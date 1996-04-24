UTS Trade Guardian

UTS TradeGuardian – Smart Trade Management EA (MT5)

UTS TradeGuardian is a powerful trade-management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to protect, manage, and optimize manually opened trades—whether you open them from MT5 on PC, mobile, or tablet.

This EA does not open trades for you. Instead, it acts as a professional trade guardian, automatically managing your positions once they are open.

🔒 What UTS TradeGuardian Does

Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

Once a position is opened, the EA can:

  • Automatically set Stop Loss (SL) in points

  • Automatically set Take Profit (TP) in points

  • Works on BUY and SELL positions

  • Applies even if the trade was opened manually or from a mobile device

This means:

No more “I forgot to add SL/TP” moments.

🔄 Advanced Trailing Stop System

The EA includes a smart trailing stop that:

  • Activates only after price moves in profit

  • Uses a minimum activation distance (Trailing Step)

  • Locks in profit while allowing room for price movement

  • Works independently for each position

This helps:

  • Secure profits automatically

  • Reduce emotional decision-making

  • Let winning trades run while risk is controlled

✂️ HackLots – Smart Lot Size Reduction

If enabled, HackLots will:

  • Detect large position sizes

  • Automatically close only the minimum lot size

  • Reduce exposure without closing the full trade

  • Each position is processed once only (no repeated closures)

Perfect for:

  • Risk reduction

  • Managing oversized trades

  • Cleaning up positions opened with large volume

📊 Previous Candle Points Display

The EA can display:

  • The point range of the previous candle

  • Shown directly on the chart

  • Updates only on new candles

  • Helps traders visually judge volatility and momentum

Great for:

  • Scalpers

  • Intraday traders

  • Volatility-based decision making

⚙️ Works with Any Strategy

UTS TradeGuardian:

  • Works with manual trading

  • Works alongside other EAs

  • Does not interfere with trade entries

  • Manages only existing positions

Think of it as:

A professional trade manager that never sleeps.

🔧 Key Features at a Glance

✔ Manages manually opened trades
✔ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
✔ Intelligent trailing stop
✔ Partial lot reduction (HackLots)
✔ Previous candle point display
✔ Symbol-specific management
✔ Works on MT5 PC & Mobile trades
✔ No strategy restrictions

👤 Who Is This EA For?

✔ Manual traders
✔ Mobile traders
✔ Scalpers
✔ Day traders
✔ Swing traders
✔ Traders who want discipline and consistency

If you like control, but want automation to handle the boring (and risky) parts—this EA is for you.


