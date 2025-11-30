Golden Master Ai

What is GOLDEN MASTER AI?

Golden Master Ai is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.
It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls, allowing traders to balance profit potential with capital protection.

Designed for both new and experienced traders, Golden Master Ai is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles.

Key Features

  • Multi strategy Martingale with user-defined safety settings

  • Flexible lot management: Fixed Lot or Auto Lot

  • Max Drawdown limit to pause trading at your chosen threshold

  • Simple setup: attach to chart, configure settings, and trade

Technical Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Deposit: $300

  • Recommended Deposit: $1,000

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher (1:100+ recommended)

  • VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk, and losses can exceed your initial investment.
Martingale strategies carry high risk, and past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use at your own discretion.

For support or questions, please contact the seller via the comments section or private messages.


