Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert MT5

Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor MetaTrader 5

The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor is an advanced algorithmic trading system developed based on spike detection, Breaker Block structures, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and the Unicorn trading methodology.

By integrating precise price action analysis with Poursamadi’s proprietary trading rules, this Expert Advisor identifies low-risk, high-probability entry and exit points, delivering structured and rule-based trading decisions directly on the chart.

This robot is designed to assist traders in capturing liquidity-driven market movements with improved accuracy and disciplined execution.

 

Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot – Technical Specifications

Category

Details

Indicator Categories

Price Action MT5 Indicators
Signal & Forecast MT5 Indicators
Expert Advisors (EA)

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Trading Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Reversal Trading System

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday Trading

Supported Markets

Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Stocks
Commodities
Indices

 

Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot – Overview

The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot detects high-momentum price spikes, confirms Breaker Block breakouts, and evaluates Fair Value Gap alignment to determine optimal trade entries.

Core Functionalities:

  • Identification of fast price spikes and liquidity zones
  • Entry confirmation based on Breaker Block breakout combined with FVG
  • Signal generation using green arrows for buy setups and red arrows for sell setups
  • Full alignment with Poursamadi’s proprietary rules and Unicorn trading logic

 

Bullish Market Behavior

In bullish conditions, the robot:

  • Detects bullish spikes aligned with Breaker Block breakout and FVG
  • Highlights the spike area using colored boxes near key pivot zones
  • Draws a yellow support line as a reaction level
  • Issues a buy signal (green arrow) when price reacts positively during subsequent spikes

This process ensures that buy entries are aligned with liquidity and structure-based confirmation.

 

Bearish Market Behavior

In bearish trends, the Expert Advisor:

  • Identifies bearish spikes accompanied by Breaker Block breakdown and FVG
  • Highlights sell zones visually on the chart
  • Draws a yellow resistance line in the pivot area
  • Activates a sell signal (red arrow) when bearish price reaction is confirmed

This systematic approach helps traders enter sell positions with higher confidence.


Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Settings

Parameter

Description

Depth

Number of candles analyzed

Deviation

Allowed deviation value

Backstep

Backward step for calculation

Averaging Candles

Number of candles used for averaging

Top Percent

Upper candle range percentage

Break Candles

Number of candles required for breakout

Send Alert

Enable in-platform alerts

Send Notification

Enable mobile notifications

Auto Trade Execution

Enable automatic trade opening

Lot Size

Trade volume

Take Profit (Points)

Profit target

Stop Loss (Points)

Risk limit

 

Conclusion

The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor is a powerful MetaTrader 5 trading solution designed to identify high-precision, low-risk trading opportunities through spike detection, Breaker Block analysis, and Fair Value Gap confirmation.

By merging Unicorn trading concepts with Poursamadi’s exclusive rules, this Expert Advisor delivers structured, liquidity-based entries that align with real market behavior—making it an effective tool for traders seeking disciplined and rule-driven automation.

