Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert MT5

Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor MetaTrader 5

The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor is an advanced algorithmic trading system developed based on spike detection, Breaker Block structures, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and the Unicorn trading methodology.

By integrating precise price action analysis with Poursamadi’s proprietary trading rules, this Expert Advisor identifies low-risk, high-probability entry and exit points, delivering structured and rule-based trading decisions directly on the chart.

This robot is designed to assist traders in capturing liquidity-driven market movements with improved accuracy and disciplined execution.

Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot – Technical Specifications



Category Details Indicator Categories Price Action MT5 Indicators

Signal & Forecast MT5 Indicators

Expert Advisors (EA) Platform MetaTrader 5 Trading Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Reversal Trading System Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Supported Markets Forex

Cryptocurrencies

Stocks

Commodities

Indices

Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot – Overview



The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot detects high-momentum price spikes, confirms Breaker Block breakouts, and evaluates Fair Value Gap alignment to determine optimal trade entries.

Core Functionalities:

Identification of fast price spikes and liquidity zones

Entry confirmation based on Breaker Block breakout combined with FVG

Signal generation using green arrows for buy setups and red arrows for sell setups

Full alignment with Poursamadi’s proprietary rules and Unicorn trading logic

Bullish Market Behavior

In bullish conditions, the robot:

Detects bullish spikes aligned with Breaker Block breakout and FVG

Highlights the spike area using colored boxes near key pivot zones

Draws a yellow support line as a reaction level

Issues a buy signal (green arrow) when price reacts positively during subsequent spikes

This process ensures that buy entries are aligned with liquidity and structure-based confirmation.

Bearish Market Behavior

In bearish trends, the Expert Advisor:

Identifies bearish spikes accompanied by Breaker Block breakdown and FVG

Highlights sell zones visually on the chart

Draws a yellow resistance line in the pivot area

Activates a sell signal (red arrow) when bearish price reaction is confirmed

This systematic approach helps traders enter sell positions with higher confidence.



Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Settings



Parameter Description Depth Number of candles analyzed Deviation Allowed deviation value Backstep Backward step for calculation Averaging Candles Number of candles used for averaging Top Percent Upper candle range percentage Break Candles Number of candles required for breakout Send Alert Enable in-platform alerts Send Notification Enable mobile notifications Auto Trade Execution Enable automatic trade opening Lot Size Trade volume Take Profit (Points) Profit target Stop Loss (Points) Risk limit

Conclusion



The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor is a powerful MetaTrader 5 trading solution designed to identify high-precision, low-risk trading opportunities through spike detection, Breaker Block analysis, and Fair Value Gap confirmation.

By merging Unicorn trading concepts with Poursamadi’s exclusive rules, this Expert Advisor delivers structured, liquidity-based entries that align with real market behavior—making it an effective tool for traders seeking disciplined and rule-driven automation.