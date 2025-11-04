GainLossView
- Indicatori
- Mose' Panizza
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
🏆 GainLossView – Smart Profit Tracker for Every Trader
GainLossView is a powerful yet lightweight indicator designed to give you real-time visual control of your trading performance — directly on the chart.
Whether you trade manually or with Expert Advisors, GainLossView keeps you fully aware of your daily gains, current losses, and total balance with clean, instant updates.
💡 Why Traders Love GainLossView
GainLossView turns your chart into a live performance dashboard.
It helps you stay connected with your trading results — no spreadsheets, no guessing, no delay.
Just pure clarity.
⚙️ Main Features
✅ Real-time tracking of:
-
Daily Gain – total closed profit for today
-
Current Loss / Open Profit – active trades only
-
Total Result – combination of open and closed trades
✅ Magic Number filter – link the indicator to a specific Expert Advisor simply by entering its Magic Number.
-
Set to 0 → tracks only manual trades
-
Set to EA Magic Number → tracks that bot’s performance
✅ Multi-chart compatible – use it on all active charts at once, even if multiple bots are running simultaneously.
✅ Universal market compatibility – works perfectly on Forex, Metals, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks and any other instrument supported by MT4.
✅ Any timeframe, any strategy – from scalping to swing or long-term trading.
✅ Perfect visibility – bright yellow text designed for dark-themed charts.
✅ Non-intrusive & ultra-lightweight – no buffers, no lag, no interference with your bots or Expert Advisors.
🚀 Who Is It For?
GainLossView is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders who want an instant, visual understanding of how their trading is performing — without leaving the chart.
-
🧭 Beginners – stay aware of your profit/loss without getting lost in account history.
-
⚙️ Algorithmic traders – monitor the real-time performance of each EA individually by Magic Number.
-
🧠 Professionals – maintain full visibility over complex multi-bot portfolios across multiple symbols.
🪄 How It Works
-
Attach GainLossView to any chart.
-
Enter your EA’s Magic Number in the settings (or 0 for manual trading).
-
Instantly see:
-
Gain Daily
-
Loss Current
-
Total (Today + Open)
— updated live every second, right on your chart.
-
🎯 Summary
GainLossView is more than an indicator —
it’s your personal trading monitor, helping you keep control of your profits and losses at a glance.
Stay disciplined, stay informed, and trade smarter.
📌 Key Benefits
-
Real-time performance insight
-
Compatible with all EAs and manual trading
-
Tracks individual bots by Magic Number
-
Works on every symbol, timeframe, and chart
-
Optimized for high-contrast visibility
-
No interference, no heavy processing
GainLossView – The smarter way to stay connected with your trading results.
Because every successful trader knows: what gets measured, gets improved.