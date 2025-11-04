GainLossView

🏆 GainLossView – Smart Profit Tracker for Every Trader

GainLossView is a powerful yet lightweight indicator designed to give you real-time visual control of your trading performance — directly on the chart.
Whether you trade manually or with Expert Advisors, GainLossView keeps you fully aware of your daily gains, current losses, and total balance with clean, instant updates.

💡 Why Traders Love GainLossView

GainLossView turns your chart into a live performance dashboard.
It helps you stay connected with your trading results — no spreadsheets, no guessing, no delay.
Just pure clarity.

⚙️ Main Features

Real-time tracking of:

  • Daily Gain – total closed profit for today

  • Current Loss / Open Profit – active trades only

  • Total Result – combination of open and closed trades

Magic Number filter – link the indicator to a specific Expert Advisor simply by entering its Magic Number.

  • Set to 0 → tracks only manual trades

  • Set to EA Magic Number → tracks that bot’s performance

Multi-chart compatible – use it on all active charts at once, even if multiple bots are running simultaneously.

Universal market compatibility – works perfectly on Forex, Metals, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks and any other instrument supported by MT4.

Any timeframe, any strategy – from scalping to swing or long-term trading.

Perfect visibility – bright yellow text designed for dark-themed charts.

Non-intrusive & ultra-lightweight – no buffers, no lag, no interference with your bots or Expert Advisors.

🚀 Who Is It For?

GainLossView is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders who want an instant, visual understanding of how their trading is performing — without leaving the chart.

  • 🧭 Beginners – stay aware of your profit/loss without getting lost in account history.

  • ⚙️ Algorithmic traders – monitor the real-time performance of each EA individually by Magic Number.

  • 🧠 Professionals – maintain full visibility over complex multi-bot portfolios across multiple symbols.

🪄 How It Works

  1. Attach GainLossView to any chart.

  2. Enter your EA’s Magic Number in the settings (or 0 for manual trading).

  3. Instantly see:

    • Gain Daily

    • Loss Current

    • Total (Today + Open)
      — updated live every second, right on your chart.

🎯 Summary

GainLossView is more than an indicator —
it’s your personal trading monitor, helping you keep control of your profits and losses at a glance.
Stay disciplined, stay informed, and trade smarter.

📌 Key Benefits

  • Real-time performance insight

  • Compatible with all EAs and manual trading

  • Tracks individual bots by Magic Number

  • Works on every symbol, timeframe, and chart

  • Optimized for high-contrast visibility

  • No interference, no heavy processing

GainLossView – The smarter way to stay connected with your trading results.
Because every successful trader knows: what gets measured, gets improved.


