, the EA can:

  • Automatically set Stop Loss (SL) in points

  • Automatically set Take Profit (TP) in points

  • Works on BUY and SELL positions

  • Applies even if the trade was opened manually or from a mobile device

This means:

No more “I forgot to add SL/TP” moments.

🔄 Advanced Trailing Stop System

The EA includes a smart trailing stop that:

  • Activates only after price moves in profit

  • Uses a minimum activation distance (Trailing Step)

  • Locks in profit while allowing room for price movement

  • Works independently for each position

This helps:

  • Secure profits automatically

  • Reduce emotional decision-making

  • Let winning trades run while risk is controlled

✂️ HackLots – Smart Lot Size Reduction

If enabled, HackLots will:

  • Detect large position sizes

  • Automatically close only the minimum lot size

  • Reduce exposure without closing the full trade

  • Each position is processed once only (no repeated closures)

Perfect for:

  • Risk reduction

  • Managing oversized trades

  • Cleaning up positions opened with large volume

📊 Previous Candle Points Display

The EA can display:

  • The point range of the previous candle

  • Shown directly on the chart

  • Updates only on new candles

  • Helps traders visually judge volatility and momentum

Great for:

  • Scalpers

  • Intraday traders

  • Volatility-based decision making

⚙️ Works with Any Strategy

UTS TradeGuardian:

  • Works with manual trading

  • Works alongside other EAs

  • Does not interfere with trade entries

  • Manages only existing positions

Think of it as:

A professional trade manager that never sleeps.

🔧 Key Features at a Glance

✔ Manages manually opened trades
✔ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
✔ Intelligent trailing stop
✔ Partial lot reduction (HackLots)
✔ Previous candle point display
✔ Symbol-specific management
✔ Works on MT5 PC & Mobile trades
✔ No strategy restrictions

👤 Who Is This EA For?

✔ Manual traders
✔ Mobile traders
✔ Scalpers
✔ Day traders
✔ Swing traders
✔ Traders who want discipline and consistency

If you like control, but want automation to handle the boring (and risky) parts—this EA is for you.


Produtos recomendados
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
MT5 Trade Master
Ervand Oganesyan
Utilitários
Painel de negociação multifuncional para simplificar a negociação manual. Visualização de negociações e ordens, cálculos de P&L, negociação com um clique, modificação de ordens, ponto de equilíbrio, trailing stop, stop loss parcial, take profit parcial, fechamento por tempo, stop loss de capital e take profit - tudo isso é possível em um ou alguns cliques, usando teclas de atalho ou com um simples arrastar do mouse dos níveis no gráfico. A interface amigável permite que você teste os cenários ne
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicadores
Uma das sequências numéricas é chamada de "Forest Fire Sequence". Foi reconhecida como uma das mais belas novas sequências. Sua principal característica é que essa sequência evita tendências lineares, mesmo as mais curtas. É esta propriedade que formou a base deste indicador. Ao analisar uma série temporal financeira, este indicador tenta rejeitar todas as opções de tendência possíveis. E somente se ele falhar, ele reconhece a presença de uma tendência e dá o sinal apropriado. Esta abordagem pe
Trendline EA MT5
Carlos Oliveira
5 (14)
Utilitários
O  FXTT Trendline EA  para MT5 é um robô que o ajuda a gerir as suas posições de acordo com as linhas que voce desenha no seu gráfico. Basicamente ele permite que voce  crie ordens pendentes utilizando linhas que não sejam horizontais . Por omissão, esta funcionalidade não é suportada pelo Metatrader 4. Fácil de configurar Basta escolher o  Lot size ,  Stop Loss  e  Take Profit Permite abrir posições de acordo com varias situações:  Touch,   Pullback,  Breakout  e  False Breakout  da linha A uti
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Utilitários
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
Utilitários
Trailing Stop Manager PRO — Gestão profissional de trailing stop (MT5) Trailing Stop Manager PRO é um Expert Advisor para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a gestão de trailing stop nas posições abertas. Ele pode gerenciar todas as posições da conta ou apenas aquelas filtradas por símbolo e/ou MagicNumber. O EA inclui vários recursos: trailing fixo em pips, trailing baseado em ATR, break-even automático, fechamento parcial e um painel visual (dashboard). Objetivo da ferramenta Padronizar a gestão de t
Order and Risk Management MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilitários
Utilitário para pedidos automáticos e gerenciamento de riscos. Permite tirar o máximo dos lucros e limitar suas perdas. Criado por um trader praticante para traders. O utilitário é fácil de usar, funciona com qualquer ordem de mercado aberta manualmente por um trader ou com a ajuda de consultores. Pode filtrar negociações por número mágico. O utilitário pode trabalhar com qualquer número de pedidos ao mesmo tempo. Tem as seguintes funções: 1. Definir níveis de stop loss e take profit; 2. F
TradesOnChart MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Utilitários
The utility displays in a convenient form the historical trades made on the account. You can filter trades by magic or comcent, display only profitable or losing trades, and only buy or sell trades. Using this utility, you can see trade entry and exit points, stop loss and take profit levels, trade profit, magic number and comment, order ticket and order size - you only need to run the utility on the chart of the currency pair you want information on get and customize the input parameters. MT4
One Click Trader Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitários
One-Click Trader Utility for MT5 Professional Trading at Your Fingertips One-Click Trader Utility is a premium MT5 tool designed for active traders who need lightning-fast execution and real-time performance metrics. For just $30, transform your trading experience with institutional-grade technology previously available only to professional traders. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution - Open and close positions with a single click, critical for scalpers and news traders Real-Time Market Metrics -
Golden Gestion TP SL No Limit MT5
Matthias Hubert Patrick Snidaro
Utilitários
Auto SL/TP Manager EA – Gestion Automatique Intelligente Auto SL/TP Manager EA est un Expert Advisor conçu pour automatiser la gestion des commandes avec une efficacité maximale et une grande discrétion. Il gère automatiquement : Le Stop Loss (SL) et le Take Profit (TP) Le Profit Lock (verrouillage progressif des bénéfices) Le Trailing Stop avec plusieurs méthodes avancées L' affichage masqué du SL et du TP pour plus de discrétion (non visible par le courtisan) C'est l'outil idéal pour les
EA SB8 Panel Trade
Juan Manuel Bernal Martin
Utilitários
SB-8 – Manual Trading Panel with Fixed Risk & TradingView-Style Visualization for MT5 SB-8 is an advanced manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 , designed to execute trades visually, quickly and without calculations . It is especially built for traders coming from TradingView , who often find MT5 confusing when it comes to risk management and trade visualization. With SB-8, you don’t calculate lot size, percentages or risk . You simply move the Stop Loss line , and the panel handles everything a
Advanced NNFX Trade Panel With News Filter MT5
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Utilitários
Painel de Comércio Completo para o método "No Nonsense Forex": Este painel encapsula quase tudo o que necessitará para executar o seu próprio algoritmo NNFX, ajudando-o a negociar ainda mais rápido e fácil. Tem 3 partes: Painel de Símbolos Alterne rapidamente para qualquer símbolo nas suas tabelas, premindo o seu nome. Informações adicionais podem ser apresentadas no painel: negociações abertas actualmente, correlação dessas negociações com outros símbolos (excepto se o seu stop loss estiver no
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
Experts
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Auto Breakeven MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilitários
Um utilitário para definir automaticamente os níveis de equilíbrio, transfere as negociações para o equilíbrio ao passar uma determinada distância. Permite que você minimize os riscos. Criado por um trader profissional para traders. O utilitário funciona com quaisquer ordens de mercado abertas por um trader manualmente ou usando consultores. Pode filtrar negociações por número mágico. O utilitário pode trabalhar com qualquer número de pedidos ao mesmo tempo. Versão MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Utilitários
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
ATT Close Buttons Panel
Andrew Fedotov
Utilitários
O Utilitário de Botões de Fecho é um utilitário MQL5 compacto e flexível para a gestão manual de posições e ordens pendentes diretamente do gráfico. O painel permite fechar grupos de ordens e posições no símbolo atual ou num grupo de símbolos selecionados com um clique. Pode funcionar com todas as ordens, bem como com uma lista específica de Números Mágicos ou ordens manuais. O painel pode ser minimizado ou movido pelo ecrã. São suportados temas claros e escuros, tamanhos personalizáveis, altur
Daily PnL Notifier
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
Utilitários
Daily PnL Notifier – Get Telegram alerts when your daily profit or loss target is reached! Looking for a simple, fast, and reliable way to monitor your daily performance on MetaTrader 5? Daily PnL Notifier is the tool you need. ️ Key features : Sends an instant Telegram notification when your account hits a custom profit or loss threshold . Fully customizable : you set your own daily gain or loss limits. Ultra simple: minimal interface , no useless settings. Works on all accounts (demo or li
Prop Firm Guardian
Prime Horizon
Utilitários
Prop Firm Guardian PRO - Protetor de Equity Tenha sucesso nos seus desafios de Prop Firm automatizando a sua disciplina. A principal causa de falha no trading financiado não é a estratégia, e sim a gestão de risco. Atingir a Perda Máxima Diária (Daily Drawdown) por erro ou emoção é fatal. Prop Firm Guardian PRO é a sua rede de segurança automática. Ele monitora em tempo real a equity da sua conta e fecha TUDO ANTES que o limite seja ultrapassado. ️ FUNCIONAMENTO Este utilitário roda no seu ter
Trades Management
Bright Lance Soli
Utilitários
The Trade Manager is a visual trade panel that makes it simple to place and manage trades, preventing human errors and enhancing your trading activity. - Very Easy to use - Trade easily from the chart - Trade with precise risk management - Offers different risk management options to calculate appropriate lot size. - A powerful risk and position management approach
FTMO Protector PRO MT5
Rando Pajuste
Utilitários
Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics.  EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for trade
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Utilitários
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
SLTPSetter
Raphael Djangmah Osro Agbo
Utilitários
SLTPSetter - StopLoss Take Profit Setter HOW DOES IT WORK? Risk and account management is a very critical aspect of trading. Before entering a position, you must be fully aware how much you will be willing to loss both in percentage and value. This is where SLTPSetter gets you covered.  All you need to do is attach the indicator on the chart and PRESS BUY OR SELL automatically, all parameters needed for placing the trades will be provided at the top left corner of the screen. Feel free to adjust
SV Trading Panel
Socheat Vay
Utilitários
SV Trading Panel - Semi Auto Trade Panel - Ultimate Trade Management EA for MetaTrader 5 Elevate your trading with the SV Trading Panel, a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that combines manual trade following with advanced automation and an intuitive dashboard. Perfect for traders of all levels, this EA streamlines your workflow, enhances risk management, and offers unmatched customization. Key Features: - Manual Trade Following: Automatically opens additional trades based on you
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – Captura Precisa de Tendência para MT5 Surfeie as ondas do mercado com o Moving Average Surfer, criado para traders que exigem precisão, eficiência e gestão de risco automatizada. O EA combina médias móveis rápidas e lentas com filtros avançados para identificar operações de alta probabilidade. Principais recursos: Análise dupla de médias móveis Filtro RSI integrado Gestão dinâmica de risco Controle flexível de direção (compra/venda/ambos) Stops e alvos baseados em ATR Sup
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Utilitários
O Local Trade Copier EA é uma solução para traders individuais ou gerentes de contas que precisam executar sinais de negociação de fontes externas ou que precisam gerenciar várias contas ao mesmo tempo, sem a necessidade de uma conta MAM ou PAMM. Copia de até 8 contas mestras para contas escravas ilimitadas [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | Perguntas frequentes | Todos os produtos ] 100% auto-hospedado Fácil de instalar e usar Nenhum instalador, arquivos de con
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
O nível Premium é um indicador único com mais de 80% de precisão nas previsões corretas! Este indicador foi testado pelos melhores Especialistas em Negociação por mais de dois meses! O indicador do autor você não encontrará em nenhum outro lugar! A partir das imagens você pode ver por si mesmo a precisão desta ferramenta! 1 é ótimo para negociar opções binárias com um tempo de expiração de 1 vela. 2 funciona em todos os pares de moedas, ações, commodities, criptomoedas Instruções: Assim
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
Utilitários
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. [Instruction for
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Utilitários
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Utilitários
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Utilitários
Este é um painel de negociação visual que ajuda você a realizar e gerenciar operações facilmente, evitando erros humanos e aprimorando sua atividade comercial. Ele combina uma interface visual fácil de usar com uma abordagem sólida de gerenciamento de riscos e posições. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de usar Negocie facilmente a partir do gráfico Negocie com gerenciamento preciso de riscos, sem complicações
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Utilitários
Auto Trade Copier é projetado para copiar comércios entre contas MT5 / terminais múltiplos com uma precisão absoluta. Com esta ferramenta , você pode agir como quer provedor ( fonte ) ou receptor (destino). Cada ações negociadas será clonado a partir de provedor para o receptor sem demora. A seguir são características de destaque :     Alternar entre Provider ou papel Receiver dentro de uma ferramenta.     Um provedor pode copiar comércios de contas da multi- receptor.     Absoluto compatível
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Utilitários
Atenção: A versão demo para revisão e teste está aqui . YuClusters é um sistema profissional de análise de mercado. O trader tem oportunidades únicas para analisar o fluxo de pedidos, volumes de negociação, movimentos de preços usando vários gráficos, perfis, indicadores e objetos gráficos. O YuClusters opera com base em dados de Tempos e Negócios ou informações de ticks, dependendo do que está disponível nas cotações de um instrumento financeiro. O YuClusters permite que você crie gráficos com
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilitários
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Mais do autor
Boom Spike Master
Dawid Aaron Zinserling
Indicadores
Boom Spike mater is the future for trading Boom markets. It has been designed to run on Boom 300 , 500 and 1000 markets on the 1 minute timeframe. It has 2 different trading modes (Aggressive and Normal) Aggressive mode will plot Yellow and blue arrows. 2 different conditions to help you make the right choice. Enter first trade on yellow arrow and second trade on blue candle. SL in this mode will be 10 Candles from the blue arrow. Normal mode will only plot red arrows on the chart. This mode is
FlowSeeker
Dawid Aaron Zinserling
Indicadores
FlowSeeker is a custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), developed by Ultron Trading Solutions ( www.ultrontradingsolutions.co.za ). It is designed to identify momentum shifts and directional changes in the market through two primary signals. Providing visual plots, optional buy/sell arrows, reversal crosses, a multi-timeframe trend panel, a candle timer, and alert notifications. It includes user-configurable settings for signals, plotting, trend trading filters, alerts, and display op
UTS Trading Stat
Dawid Aaron Zinserling
Indicadores
The UTS Trading Stat indicator, developed by Ultron Trading Solutions, is a customizable tool designed to track and display trading statistics for the current chart's symbol. It presents a visual dashboard on the chart, offering real-time insights into trading performance with a toggleable panel (STAT SHOW/STAT HIDE) for user convenience. Below is a detailed description of its features and functionality: Trading Statistics Displayed : Current Positions : Number of open profit/loss trades and tot
Ultron Trend Master
Dawid Aaron Zinserling
Indicadores
ULTRON TREND MASTER This Indicator strategy works on any volatility market together with currency pairs and gold. It uses 2 files (Ultron Trend Master 1 and 2) Due to only uploading one file. Please also download Ultron Trend Master 1 free from comment section of this indicator  . The purchased file is the main file with the strategy and should be used together with Trend Master 1 File. The only indicator on the market that will be able to trade any Vix market together with any currency pair or
Spike Hunter Boom Crash
Dawid Aaron Zinserling
Indicadores
Parece que você forneceu informações sobre um indicador de negociação chamado SPIKE HUNTER para mercados de alta e baixa. Além disso, você mencionou instruções específicas para usar o indicador, incluindo sinais de compra e venda, seleção de índice, cronômetro de velas, características de suporte e resistência, e alertas. No entanto, gostaria de esclarecer que não consigo realizar downloads ou interagir com ferramentas externas, e não tenho a capacidade de acessar sites externos, incluindo o Wha
UTS Signal Provider
Dawid Aaron Zinserling
Utilitários
UTS Signal Provider v1.1 – Ultimate Trading Signal Broadcaster for MT5 UTS Signal Provider is a powerful, professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed specifically for traders who want to broadcast their live trading activity as high-quality signals to private or public channels on Discord and Telegram . It turns your MT5 trading account into a fully automated signal provider, allowing followers (VIP subscribers or free members) to receive real-time updates on your trad
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário