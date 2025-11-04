🏆 GainLossView – Smart Profit Tracker for Every Trader

GainLossView is a powerful yet lightweight indicator designed to give you real-time visual control of your trading performance — directly on the chart.

Whether you trade manually or with Expert Advisors, GainLossView keeps you fully aware of your daily gains, current losses, and total balance with clean, instant updates.

💡 Why Traders Love GainLossView

GainLossView turns your chart into a live performance dashboard.

It helps you stay connected with your trading results — no spreadsheets, no guessing, no delay.

Just pure clarity.

⚙️ Main Features

✅ Real-time tracking of:

Daily Gain – total closed profit for today

Current Loss / Open Profit – active trades only

Total Result – combination of open and closed trades

✅ Magic Number filter – link the indicator to a specific Expert Advisor simply by entering its Magic Number.

Set to 0 → tracks only manual trades

Set to EA Magic Number → tracks that bot’s performance

✅ Multi-chart compatible – use it on all active charts at once, even if multiple bots are running simultaneously.

✅ Universal market compatibility – works perfectly on Forex, Metals, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks and any other instrument supported by MT4.

✅ Any timeframe, any strategy – from scalping to swing or long-term trading.

✅ Perfect visibility – bright yellow text designed for dark-themed charts.

✅ Non-intrusive & ultra-lightweight – no buffers, no lag, no interference with your bots or Expert Advisors.

🚀 Who Is It For?

GainLossView is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders who want an instant, visual understanding of how their trading is performing — without leaving the chart.

🧭 Beginners – stay aware of your profit/loss without getting lost in account history.

⚙️ Algorithmic traders – monitor the real-time performance of each EA individually by Magic Number.

🧠 Professionals – maintain full visibility over complex multi-bot portfolios across multiple symbols.

🪄 How It Works

Attach GainLossView to any chart. Enter your EA’s Magic Number in the settings (or 0 for manual trading). Instantly see: Gain Daily

Loss Current

Total (Today + Open)

— updated live every second, right on your chart.

🎯 Summary

GainLossView is more than an indicator —

it’s your personal trading monitor, helping you keep control of your profits and losses at a glance.

Stay disciplined, stay informed, and trade smarter.

📌 Key Benefits

Real-time performance insight

Compatible with all EAs and manual trading

Tracks individual bots by Magic Number

Works on every symbol, timeframe, and chart

Optimized for high-contrast visibility

No interference, no heavy processing

GainLossView – The smarter way to stay connected with your trading results.

Because every successful trader knows: what gets measured, gets improved.