Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4

The TF Master Trade Copier Expert Advisor is a smart and fully automated tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to copy trades quickly and accurately from a Master account to one or multiple Slave accounts.

This EA is ideal for traders managing multiple accounts, allowing trade replication across accounts without errors and with minimal delay.

Table of Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor

Feature Category Details Indicator Categories Trading Assist MT4 Indicators, Expert Advisor (EA) in MT4 Platforms MetaTrader 4 Trading Skills Elementary Timeframe Multi-Timeframe MT4 Indicators Trading Instruments Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, Shares

Trade Copier TF Master at a Glance

The TF Master Trade Copier EA operates on a three-part system: Master, Slave, and Read Only.

Enabling “ON” ensures all open and closed trades from the Master account are instantly replicated to Slave accounts.

Trade details, including volume, take profit (TP), stop loss (SL), and order type, are copied accurately without error.

Master–Slave Operation Process

Master Account

All trades are executed on the Master account, and the EA automatically prepares all orders and settings for profit and loss for fast transfer.

Slave Account

Trades from the Master account are automatically copied to the Slave account. Volume, order type, TP, SL, and comments are replicated exactly.

Connection and Transfer

The EA can copy trades locally or via VPS in less than 0.5 seconds. Trade volume can be managed using fixed lots, balance percentages, or strategies like Martingale.

Time Display on Chart

The EA displays both broker server time and GMT, allowing precise trade scheduling and synchronization—essential for brokers with server times different from GMT.

Activating Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor



Open Expert Advisor settings and navigate to the Inputs Tab. Enter and confirm your license code to activate the EA for your trading accounts.

Copying Symbols



Master Mode : Open or close trades on the main account.

Slave Mode : Receives and executes the same trades in target accounts.

Symbols To Copy : Select specific currency pairs or instruments (e.g., EUR/USD) for accurate copying.

Advanced Copying Options



Option Description Copy Market Watch Symbols Copy all pairs/assets in the watchlist Copy All Chart Symbols Copy all active symbols on charts Copy One Chart Copy from one specific chart only Copy Custom Symbols Copy only selected symbols Symbols Not To Copy Exclude certain symbols to manage risk and prevent errors

Filtering Trades by Magic Number



The Magic Number allows the EA to identify trades for different strategies:

Filter trades with Magic Number : Copy only trades for a specific strategy.

Send / Don’t Send Magic Number : Control sending trade identifiers.

Convert Magic Number : Change trade identifiers for the receiver account.

Send / Don’t Send Comment : Transfer or remove comments for clarity.

Trade Volume Settings



Option Description Copy With Same Lot Size Replicate exact lot size from Master account Copy With Half Lot Size Copy trades at half the original lot size Copy With Third Lot Size Copy trades at one-third the original lot size Copy With Custom Lot Size Manually define lot size

Scheduling Options



The Time Management section allows scheduling, GMT synchronization, and automatic closure for risk control:

Copying Times : Set intervals for trade copying.

Copying Dates : Copy trades only on selected days.

Difference Server : Adjust for broker server vs GMT time.

Close All Copies On Time : Close all copied trades at a scheduled time.

Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) Settings

Don’t Receive TP/SL : Ignore Master’s TP/SL.

Receive TP/SL With Same Value : Copy exact Master values.

Receive TP/SL With Same Distance : Copy TP/SL relative to entry price.

TakeProfit/StopLoss Multiplier : Adjust TP/SL automatically by a factor (e.g., 1.5).

TakeProfit/StopLoss Points : Set TP/SL manually by points.

Don’t Open Without StopLoss : Prevent opening copied trades without SL.

Read Only Mode



The Read Only mode allows copying trades using an investor password, enabling view-only access to Master account trades while still replicating them.

Settings Panel



License Key : Enter to activate the EA.

Advanced Options : Manage copying rules, symbols, and trade volumes.

Conclusion



The Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor for MT4 is a reliable tool for fast, error-free trade copying across multiple accounts.