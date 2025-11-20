Order Block ICT Indicator MT4

Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4

The Order Block Indicator is an important tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.

This indicator highlights key price zones where institutional orders are likely positioned, helping traders identify potential reversal points and strong reaction levels.

Bullish order blocks are displayed in green, while bearish ones appear in brown.

When price enters these zones, it often responds sharply, creating strategic opportunities for entries and exits.

Order Block Indicator Overview

Category ICT – Smart Money – Supply & Demand Platform MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Leading – Reversal – Strength Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Markets Forex – Commodities – Indices

Bullish Order Block (OB)

On a 30-minute NASDAQ chart, the indicator marks bullish order blocks in green, showing areas where strong buying interest has previously occurred.

When price returns to these zones, a strong upward move often follows.

For example, after touching 18576.5, the market showed a sharp bullish reaction—indicating institutional involvement.

Such movements help traders optimize their entry strategies.

Bearish Order Block (OB)

On a 5-minute USD/JPY chart, the indicator highlights bearish order blocks in brown, representing zones of heavy selling pressure.

When price revisited 142.620, it quickly dropped, confirming strong institutional selling.

Recognizing these zones allows traders to anticipate reversals and improve trade management.

Customization & Settings

Candles to Check: Select how many past candles should be analyzed to detect order blocks.

Theme: Choose between Dark or Light mode for visual preference.

Conclusion

The Order Block Indicator (OB Indicator) is a powerful analytical tool for identifying key liquidity zones in ICT and Smart Money trading.

By highlighting bullish and bearish order blocks, it helps traders spot potential reversal and breakout points.

The indicator continuously updates active zones until price interacts with them, making it a valuable resource for finding high-quality trading opportunities.