Sure Hedging AIEA

EnhancedGridAI - Advanced Automated Trading System


Comprehensive User Guide & Technical Reference

Disclaimer:Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of_ your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. This Expert Advisor (EA), EnhancedGridAI, is provided for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to trade. The developers and distributors of this EA are not liable for any losses or damages, including without limitation, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You are solely responsible for thoroughly testing this EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and for managing your own risk.

EnhancedGridAI Comprehensive System Manual

1. System Overview

Concept: Hybrid machine learning grid/hedge system combining:

  • Adaptive grid trading with cycle analysis

  • Zero-loss hedging mechanism

  • Gemini AI-powered market sentiment analysis

  • Reinforcement learning for parameter optimization

Key Components:

  1. EA Core (MT4 Expert Advisor)

  2. ML Brain (Python analytics engine)

  3. Parameter Files (AdaptiveParams.csv, CycleData.csv)

  4. Trade Journal (TradeJournal_654321.csv)

2. System Requirements

Component Specification
Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 (Build 1400+)
Python Version 3.9+ (64-bit)
RAM 8GB minimum (16GB recommended)
CPU Quad-core 2.5GHz+
OS Windows 10/11 or Linux (Wine)
Disk Space 500MB free space
Internet Stable connection (API calls)

3. Installation Guide

Step 1: EA Installation

  1. Copy  EnhancedGridAI_MilitaryGrade.mq4  to:

    text

    <MT4 Directory>/MQL4/Experts/

  2. Compile in MetaEditor (F7)

  3. Attach to EURUSD H1 chart

Step 2: Python Environment Setup

bash 
# Create virtual environment
python -m venv gridai_ml
gridai_ml\Scripts\activate

# Install dependencies
pip install pandas numpy requests scipy scikit-learn lightgbm MetaTrader5 matplotlib python-dateutil

Step 3: File Structure Setup

text

C:/ProgramData/MetaQuotes/Terminal/Common/ ├── AdaptiveParams.csv ├── CycleData.csv ├── TradeJournal_654321.csv └── news-current_week.csv

Step 4: Configuration Files

  1. AdaptiveParams.csv  initial content:

    text 
    ALL,0.65,1.0,1.0,1.2

  2. news-current_week.csv  - Update weekly from economic calendar

4. Input Parameters Reference

Parameter Default Description
inpMagicNumber 654321 Unique trade identifier
inpRiskPercentage 1.0 % risk per trade
inpMaxGridLevels 5 Maximum grid expansions
inpEnableZeroLossHedging true Activate hedge subsystem
inpHedgeTriggerProximityPips 15 Distance to trigger hedge
inpLearningUpdateFrequency_Min 30 ML parameter refresh rate
inpATRMultiplierForSL 2.5 Volatility-based stop loss
Critical Thresholds
inpSlopeThreshold_Trending 0.2 MA slope for trend regime
inpATRBandThreshold_Volatile 1.8 ATR ratio for volatility

5. ML Brain Operation

Execution Workflow:

Diagram
Code

graph LR A[Start] --> B[Load Trade Journal] B --> C[Retrieve Price Data] C --> D[Cycle Analysis] D --> E[Chart Pattern Recognition] E --> F[Macro Sentiment Analysis] F --> G[Monte Carlo Simulation] G --> H[LightGBM Forecasting] H --> I[RL Parameter Adjustment] I --> J[Gemini Strategy Synthesis] J --> K[Update Parameters] K --> L[Generate Charts]

Scheduled Operation:

bash 
# Windows Task Scheduler (every 30 minutes)
python C:\GridAI\mlbrain_v1.2.py

Output Files:

File Purpose Update Frequency
AdaptiveParams.csv Risk/grid multipliers 30 min
CycleData.csv Market phase detection 30 min
cycle_analysis.png Cycle visualization 30 min

6. Trading Strategy Logic

Entry Conditions:

  1. Cycle phase confirmation (Ascending/Descending)

  2. RSI (14) > 50 + MACD > 0 for long

  3. News filter bypass (No high-impact within 1hr)

  4. ML confidence > 0.55

Grid Expansion Rules:

Grid Spacing = ATR(14) × GridMultiplier × AdaptiveGridMultiplier Conditions: - Price moves against position by 1 grid spacing - Maximum 5 levels - Cycle extremes increase spacing by 50%

Hedging Protocol:

   Price->>EA: Approaches virtual SL
    EA->>Hedge System: Trigger check
    Hedge System->>EA: Deploy counter position
    EA->>Monitoring: Track basket profit
    Monitoring->>EA: Close at 1.0 USD profit

7. Risk Management Framework

Position Sizing:

Lot Size = (Equity × Risk% × RiskMultiplier) / (ATR(14)×ATRMultiplier×SLMultiplier / Point × TickValue) × CycleModifier

Multi-layer Protection:

  1. Cycle-Based SL Adjustment:

    • Tighten SL by 20% during cycle transitions

    • Widen grid spacing during extremes

  2. Confidence Thresholds:

    • No trades when ML confidence < 0.55

    • News blackout periods

  3. Hedging Safeguards:

    • Full position hedge at -15 pips

    • Auto-close at +1.0 USD profit

8. Performance Monitoring

Key Metrics:

  1. Trade Journal Analysis:

    SELECT CyclePhase, AVG(Profit) AS AvgProfit 
FROM TradeJournal 
GROUP BY CyclePhase

  2. Parameter Efficiency:

    • RiskMultiplier vs. Drawdown

    • GridSpacingMultiplier vs. Recovery factor

Diagnostic Tools:

  1. Cycle Analysis Chart:
    cycle_analysis.png

  2. Confidence Heatmap:

    High Confidence (0.8-1.0): Aggressive positioning Medium (0.55-0.8): Normal operations Low (<0.55): Standby mode

9. Troubleshooting Guide

Issue Solution
Trades not opening 1. Check ML confidence ≥0.55
2. Verify news filter status
3. Ensure journal file permissions
Parameters not updating 1. Confirm Python script execution
2. Check AdaptiveParams.csv in Common folder
3. Validate Gemini API key
Order close failures 1. Check broker execution rules
2. Verify sufficient margin
3. Retry logic automatically attempts 3x
ML Brain errors 1. Run  pip freeze  for dependencies
2. Check MT5 initialization
3. Validate CSV encoding (UTF-8)

10. Advanced Configuration

Customizing Indicators:

mq4 
// Modify signal logic in GetSignalDirection()
bool addBullishCondition = rsi > 55 && close > iMA(...,50);

API Integration:

python

# Custom Gemini prompt engineering prompt = f"Factor in VIX index at {vix_level} and Fed rate {fed_rate}%..."

Backtesting Protocol:

  1. Use 90% modeling quality data

  2. Test 2015-2023 period

  3. Special settings:

    Every tick based on real ticks
Spread: Current broker settings
Rollover: Enable

11. Maintenance Schedule

Task Frequency Tools
News file update Weekly Economic calendar CSV import
Python env check Monthly pip-review --auto
Journal analysis Daily Excel/Power BI
Full system test Quarterly Strategy Tester + Live demo

12. Support Resources

  1. Diagnostic Script:

    python

    from diagnostics import run_system_check run_system_check(magic=654321, symbol="EURUSD")

  2. Emergency Procedures:

    • Immediate shutdown: Disable EA

    • Position close: Run  CloseBasket("EMERGENCY")

    • Brain freeze: Delete AdaptiveParams.csv to reset

  3. Contact Protocol:

    • Priority: toughhost@live.com 

System Optimization Tips

  1. For ECN Accounts:

    • Reduce grid spacing by 15%

    • Enable instant execution mode

  2. During High Volatility:

    python 
    # AdaptiveParams.csv override
ALL,0.75,0.8,1.3,1.5

  3. Low-Latency Setup:

    • Co-locate MT4 terminal with broker server

    • Use RAM disk for journal files

    • Prioritize Python process in Task Manager

"The perfect trader is a myth. The perfect system is a process."

  • EnhancedGridAI Design Philosophy


TOP SECRET // NOFORN // X1













































