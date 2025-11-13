Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT5

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a highly practical tool that helps traders identify trading opportunities by pinpointing supply and demand imbalances in the market. These imbalances, known as Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), occur when price moves sharply, leaving a gap between buying and selling pressure.

To put it simply, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and third candlestick—where price did not trade—is called the Fair Value Gap. The indicator visually marks these areas on the chart as dynamic boxes: green for bullish FVGs and red for bearish FVGs.

Indicator Specifications

Category

ICT – Liquidity – Smart Money

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Reversal – Continuation

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Day Trading

Markets

All Markets

 

Indicator Overview

The FVG Indicator automatically detects and displays imbalances between supply and demand, marking them as color-coded boxes on the chart. These highlighted zones represent key areas for identifying support and resistance levels, allowing traders to plan their entries and exits with greater accuracy.

By visualizing where price imbalances occur, the indicator provides traders with an objective way to anticipate potential reversals or continuation moves within the trend.

 

Bullish Setup

On the EUR/USD 1-hour chart, the indicator highlights FVG zones that form during an uptrend. Price frequently retraces to these zones before continuing upward, presenting ideal conditions for long (buy) entries. These areas often act as support zones within bullish market structures.

 

Bearish Setup

In a GBP/USD 1-hour downtrend, the indicator outlines FVG zones where price temporarily pulls back before resuming its decline. Such zones are excellent opportunities for short (sell) trades, as they typically represent resistance within a bearish structure.

 

Settings and Customization

  • Display Theme: Switch between Dark or Light mode for visual preference.
  • Candles for Calculation: Define how many candles the indicator will analyze (default: 1000).
  • Object Suffix: Add custom suffixes for FVG box labels.
  • Calculation Mode: Select how the indicator calculates Fair Value Gaps.
  • Show FVGs: Enable or disable FVG display on the chart.
  • Show Last FVGs Only: Limit the view to the most recent Fair Value Gaps.

 

Conclusion

The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful analytical tool designed to highlight areas of price inefficiency. By identifying key support, resistance, entry, and exit zones, it provides traders with a structured approach to market analysis.

Ideal for those familiar with liquidity concepts and Smart Money strategies, the FVG Indicator enhances precision in trade planning and market timing—making it an essential addition to any trader’s technical toolkit.

Its ability to mark high-probability reversal and continuation areas makes it an indispensable tool for both beginner and experienced traders looking to improve their technical analysis and timing in the market.
Altri dall’autore
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicatori
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4  In the world of trading, identifying price imbalances and high-probability trade setups is essential. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that helps traders spot such opportunities with precision. An FVG represents a market gap that occurs when price moves sharply, leaving an area where supply and demand are out of equilibrium. Simply put, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione