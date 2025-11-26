Smart Close Manager v1.1 is a lightweight but powerful order-management utility designed for traders who need fast, safe, and precise control over their positions.

This tool allows you to instantly close positions and delete pending orders based on smart filters such as symbol, direction, profit state, or order type. Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone managing multiple orders.

✔ Key Features

Close all orders with one click

Close only BUY / only SELL positions

Close only profitable or only losing positions

Close only the current chart symbol or all symbols

Delete pending orders automatically (optional)

Fast execution using FOK processing

Simple interface — no indicators, no charts, no lag

✔ Why this tool?

Avoid mistakes during volatile markets

Quickly clean unwanted positions

Speed up manual trading

Reduce trading pressure and human error

Works with any broker, any symbol, any timeframe

✔ How to use

Drag the script onto the chart Choose your closing options Confirm — orders are processed instantly

No complicated settings. No performance load.

Just fast, safe, professional order control.

✔ Version 1.1 – What’s new