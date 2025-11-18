RRR With Multiple Orders for MT5

RRR with Multiple Orders Indicator MT5

The RRR with Multiple Orders Indicator MT5 is a robust tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to calculate and display the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for active trades. This indicator is particularly valuable for traders managing multiple open positions simultaneously, providing a clear visual overview of risk exposure and helping improve trade management.

It displays the R/R values inside a box on the chart, making it easy to assess trades in real time.

 

Indicator Details

Feature

Description

Category

Risk Management – Trade Utility

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Intermediate

Type

Trade Entry & Exit

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

All Approaches

Instruments

Forex, Crypto, Commodities, Indices

 

Overview

Poor risk and capital management is one of the main causes of trading losses. Utilizing technical tools to monitor trades can significantly enhance trading success.

The RRR with Multiple Orders Indicator MT5 helps traders by calculating the expected reward relative to risk for each position. It measures the distance between take profit and stop loss from the entry point and presents a clear visual representation of the ratio, allowing for better decision-making and risk control.

 

Risk to Reward in Long Positions

For example, consider a GBP/USD buy position on a 30-minute chart opened at 1.3114. The stop loss is 20 pips below the entry, and the take profit is 80 pips above.

The indicator calculates the risk-reward ratio as 1:4, meaning the trader risks $20 for a potential gain of $80. This clear visualization emphasizes the importance of targeting higher rewards than risks.

 

Risk to Reward in Short Positions

In another scenario, a EUR/USD short trade on a 1-hour chart is entered at 1.1069, with a stop loss of 25 pips and a take profit of 50 pips.

The indicator computes the R/R ratio as 1:2, showing a possible profit of $40 against a $20 risk. This insight helps traders manage downside exposure more effectively.

 

Indicator Settings

Display Settings

  • Theme: Choose between dark or light mode.

Order Configuration

  • Symbol Mode: Restrict functionality to a single trading symbol.
  • Use Magic Number: Enable or disable as needed.
  • Magic Number Value: Enter a unique identifier for trade tracking.
  • Use Comment: Add custom labels to trades.
  • Comment Value: Enter the text for the comment.

Box Configuration

  • Box Corner: Position at bottom-left of the chart.
  • X Coordinate: Horizontal offset (e.g., 10).
  • Y Coordinate: Vertical offset (e.g., 35).
  • Box Width/Height: Set both to 80 pixels.
  • Font Style & Size: Customize for readability.
  • Text Color: Default is black.
  • Background Color: White.
  • Border Color: Blue for clarity.
  • Background Option: Set to false to prevent overlay on price data.

 

Summary

Maintaining a favorable risk-to-reward ratio is a cornerstone of professional trading strategies. By choosing trades with a positive R/R profile, traders can remain profitable even with a moderate win rate.

The RRR with Multiple Orders Indicator MT5 automates the assessment of reward versus risk, offering real-time insight and supporting disciplined trade management. It is an essential tool for traders aiming for consistent results across all markets.

