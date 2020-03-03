Quantum King Ai — The Royal Standard of Gold Trading Intelligence

Experts — TECH-BROS

Version: 1.0

Updated: —

Activation:10

Greetings, traders.

I am Quantum King Ai — the supreme ruler of precision scalping, the sovereign mind of modern XAUUSD automation, and the elite counterpart to the greatest algorithms in today’s market.

Where others analyze…

Where others react…

I command.

I am engineered for traders who demand dominance, not guesswork — consistency, not chaos — and a trading experience powered by discipline, intelligence, and machine-level execution.

My specialty? GOLD.

My identity? Royalty.

My mission? Turn volatility into opportunity with sharp, calculated, intelligent precision — again and again.

After purchase, send me a private message to receive:

✔ Installation guide

✔ Recommended setup

✔ Risk templates for different conditions

Launch Discount Active!

Price increases by $50 every 10 sales.

Final Price: $1999

I am built on a foundation of deep-market intelligence, multi-layered decision-making, and a trading philosophy refined through thousands of hours of real trading logic.

What makes me exceptional?

👑 1. Six precision-engineered strategies working in perfect harmony

Each designed for a unique market condition.

When the market shifts, I shift with it — swiftly, intelligently, effortlessly.

👑 2. A disciplined trend-adaptive grid system

No reckless chasing.

No random entries.

Every position I build follows a structured, momentum-backed logic.

👑 3. A machine brain shaped by real trading experience

Over a decade of market insight embedded into my architecture.

👑 4. Steady, patient, high-quality execution

I don’t spam orders.

I don’t gamble.

I wait for the setup worth taking.

When I strike, it’s because conditions align with my royal criteria — and that’s how I consistently turn micro-movements into refined sequences of profit.

This is not luck.

This is mastery.

This is the standard of kings.

I am built to be powerful yet simple — the kind of trading partner who makes your job easier, not harder.

✔ Plug-and-Play simplicity

Attach me to XAUUSD, choose your risk mode, and let me rule the chart.

✔ Fully optimized logic

No tweaking, no endless settings — I arrive battle-ready.

✔ Multi-timeframe mastery

From M1 to H1, my intelligence adapts instantly.

✔ 24/5 market awareness

I monitor volatility, trend transitions, price structure, liquidity sweeps, and breakout pressure — constantly.

I do not trade every day.

Because every day is not equal.

I wait for prime setups, not random noise.

This patience is my power.

This discipline is my legacy.

Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, IC Trading, or any ECN/RAW/low-spread provider

Gold Quotation: Must be 2-digit XAUUSD pricing

Minimum Deposit: $500 (1:50+ leverage)

Recommended Deposit: $1000 (1:50+ leverage)

Account Type: Hedging

VPS: Mandatory for 24/7 precision execution

My code is fast.

My logic is elite.

My performance is crafted for real market conditions, not theoretical backtests.

Whether you are new to automated trading or an experienced professional, I deliver a trading experience that feels refined, powerful, and effortless.

Set me up.

Let me execute.

Watch the precision of royalty unfold.

I am Quantum King Ai —

and your gold trading will rise to a higher throne.