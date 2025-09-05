Benj autotrend switch EA

BENJ Auto Switch Trend Grid

Catch trends, not noise.


A professional grid-on-trend robot that maps volatility to timeframe and keeps risk under control with a built-in Daily P&L Guard. When slope flips, it cancels the wrong-side pendings, preserves live positions, and seeds only the missing levels—no over clutter, no runaway grids.

Why traders choose it

  • Trend-aware grid – 5 pending levels per active side (Mapped ATR) seeded only when needed.

  • Mapped volatility – ATR mapping (M15→H1, H1→H4, H4→D1) so distances adapt to market pace.

  • Chasing protectionTrailing Stop/BE via ManageOpenOrders() that hugs price without smothering trades.

  • Daily Guard – auto-locks trading for the day after hitting target gain or max loss (net of floating).

  • Slope flip logic – cancels opposite pendings instantly; keeps live orders; reseeds fresh with new anchor.

  • Broker-friendly – pending-order fallback to market order on error 133 (optional), spread check, stop/freeze gap safety.

  • Dashboard UI – buttons (Buy/Sell/Close/BE/Cancel PO), day stats, sessions view, ATH/ATD and loop counter.

Positioning vs. typical grid EAs:
Most grids stack blindly. BENJ HYBRID seeds only what’s missing, measures drift only on closed bars, and remaps ATR across TFs so levels don’t bunch up in slow markets nor explode in fast ones.

What’s inside

  • 5-Level Grid on Trend Slope: On active slope side (up/down), place up to 5 pendings at k×ATR distances from a fresh anchor.

  • Complete-Drift Reseed: If price drifts by 0.20 × mapped ATR (evaluated only on the chart’s closed bar), reseed missing pendings to restore the structure.

  • Side Cap: Max 5 per side (filled + pending) for discipline.

  • TP/TSL: TP = Inp_TP × ATR . Trailing uses Inp_TSL (xATR). Optional arming distance before TSL engages.

  • Flip & Flip-Back: Upon slope reversal, cancel wrong-side pendings; on flip-back, seed only missing = 5 − live filled.

  • Safety: Spread ceiling for seeding, stop/freeze level buffers, market-order fallback (optional), manage-all toggle.

Inputs (key)

  • Trading & Risk:
    Inp_LotSize , Inp_TP (xATR) , Inp_TSL (xATR) , Inp_TSL_ArmATR (xATR) ,
    Daily Guard: Inp_TargetDailyPL_Enabled , Inp_DailyTargetGainPct , Inp_MaxDailyLossPct .

  • Automation:
    Inp_AutoTrade , Inp_AutoCheckSeconds (timer cadence), Inp_ManageAll , Inp_Magic .

  • Grid Controls:
    Inp_MaxPerSide=5 (spec), Inp_DriftATR=0.20 , Inp_SlopeEpsATR , Inp_SlopeMAPeriod , Inp_SlopeMAMethod ,
    Inp_UseStopsInsteadOfLimits (LIMIT grid vs STOP breakout).

  • Seeding Safety:
    Inp_SeedMaxSpreadATR (skip seed if spread too wide).

  • Broker Fallback:
    Inp_FallbackMarketOn133 (true/false).

  • Tester Helper:
    Inp_MarketPass_Kickstart (places a tiny MO once so MQL5 tester shows trades).

Dashboard & Controls

  • Buttons: BUY / SELL / CLOSE ALL / BE ON-OFF / CLOSE BUY / CLOSE SELL / CLOSE WIN / CUT LOSS / CANCEL PO

  • Stats: Floating, Daily Gain/Loss, Running Balance, Wins/Losses, Active & Pendings, Ideal Lot hint, Session, Loop #, ATH/ATD.

Compatibility & Requirements

  • Terminal: MT4 (build 1350+ recommended).

  • Symbols: FX, XAUUSD, Indices, Crypto CFDs (use suitable lot size & broker limits).

  • Timeframes: Any; ATR mapping auto-adapts (M15→H1, H1→H4, H4→D1; otherwise current TF).

  • Brokers: Supports 4/5-digit, ECN/RAW/STP. Handles StopLevel/FreezeLevel & spread gates.

Tips for best results

  1. Start on liquid sessions and symbols with decent ATR and tight spreads.

  2. Keep Inp_MaxPerSide=5 (design spec).

  3. Use the Daily Guard—that’s your discipline edge.

  4. If broker blocks pendings often, enable Inp_FallbackMarketOn133 .

  5. Backtest with realistic spreads & commissions; forward test on demo/VPS before going live.

🔔 Important Notice

After purchase, contact support via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guidance and tested, optimized settings to get started safely.

FAQ

Is this martingale?
No. It’s a trend-grid with a fixed cap (5 per side). No multiplier is required.
Does it scalp?
It can trail tightly, but it’s not a tick-scalper. ATR mapping targets sustainable structure.
Will it trade every day?
It trades when trend slope confirms beyond a neutral ATR band and when spread rules allow.
What about risk?
Use Daily Guard and sensible lot sizes. Markets carry risk; no strategy guarantees profits.

Legal & Testing Note

This product does not guarantee profits and is provided for educational/automation purposes. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo first and deploy with capital you can afford to risk.


BENJ HYBRID EA is a trend-aware, ATR-mapped 5-level grid with chasing TSL/BE and a strict Daily P&L Guard—engineered to seed only what’s missing, flip cleanly, and keep risk contained.



Prodotti consigliati
Way Trade
Ivan Grachev
4.5 (6)
Experts
An automatic trend trading advisor based on an analysis of the current market situation. The adviser determines the direction of the market, monitors built-in indicators, builds breakdown levels and enters the market after they cross. In this case, irrelevant levels are deleted. Advisor is fully automated and ready to go. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller Advantage: does not use locks, grids, sitouts, arbitrage and other risky trading strategies; high p
FREE
Semantics
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA uses a combination of several different trading systems. The unique trading expert algorithm allows you to choose the direction of positions with the highest probability of their profitable closing. The risk control system allows profitable transactions to prevail over the total amount of loss. Advisor is ready for full independent work without the intervention of a trader. Recommended trading tools: TF 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURGBP. Settings: MaxRisk - Percentage of ris
Fibonacci VCL
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based on Fibonacci levels. On the levels of ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8, it sets virtual pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit). A grid of virtual pending orders is built in trend direction. Trend is determined using the ZigZag indicator. Orders are closed at a total virtual take profit or a total virtual stop loss. The EA makes a decision at the opening of a new candlestick, so optimization can be performed using open prices. Settings and Input Parameters R
Yamashita
Rhalf Wendel David Caacbay
Experts
This Ea uses breakout strategy. The strategy is very reliable but still future is not a guaranteed. Backtest and forward test for you to see the result. FEATURES:          -Using BreakoutStrategy     -Operation is Automated     -Can exit anytime, Orders last for only seconds or minutes.     -No Martingale, No Grid and No Hedging     -100:15 Risk/Reward Ratio (TakeProfit, StopLoss)     -CurrencyPair: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and XAUUSD     -Works on perfectly on 0-7 Spread. Low spread account l
Titan King
Marco De Donno
Experts
50% off for a limited time!!!                                                                                                 Live Account:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2288479?source=Site+Signals+My                                                                                                             Introducing Titan King  Titan Kings trading system   is a combination of cutting-edge AI algorithms and classic trading strategies involving: momentum, supply and demand zones and EMA.
Acromaachin
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<LOGIC> EA will place order based on the original logic. This EA should work with take profit and stoploss. Default TP is 50pips and SL is 50pips. If the order was closed with stoploss, EA will stop in that day. Next day, EA will restart and trade again with lot size increasing. Lot size and volume multiple is changeable in the parameters. <Best Pair and TF> EURUSD and GBPUSD TF H1 <Default set> Already optimized TP 50pips SL 50pips Martingale Volume muti X 2 Max martingale 5
FREE
Bollinger Blitz
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Con il suo algoritmo intelligente e gli ordini degli esperti, puoi assicurarti di essere sempre in vantaggio. Guadagna profitti dai mercati al rialzo e al ribasso, prevedi facilmente le tendenze e mantieni il controllo del tuo portafoglio di investimenti: con Bollinger Blitz, tutto è possibile! Con Bollinger Blitz, sarai in grado di operare senza sforzo nel mercato forex come un professionista. Il nostro EA completamente automatizzato funziona con due indicatori leader del settore: Commodity C
FREE
Fibonacci EA MT4 Wonderful Trading Robot
Amirbehzad Eslami
Experts
Fibonacci EA MT4 is an Expert Advisor based on a powerful MT4 indicator known as Fibonacci. This EA may trade using the retracement and extension signals provided by this instrument. This Fibonacci EA's trading strategy is to detect strong and invisible support and resistance levels. It can also trade less riskily with the help of the MXRobots exclusive indicators and earn profit without losing money easily. To obtain all of these signals, you do not need to use or purchase several Fibonacci Ex
Smart Lot EA
Leon Andreas Gleisberg
Experts
Der Stable Profit Bot ist ein vollautomatischer Expert Advisor (EA) für den MetaTrader 4. Er handelt Candle Flip Signale (Trendwechsel zwischen bullischen und bärischen Kerzen) und kombiniert diese mit dynamischem Money-Management . Der Bot ist für Trader entwickelt, die eine stabile, risikooptimierte Strategie suchen, ohne selbst ständig vor dem Bildschirm zu sitzen. Dank Trailing Stop , Break-Even Schutz und Verlustkontrolle arbeitet der EA zuverlässig auch in volatilen Marktphasen. Keine ko
Wardtrade17
Ahmed Wardan Atik
5 (1)
Experts
Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 ,  and in only one day, which is Monday  . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As
Sure Hedging AIEA
Osamudiamen Lambert Osawaru
Experts
EnhancedGridAI - Advanced Automated Trading System Comprehensive User Guide & Technical Reference Disclaimer:T rading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of_
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
AdaptiveQ Trader
Ruslan Udintsev
Experts
AdaptiveQ Trader: Самообучающийся ИИ — забудьте о ручной настройке! Ваш персональный торговый робот на основе Q-Learning + Double DQN + PER, который учится на ваших деньгах — и делает это лучше вас. Что Это? AdaptiveQ Trader — это не просто советник, а живой, самообучающийся агент , основанный на передовых алгоритмах машинного обучения (Reinforcement Learning). Он анализирует рынок в реальном времени, адаптируется к его изменениям и постоянно совершенствует свою стратегию — без вашего учас
Ultimate Mean Reversion
Benny Subarja
Experts
This expert using AI to detect bottom spike with accuracy of 60-90%. Simple input, you will need to change 2-4 input to use this. Grid with  maximum position of 16 position each side. You should start with LotMultiplication= 1 to see how expert works. Place expert on M15 on chart. Change UseDCA to true We have backtested with ICMarkets from 2019-2025 with profit factor > 2, AI_Candle_Period= 15 Timeframe M15(default) you can download setfiles SetFilesDownload XAUUSD   or GOLD Risk_Buy_Level=20
Sp500breaker
Jose Arranz Becerril
Experts
The Strategy is an algorithmic trading system designed for the MetaTrader platform, specifically optimized for the SP500 CFD on an hourly timeframe (H1). This strategy employs a combination of technical indicators and advanced logic to generate entry and exit signals for both long and short positions.  parameters: preferredFillingType: Defines the preferred order filling type, e.g., FOK (Fill or Kill). forceFillingType: Forces the preferred filling type if set to true. CustomComment: Custom com
MS According To The TREND
Dmitrii Orlovskii
Experts
Il precedente consulente redditizio con un nome simile è stato preso come base, ma è stato aggiunto lo sviluppo di posizioni non redditizie attraverso la griglia e la martingala . Il consulente effettua il primo ingresso nel mercato con un'alta probabilità di iniziare una tendenza. L'ingresso avviene alla penetrazione dei confini delle Bande di Bollinger. Vengono utilizzati anche Oscillatori e calcolo DELL'autonomia ATR. Per ogni posizione, il Take Profit 5-10 è impostato su un probabile Stop, s
KiniTrade
I Putu Gede Waisnawa Pratama Putra
Experts
K-Bot is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. K-bot is based on KiniTrade MT4  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies.  The basic strategy starts with Market order in trend following, but you can change it, in others strategies counter trend.  Parameters : K-Bot adv Settings Magic Number: ID number of the orders. Max Spread: maximum spread to trade. Money Management Settings Lots: num
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Experts
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
Experts
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Correlation Hunter
Aleksandr Shifanov
Experts
Demo version of the advisor Correlation Hunter The full version can be found at the link  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64481 The Expert Advisor appeared thanks to many years of analysis of the movement of correlated currency pairs in the Forex market. The full version does not use any blocks You can test the Expert Advisor on a demo account for an unlimited time. Nobody limits you in time. The main task is to choose the most optimal settings for working with your broker You can se
Finanix Gold EA MT4
Charles Linzon Dy
Experts
Finanix Gold EA is the result of two years of extensive research and backtesting, ensuring that it is built on a solid foundation of data-driven insights and proven trading strategies. This expert advisor is fine-tuned for trading XAUUSD/Gold .  It is also capable of trading any instrument. Introducing the cutting-edge Finanix Gold EA , powered by advanced mathematical functions and unparalleled computation capabilities. This revolutionary tool is designed to provide traders with a competitive
AlphaX Investment King
Michael Martens
Experts
Beschreibung Der Handelsautomat nutzt saisonale Muster. Es sind insgesamt sieben Strategien implementiert. Die Strategien A, B und AB und Christmas Run können mit verschiedenen Sets gefahren werden, für den Turnaround Tuesday lassen sich die gleitenden Durchschnitte variieren. Für die Witchcraft Wonder Strategie lassen sich Ein- und Ausstiegszeitpunkte anpassen. Weiterhin existiert ein variabler Filter, um Einstiege zu optimieren. Unterstützte Märkte AktienIndizes (bspw. S&P 500, DAX) Gold (
Aeon
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
Aeon is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades multiple currencies. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate on Custom EA. If you wish to use this EA it will n
FREE
Sonic MT4
Jalaluddin Raheemi
1 (1)
Experts
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new (M
ProfitHUNTER
Artem Tsepkov
Experts
Советник ProfitHUNTER   - новейший советник с уникальной фильтраций первого входа, который позволяет торговать с минимальным депозитом и отличным результатом.  Сделки не частые, но результативные . Этот советник - настоящий охотник. по результатам тестов нет минусовых сделок! Советник очень прост в настройке: из настроек Вам нужно указать лот первого ордера (Minimum lot)   и сумму реинвестирования (Money for min lot) ТОЛЬКО  EURJPY! Таймфрейм м1 Входные параметры: Chose settings :  EURJPY  Magi
GerFX QuantFlow Scalper
Exler Consulting GmbH
Experts
Before you buy a night scalper please be aware of the risks involved: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. Any mean reversion can get caught on the wrong side of a fast movements due to unexpected news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still executi
FXopen Scalping Bot
Andrey Kozak
Experts
FXopen Scalping Bot is a fully automatic robot for trading with the FXopen broker. We tested this robot on fxopen broker accounts and got effective results. We recommend using the robot with FXopen broker, account type - ECN, minimum deposit from $500, GBPUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe. In order to get the same trading results as we got, you need to fulfill the technical requirements that we wrote above. FXopen Scalping Bot is a scalping robot. Despite the fact that the robot trades on the H1
AlphaFlow EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
5 (1)
Experts
Alpha Flow EA: Porta il tuo trading a nuovi livelli Alpha Flow EA   è un consulente di trading all'avanguardia progettato per trasformare la tua esperienza di trading grazie a una precisione strategica, un'eccellente adattabilità e metodi avanzati di analisi del mercato. Sviluppato con algoritmi di trading proprietari e approfondimenti dettagliati sul mercato,   Alpha Flow EA   offre prestazioni eccezionali in diversi ambienti di trading, aiutandoti a rimanere sempre un passo avanti rispetto all
EA Mata Elang Pro
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (1)
Experts
See EA Performance on Backtesting with low balance  =  https://youtu.be/8Wok_CTzcsQ Contact me via mql5 if you wanna get trial EA Mata Elang EA is a trading robot  for the trading on forex and trades  Scalping  Strategy. This is a Trend Following system that trades in all session.   It use Multi Complex Algorithm to determine trend behaviour. It use multiple indicators to maintain false signal It best on M15 Time Frame. This system use very sophisticated logic to determine trend. Also it has r
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Possiedi già il Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di dazi doganali su larga scala che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente sono aumentate — recentemente tra Israele e Iran — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La guerra tra Rus
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Algo Capital I AI Trader
Jimitkumar Narhari Patel
Experts
Algo Capital I AI Trader: Empowering Traders with Integrity and Insight Algo Capital proudly introduces its inaugural state-of-the-art trading advisor - engineered to transform your trading experience through precision, adaptability, and advanced market intelligence. Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep market research, this solution is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across diverse market conditions. Why Algo Capital? Robust Trading Strategies: Developed throu
NightVision EA
Alexander Kalinkin
4.11 (27)
Experts
NightVision EA  - is an automated Expert Advisor that uses night scalping trading during the closing of the American trading session. The EA uses a number of unique author's developments that have been successfully tested on real trading accounts. The EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and is characterized by a small number of settings and easy installation. Live signal for NightVision EA:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/dvrk78 Ask me for   the   recommended FX
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
Attenzione alle TRUFFE! SCIPIO GOLD BOT e' distribuito solo su MQL5.com Questo non e' un BOT commerciale, ma e' professionale, la distribuzione e' limitata a 100 copie in tutto ed inoltre il costo puo' aumentare senza avviso. questa e' la versione per  MT4, se vuoi la versione per Mt5:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 Le Differenze che rendono SCIPIO EA unico sono: + nessuna impostazione variabile o che il TRADER deve inserire + apre 1 solo trade alla volta + usa sempre STOP LOSS
Rango Gold MT4
Mehdi Safar
Experts
The price of this expert will increase with each update. Rango Gold EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on XAUUSD(Gold) . Advantages : Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it News filter to protect account when publishing news. Spread filter to protect against fluctuations i
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
A gold trading expert advisor is a sophisticated software program designed to analyze market trends and execute trades on behalf of the user in the gold market. This type of expert advisor utilizes advanced algorithms to identify profitable trading opportunities and make decisions based on pre-defined criteria and parameters. The gold trading expert advisor is capable of monitoring the gold market 24/7, identifying potential entry and exit points, managing risk levels, and executing trades aut
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Neon Trade MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Experts
La quintessenza di un approccio complesso, il cui obiettivo principale è un guadagno a lungo termine e realistico con rischi minimi per il trader. La base sono i concetti avanzati di trading in combinazione con l'apprendimento automatico, che si potenziano efficacemente a vicenda. Un'altra caratteristica unica è che il sistema non ha bisogno di essere ottimizzato, poiché questa funzione è affidata ai miei server. Il sistema implementa un trading conservativo e a lungo termine con minime perdite
AI Indices Scalper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  Il mio comunità di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. - REAL SIGNAL  IC Markets:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2321981 AI Indices Scalper   sfrutta   GPT-4o   per il trading sul NASDAQ100 (USTEC), implementando un'   architettura neurale basata su trasformatore   per eseguire scalping di breakout di pr
Titan Gold AI
Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
Experts
Titan Gold AI – Expert Advisor for Forex & Gold Trading Disclaimer Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading live. Key Features Works on all currency pairs, including Gold (XAUUSD). Smart session filtering: Asia – London – New York. Dynamic money management suitable for small and large accounts. Trailing Stop and BreakEven systems for profit protec
Altri dall’autore
Hybrid EA
Benjamin Allip
Experts
Benj Hybrid EA (ATR-BO) Smarter Trading. Less Stress. Full Automation. Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting. The Benj Hybrid EA (ATR-BO) is a professional-grade multi-market trading robot built for Forex, XAUUSD (Gold), Crypto, and CFDs . Powered by Adaptive ATR-based breakout logic , it combines precision entries with advanced risk controls to help traders automate their strategies across multiple asset classes. Whether y
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting. Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade automation with manual precision control . Whether you
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione