Smart Close Manager v1

Smart Close Manager v1.1 is a lightweight but powerful order-management utility designed for traders who need fast, safe, and precise control over their positions.

This tool allows you to instantly close positions and delete pending orders based on smart filters such as symbol, direction, profit state, or order type. Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone managing multiple orders.

Key Features

  • Close all orders with one click

  • Close only BUY / only SELL positions

  • Close only profitable or only losing positions

  • Close only the current chart symbol or all symbols

  • Delete pending orders automatically (optional)

  • Fast execution using FOK processing

  • Simple interface — no indicators, no charts, no lag

Why this tool?

  • Avoid mistakes during volatile markets

  • Quickly clean unwanted positions

  • Speed up manual trading

  • Reduce trading pressure and human error

  • Works with any broker, any symbol, any timeframe

How to use

  1. Drag the script onto the chart

  2. Choose your closing options

  3. Confirm — orders are processed instantly

No complicated settings. No performance load.
Just fast, safe, professional order control.

Version 1.1 – What’s new

  • Improved pending order detection (fully MT5-compatible)

  • Faster execution logic

  • Fixed all compatibility errors

  • More stable order-handling sequence


推荐产品
Currency Strength for MT5
Koji Kobayashi
实用工具
新機能：Ver3.5 28通貨ペアの強弱も表示するようにしました。 監視ペアで最強、最弱の通貨ペアとなった場合、四つ葉のマークが出るように変更しました。 15分足、1時間足、4時間足単位での通貨ペアの強弱を表示するようにしました。 詳細な情報はこちらにサイトがあります。 https://toushika.top/tc-cs-plus-cfd/ 注：こちらはTitanのデモ口座で動作します。 XMで使用したい場合は こちらのでセットファイル を使用してください。 機能： 一目で現在の通貨の方向性と強弱が確認できます。 15M,1H,4Hでの方向性を表示します。 15M,1H,4Hでの方向が揃った場合にドットが表示されます。 通貨の相関が揃った場合にドットが表示されます。 ※相関はピアソン相関係数を使用しています。 より詳しい情報につきましてはこちらを参照してください。 https://www.mql5.com/ja/articles/5481 通貨の強弱を表示します。 現時点でのボラリティーの状況を表示します。 過去20日/過去5日/今日のボラリティーを表示しま
Sync In Many Ways MT5
Sa No Tsuyoshi Kokorozashi
实用工具
Description This is a Utility tool for MT5 which will make our chart analysis task quite more efficient and save large amount of time. As for chart analysis, some are watching out several symbol simultaneously with single timeframe and others are trading only one single pair with   multi timeframe analysis. For both, a common troublesome issue is “scroll chart to look back” or “draw chart objects” in multi charts at the same time.  Especially for those who are trading with multi timeframe soluti
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
使用革命性的交易时间管理器轻松控制您的交易程序。这个强大的工具可以在指定时间自动执行订单，从而改变您的交易方式。 为不同的交易行为（从购买到设置订单）制定个性化任务列表，所有这些都无需人工干预。 交易时间管理器安装和输入指南 如果您想获取有关 EA 的通知，请将我们的 URL 添加到 MT4/MT5 终端（参见屏幕截图）。 MT4版本     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103716 MT5版本     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103715 告别人工监控，拥抱精简效率。直观的界面允许您设置精确的参数，包括交易品种、执行时间、价格、止损 (SL)、止盈 (TP) 点和手数大小。 该工具的灵活性通过与市场行为相匹配的适应性重复选项来凸显。通过视觉主题个性化您的体验，并减少长时间交易期间的眼睛疲劳。 摆脱手动交易程序，拥抱“交易时间管理器”的强大功能。提高交易的准确性、组织性和自由度。简化您的日常工作并重新体验交易。 主要特点： 自动订单执行：按指定时间间隔无缝自动执行订单，从而节省您的
MSG Method Indicator
Stephanus Potgieter
指标
Discover the MSG Method: Master the Major Session Gap for Consistent Forex Profits Unlock the power of the MSG Method – our proprietary Major Session Gap strategy designed to capture high-probability trades during key market session transitions. Developed by the T1 FX Team, this innovative approach leverages algorithmic precision to identify and exploit price gaps between major trading sessions (London, New York, and Tokyo). Why Choose the MSG Method? High-Probability Setups : Focuses on session
Martingale panel MT5
Mohammadbagher Ramezan Akbari
实用工具
In this article, we would like to introduce the trade panel product with the Martingale panel. This panel is made in such a way that it can meet the needs of traders to a great extent. This trade panel actually consists of two trade panels at the same time, with the first one you can take positions with certain profit and loss limits, and with the second one, you can have positions with profit limits but without loss limits. When positions lose, a new position will be added based on the settings
Titan Machinist MT5
Marco De Donno
实用工具
Titan Machinist - Your Professional Management System for MetaTrader                                                                                                                                 Transform Your Trading with Automated Position Management Tired of having to manually manage every single trade? Titan Machinist is the ultimate solution to automate your trade management, allowing you to trade like a true professional. Suitable for any trading technique: one s
Don Hits MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
专家
我为您带来唐·击 (Don hits) 激进交易专家，它是一个多向系统，涵盖所有时间和所有货币，具有回撤控制 这个系统使用我的马丁格尔逻辑之一，跟踪较短时间和较长时间发生的情况，也会决定是否有必要干预回撤，我知道很多人不喜欢马丁格尔 或者边缘系统，因为他们习惯了烧账，但相信我，我的系统是不同的，它是一个逻辑实现来覆盖错误并不断留在路上，这些系统可以有很高的DD，这就是为什么他们有一个内部 旨在控制这一点的系统，请记住，马丁家族是在市场上创造最多利润的家族 一种采用网格交易先进技术的激进系统，管理整个市场，可以通过唐点击进入，因为最先进的技术是控制进入和退出的保护，也就是说，我们将积极进入一个 但具有严格而复杂的不断累积防御系统 这些条目将受到多个内部指标的监控，以了解我们是否处于某些市场状况的边缘或底部。 此外，我们将知道如何以特殊的方式控制波动性，因为我们将拥有有关市场新闻的API信息。 我的策略 EA 有一段鲜活的历史 Don Hits 的设计初衷是让每日利润保持恒定 现场表演 如果您想要我的信号预设，请私下询问我，仅限我的客户 https://ww
Xelar EA MT5
DENIS BRAUN
专家
Robot Name:   Xelar EA MT5 Description: Xelar EA - Your Gateway to High-Risk, Potentially Highly Profitable Trading Experiences! Are you in search of a trading robot capable of providing risk-loving traders the opportunity to achieve exceptional profits? Xelar EA could be exactly what you've been looking for. This highly specialized trading robot has been developed to conquer the markets in a unique and efficient manner. Information: After every 5 sales, the price increases by $100. Please conta
Auto Timed Close Operations
Daniel Cardoso Tavares
实用工具
Introducing the "Auto Timed Close Operations", a useful utility for MetaTrader 5 traders! This utility has been developed to help traders of all levels automatically close their open positions at the exact moment they desire. With the "Auto Timed Close Operations", you gain the required control over your trades and can avoid unwanted surprises at the end of the day or at any other predefined time. We know how important it is to protect your profits and limit your losses, and that's exactly what
VPS Benchmark MT5
Yu Pang Chan
实用工具
專為 MetaTrader 環境設計的性能評估解決方案 工具功能概述 這款專業測試工具能夠評估您的 MetaTrader 環境性能，提供對交易執行有實際影響的洞察。不同於一般系統基準測試，本工具專門針對 MetaTrader 運行環境進行評估。 專業交易者與開發者功能： 性能指標測量 ：評估計算吞吐量和記憶體效率 交易相關測試 ：模擬 EA 運行和基本訂單執行的測試 比較分析 ：使用標準評分系統比較不同主機解決方案 技術洞察 ：反映 MetaTrader 資源使用情況的測試方法 決策支持 ：為 VPS 選擇和配置提供有用數據 新手交易者功能： 簡化評分系統 ：易於理解的整體性能評分 視覺化性能報告 ：在圖表上清晰展示測試結果 簡單操作流程 ：最少配置的簡易測試程序 基本建議 ：改善交易環境的建議 教育元素 ：了解系統性能如何影響交易 全面測試套件： 1. CPU 性能 (總分的 25%) 使用數學函數的計算測試 測量交易計算的處理能力 實際影響 ：影響 EA 處理市場數據的速度 2. 記憶體管理 (總分的 20%) 記憶體分配和使用測試 基本記憶體效率測量 實際影響 ：影響您可以同時運
BossFX Trading Panel EA
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
实用工具
BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
Stop Loss with Profit
JOSE LUIS MOLINA RAJA
实用工具
Stop Loss with Profit This utility / expert for MetaTrader 5 modifies the stop loss of all your operations dynamically and automatically to ensure the minimum benefits you want, and be able to operate with or without Take Profit. Maximize your benefits, by being able to trade with Unlimited Take Profit. You will ensure the number of minimum points you want to earn in each operation and the stop loss will be adjusted as long as the benefit of the operation grows. For example: you open a purcha
MT5 Trade Master
Ervand Oganesyan
实用工具
多功能交易仪表板简化了手动交易。交易和订单可视化、损益计算、一键交易、订单修改、盈亏平衡、追踪止损、部分止损、部分获利、按时平仓、权益止损和获利 - 所有这些操作只需单击一次或几次，使用热键或简单地用鼠标拖动图表上的水平即可完成。用户友好的界面允许您测试必要的方案并几乎立即开始使用该应用程序。即使订单发送延迟几分之一秒也会最终影响快速市场的整体财务结果，因此不要将时间花在手动交易前计算上。使用 Trade Master 可以更快、更高效地进行交易。 安装模拟账户试用版 | 用户手册 功能 - 下达新的市场订单和挂单。交易和订单可视化，使用鼠标拖动修改入场价、止损、获利。给定交易量自动计算风险和利润。给定风险自动计算交易量。固定价格水平、风险回报率、与当前价格的距离的选项。 - 盈亏平衡。可自定义入场价的盈亏平衡触发条件，可自定义受保护利润的大小。 - 追踪止损。可自定义触发条件，包括入场价、当前止损水平的步长、与当前价格的距离。 - 部分止损、部分止盈、定时平仓。可选择将交易拆分为任意数量的部分。平仓水平可以设置为固定价格（买入价、卖出价）、点数、点差、图表价格百分比、硬止损部分或硬止
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
实用工具
Custom Alerts：监控多个市场，绝不错过关键交易信号 概述 Custom Alerts 是一款动态工具，专为希望集中监控多个交易品种潜在机会的交易者设计。通过整合我们旗舰工具（如 FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power）提供的数据， Custom Alerts 可自动通知您关键的市场变化，无需频繁切换图表，也不会错过交易良机。现在，它支持您的经纪商提供的所有资产类别，只需在设置中选择相应的资产类别即可，无需手动输入任何品种名称。 1. 为什么 Custom Alerts 对交易者非常有帮助 一体化市场监控 • Custom Alerts 收集并整合来自外汇、贵金属、加密货币、指数，甚至（若经纪商支持）股票市场的信号。 • 无需频繁切换图表，一切通知集中呈现。 根据策略定制提醒 • 精准设置提醒条件。无论是追踪成交量激增、强度突破，还是极端价格波动， Custom Alerts 都能确保您不会错过任何关键信号。 • 可与 Stein Investments 工具无缝集成，助您更深入分析与优化交易决策。 节省时
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
专家
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
Trade Panel MetaTrader 5
Roman Zhitnik
实用工具
Trade Panel MetaTrader 5 - feature-rich tool that adds the desired and highly-demanded functions to the terminal to enhance trading experience. Orders execution with one click You can open and close orders easily, using the panel. Buttons to open Market, Limit and Stop orders in both buy and sell directions are located on the Main tab, while there are multiple options to close already existing positions and cancel orders: Close/cancel all Close/cancel buy and sell positions/orders separately Clo
Equity Defense
Trading Toolkit
实用工具
Equity Defense是由Trading Toolkit设计的一款强大的风险管理工具，旨在保护您的交易账户免受大幅回撤的影响。该工具密切监控您的账户资产净值，在交易日内达到预设的资产净值损失百分比时自动关闭所有未平仓交易。Equity Defense工具确保您的每日损失不超过预设的损失阈值，帮助您安心交易。 主要特点： 每日损失限制：为每个交易日设定资产净值损失的最大限制。一旦超过此限制，所有未平仓交易将被关闭，并且在当天的其余时间不会开启新的交易。 交易关闭：一旦达到每日损失限制，自动关闭所有未平仓交易，防止进一步损耗资产净值。 警报通知：当达到最大每日损失限制时，您将立即收到声音通知。该功能确保您始终了解您的账户状态。 图表标签：当超过每日损失限制时，Equity Defense在您的图表上显示一个标签，指示资产净值损失的百分比。 新的一天重置：随着新的交易日的开始，每日损失限制和警报状态将被重置，为您准备另一天的安全交易。 风险管理是成功交易的基石。通过定义最大每日损失限制，Equity Defense确保糟糕的一天不会变成灾难性的一天。这个工具特别适用于管理多个头寸或运行
Danko DTC Panel
Ricardo Almeida Branco
实用工具
Do not buy before seeing the Danko Trend Color product, as this panel is a way to view a summary of this indicator on various timeframes. The Danko DTC Panel utility allows you to look at the trend in up to 5 timeframes. When clicking on the timeframe texts, a new window will open with the indicator plotted on the screen so you can see the complete chart. The width of the panel, with the amount of candles you want to see, is customizable, see the images below. Ao clicar nos textos dos timeframe
Trade Manager EA for MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
4.21 (14)
实用工具
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5: Your Pathway to Forex Trading Mastery What Traders Are Saying: "Much better than lots of other trade managers I've tested..." – R Vdr "Saves me time from manually calculating lots sizes and risks...amazing support." – Richard Obi Efficiency and precision are paramount in Forex trading. Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5 offers just that - a seamless interface combined with robust risk management tools.
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool MT5
Issam Kassas
4.57 (37)
实用工具
交易头寸和回测工具： “交易头寸和回测工具”又称“风险收益比工具”，是一款全面而创新的指标，旨在提升您的技术分析和交易策略。 风险工具是外汇交易中有效风险管理的全面而用户友好的解决方案。它具有预览交易头寸的能力，包括入场价格、止损（SL）和获利水平（TP），为即将进行的交易提供透明的视图。用户友好的面板配备了自动余额和自定义余额选项，以及自动手数和风险计算。它支持各种交易预览，包括市场买入和卖出、买入止损和卖出止损订单。该工具包括高级的风险收益比特性，允许在图表上任意定制移动，包括买入和卖出设置。交易信息的智能显示包括关键细节，如开仓手数、止损、TP和订单类型。它还提供了在移动SL或TP水平时自动调整风险的便利性，一个按钮将当前价格吸引过来的功能，以及一个热键用于轻松隐藏和显示风险工具。此外，该工具提供了进行彻底分析交易策略的回测能力。 特点： - 预览交易头寸，包括入场价格、止损（SL）和获利（TP）水平的详细信息。 - 用户友好的面板：提供自动余额和自定义余额。 - 自动手数计算和风险计算。 - 各种类型的交易预览：市场买入和卖出、买入止损和卖出止损订单等。 - 高级风险收
FREE
HedgingTrading
Evgeniy Zhdan
实用工具
Advisor for hedging trading or pair trading. A convenient panel allows you to open positions on the necessary trading instruments and lots. Automatically determines the type of trading account - netting or hedging. Advisor can close all its positions upon reaching profit or loss (determined in the settings). A negative value is required to control losses (for example, -100, -500, etc.). If the corresponding fields are 0, the EA will not use this function.   Settings: Close profit (if 0 here
Profit Only MT5
Aleksandr Bebishev
专家
Only profit! This is a smart grid trading robot.  It works on my original algorithm!  At  medium  risks, it shows more than 100%  profit  per year.  ( Tested exclusively on real ticks and real accounts ) This robot is created to receive income more than any bank offers. It trades automatically around the clock on any currency pair!   ( I do not recommend "exotic" currency pairs ) Adjustable   risks.  Adjustable position volume. Adjustable mesh pitch. Adjustable profit level. Not tied to a time f
Fox Wave Hidden TP and SL MT5
Zbynek Liska
实用工具
Easy EA for closing positions with profit or loss. All positions of chart's symbol are counted separately. Settings: TPforSymbol — set profit amount to indicate when to close every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are decreasing your profit. SLforSymbol — set SL amount to indicate SL for every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are increasing your loss. SLforSyblol is always below/equal zero.
Server Sentinel MT5
benoit blasco
实用工具
Discover our all-in-one monitoring and notifications EA for MetaTrader. Designed to ensure traders’ security and peace of mind, this unique EA offers a full range of advanced features that will allow you to stay informed and control your account activity, anytime and anywhere.   Key Features : Continuous server monitoring: real-time notification on server availability and performance (Cpu, Ram, disk), connectivity, latency and more Advanced account management: live tracking of margin calls, dro
FREE
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
实用工具
Cerberus the Equity Watcher 是一种风险管理工具，可以持续监控您的账户资产并避免因错误的 EA 或您的情绪行为（如果您是全权交易者）导致的重大亏损。对于依赖 EA 的系统交易者来说，它非常有用，EA 可能包含错误，或者在意外的市场条件下可能表现不佳。 Cerberus 允许您设置最小净值和（可选）最大值，如果达到其中任何一个，则所有头寸都被平仓，所有挂单被关闭，所有 EA 被“杀死”。在展平所有位置后，将向用户手机发送通知，并在屏幕上显示一条清晰的消息。在“扁平化”之后， Cerberus 继续关注股权价值，并继续扼杀任何进一步的交易尝试，直到它被重新初始化。 Cerberus 执行的任何操作都清楚地显示在屏幕上，报告在“专家顾问”选项卡上，并向用户发送通知。为了避免用户错误，对用户输入的输入值和自动交易的当前状态进行了多次检查。 ****** 特征 最小和最大权益值可以以账户货币或初始权益的百分比设置 最大净值是可选的 如果达到最小/最大净值，则所有 EA 将独立于它们交易的符号被终止 第一次压扁后几秒钟进行双重检查 Cerberus 在拉平后也继续监控股权
Trades manager pro only buy
Amir Hocine Daikh
实用工具
Trades Manager Pro – Only Buy is a professional trade management tool designed to fully automate risk control and profit-taking for BUY trades only, on any symbol, pair, or instrument you apply it to . It calculates a risk-based stop loss once per position, ensuring consistent capital protection without repeated modifications. The system supports up to three customizable partial take profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3), each closing a defined percentage of trade volume to secure profits step by step,
Session Lines
Ian Worthington
指标
This is one of my most important indicators. Did you ever miss the session open/close? I did, which is why I made this indicator. It took a long time to get this right, since depending on your platform and timezone, it can be incorrect. It should be accurate for everyone now. It takes into account Daylight savings for NY and EU timezones, and should just work like magic on your charts.
Hardstop Risk Manager
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
实用工具
Unlock the power of professional risk management with the Hardstop Risk Manager — your ultimate safeguard against devastating trading losses! Are you tired of watching your hard-earned capital erode due to unexpected market swings? Then Unlock the power of professional risk management with the Hardstop Protection EA — your ultimate safeguard against devastating trading losses! This all-in-one, intelligent risk management tool continuously monitors your account, employing multiple layers of prot
Afribold Cybernetic Affluence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence  Your Key to Autonated Trading In the dynamic world of financial markets, navigating the intricate patterns and making informed decisions can be a daunting task. Even seasoned traders face challenges in consistently outperforming the market. This is where the AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence emerges as a powerful tool, designed to automate your trading strategies. Harnessing the Power of AI The AfriBold Cybernetic Wealth Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge trading tool
News Clock for MT5
Victor Klenov
实用工具
The professional browser of News and Trading Sessions is now available in MetaTrader 5. Now all the most important market information is collected on one dial! News located on the Time scale. Planning your working time has never been so easy and convenient ... The news scale can be switched a day, two, a week, a month forward or backward (see the details in the short video). All news updates in real time. Thanks to the built-in filters, you can configure the display of news by importance, cou
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 Local
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 价格将在售出 20 份后上涨。剩余 $90 的副本: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
实用工具
Smart Stop Scanner – 多品种结构化止损扫描系统 概述 Smart Stop Scanner 为交易者提供跨市场的专业止损结构监控。系统基于真实市场结构、关键突破点以及价格行为逻辑，自动识别最有意义的止损区域，并在统一的、高度清晰、DPI 自适应面板中展示所有信息。 适用于 Forex、黄金、指数、金属、加密货币等多种资产。 止损如何计算 本系统并未使用传统指标或任意公式，而是通过纯价格行为识别 突破、更高高点、更低低点 等结构事件。 止损位置基于这些结构节点生成，因此更加真实、自然，并与实际市场行为紧密吻合。 核心功能亮点 • 多品种精准兼容 完整支持外汇、黄金、指数、金属、加密资产及其他工具，自动处理不同的点值和小数位。 • 即时结构识别 实时检测新的、失效的和当前有效的止损结构，并提供方向、形成时间、距离等关键信息。 • SL %ADR – 自适应止损质量评估 每个止损都会与该品种历史的结构性止损事件进行统计对比。 自适应颜色区间清晰显示止损是 极紧、紧、适中、宽、非常宽 。 基于真实波动率，而非固定阈值。 • Dist % – 实时止损距离
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (复制猫MT5) 是一个本地跟单软件，也是一个完整的风险管理和执行框架，专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从资金管理公司挑战到个人投资组合管理，它能适应各种情况，结合了稳健的执行、资本保护、灵活配置和高级交易处理功能。 该跟单软件可在主端（发送方）和从端（接收方）模式下工作，实时同步市价单和挂单、交易修改、部分平仓和对冲平仓操作。它兼容模拟和实盘账户、交易或投资者登录，并通过持久的交易记忆系统确保恢复功能，即使EA、终端或VPS重启也不例外。可以同时管理多个主端和从端，使用唯一ID，并通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理跨经纪商差异。 手册/设置  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 频道  特色功能： 易于设置——快至30秒（见视频）。 快速、稳定、准确——Turbo模式下低延迟复制（见截图）。 高安全性——不使用潜在危险的DLL或WebRequest。 持久交易记忆，避免孤立、丢失或不准确的交易。 可从手动或EA复制，支持所有账户类型。 品种自动前缀/后缀，快速设置；支持MT4和MT5之间复制。 非常灵活的多主端
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
实用工具
MT5 交易复印机是 МetaТrader 5 平台的交易复印机 。 它复制外汇交易 之间   任何账户 MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 对于 COPYLOT MT5 版本（或 MT4   - MT4 MT5   -   MT4 对于 COPYLOT MT4 版本） 值得信赖的复印机！ MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 您还可以在 МТ4 终端 (   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ) 中 复制交易： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 此版本包括在终端 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5 之间 。 交易复制器用于在 2/3/10 终端之间复制交易/头寸。 支持从模拟账户和投资账户复制。 该程序可以在多个终端绑定上运行。 使用它作为您在一个账户上交易的各种投资者账户的交易的同步器， - COPYLOT 会将您的交易复制到其他终端。 从 多个 终端复制到一个； 从一个终端复
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Smart Stop Manager – 专业级自动化止损管理系统 概述 Smart Stop Manager 是 Smart Stop 产品线的执行核心，为需要结构化、可靠且全自动止损管理的交易者而设计。它持续监控所有持仓，根据 Smart Stop 市场结构逻辑计算最佳止损位置，并按照清晰透明的规则自动更新止损。 无论是管理单一品种还是多品种组合，Smart Stop Manager 都能为每笔交易提供纪律性、一致性和全面的风险可视化。它减少情绪化判断，降低手动操作负担，并确保止损始终基于真实的市场结构进行调整。 功能亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损计算 • 自动评估所有持仓，并根据 Smart Stop 逻辑应用最佳止损水平。 一站式组合管理面板 • 显示交易品种、方向、Magic Number、手数、开仓价、当前价、推荐止损、点差距离、浮动盈亏、风险敞口及实时状态标签。 DPI 自适应专业界面 • 在高分辨率屏幕上呈现清晰锐利的显示效果，布局会动态适配窗口。 清晰的状态标签 • 每笔交易都会标注当前状态，让交易者即时了解风险状况。 高级特殊情况识别 • 智能识别逆趋势
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
实用工具
交易面板一键交易。 处理仓位和订单！ 通过 图表 或 键盘 进行交易 。 使用我们的交易面板，您只需单击一下即可直接从图表中执行交易，执行交易操作的速度比使用标准 MetaTrader 控件快 30 倍。 参数和函数的自动计算使交易者的交易更加快捷、方便。 图形提示、信息标签和有关贸易交易的完整信息均位于图表 MetaTrader 上。 MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 打开和关闭、反转和锁定、部分关闭/Autolot。虚拟/真实止损/止盈/追踪止损/盈亏平衡，订单网格... МetaТrader 5 中主要订单的交易控制面板 ：买入、卖出、buystop、buylimit、sellstop、selllimit、平仓、删除、修改、追踪止损、止损、获利。 有 5 个选项卡 可用：头寸、挂单、账户信息、信号和总利润。 Description on English VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞赛中 获得二等奖 。 注意！如果
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
实用工具
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
HYT（Help Your Trading）是一款帮助您对亏损持仓进行加仓操作的工具，支持两种主要策略： 标准加仓（Martingale）； 对冲并顺势建仓。 该工具能够处理多个方向相反的订单，无论是买入还是卖出。 HYT 可自动计算下一笔订单的手数、挂单价格、加仓方向以及以设定的止盈水平平仓的逻辑。 此外，您还可以通过 Buy 和 Sell 按钮手动开仓，只需设置所需的止盈点位和初始手数。 使用方法非常简单：将工具拖入图表，设置止盈价格，点击 “Start Averaging” 按钮即可开始。 请确保初始订单手数不过大，并做好资金管理准备，因为在加仓过程中，工具会逐步增加持仓量。 HYT 同时具备自动交易功能。启用后，它将按照您设定的参数自动开平仓。 为什么选择 HYT 实用程序？ HYT 是一款专为应对亏损局面而设计的智能工具，它通过系统化策略帮助您更有效地管理订单。无论是通过加仓，还是通过对冲后顺势开单，HYT 都能自动计算下单方向、手数和价格，协助您理性出场。 该工具支持混合持仓（买单和卖单同时存在）、可通过 Buy/Sell 按钮快速开仓、可设置止盈目标，同时也支持完全自动的
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了   The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) — 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 秒级图表的优势 支持 1至900秒 的时间框架图表。 基于内置的实时报价数据库， 即时加载 历史数据。 数据实时更新， 无延迟或滞后 。 可同时创建 多个秒级图表 。 秒级图表的理想应用场景 剥头皮交易 和高频交易。 精确的入场和出场时机。 在短时间框架下测试交易策略。 时间框架设置 默认设置包含以下时间框架： S1、S2、S3、S4、S5、S6、S10、S12、S15、S20、S30 。 您可轻松自定义时间框架组合，只需按升序列出 1至900秒 的数值且避免重复即可。 其他免费工具 快速交易管理器 ( Quick Trade Ma
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
实用工具
DashPlus 是一款先进的交易管理工具，旨在提升您在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易效率和效果。它提供一整套功能，包括风险计算、订单管理、先进的网格系统、基于图表的工具和绩效分析。 主要功能 1. 恢复网格 实施一个平均和灵活的网格系统，以在不利的市场条件下管理交易。 允许设置战略性进出点，以优化交易恢复。 2. 叠加网格 通过在强劲的市场波动中增加仓位，最大化有利交易的潜在回报。 帮助您通过扩展获利交易来利用趋势市场。 3. 盈亏线 在图表上直接提供潜在利润和损失场景的可视化表示。 调整设置并拖动盈亏线，以在执行之前评估各种交易结果。 4. 篮子模式 简化同一交易品种的多仓位管理，将它们合并为一个聚合仓位。 基于平均价格，便于监控和应用止损、止盈以及其他订单修改。 5. 图表上的新闻 将预定的经济新闻事件整合到您的交易图表中。 帮助您随时掌握可能影响市场波动的即将发生的事件，从而更好地规划交易。 6. 警报 设置基于时间或价格的警报，通知会显示在 MT5 中，或通过 MT5 应用发送到您的移动设备。 对监控关键价格水平或重要的交易时段非常有用。 7. 绩效统计 提供详细的
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT5： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 到 MT5 简化您的交易，这款现代化工具可直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天室复制交易信号到您的 MetaTrader 5 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案可确保精准的信号执行、丰富的自定义选项，节省时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 通过用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含异常词（例如“报告”、“结果”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 自动计算指定点而不是价格的信号的切入点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式配置订单大小：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 设置滑点限制、挂单到期时间和重试参数，以实现无缝执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或映射到特定经纪人的符号。 自定义信号和经纪商符号之间
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
实用工具
MT5 的 Expert Advisor 风险管理器是一个非常重要的程序，我认为对每个交易者来说都是必要的程序。 使用此 EA 交易，您将能够控制您交易账户中的风险。风险和利润控制可以以货币形式和百分比形式进行。 要让智能交易系统工作，只需将其附加到货币对图表并以存款货币或当前余额的百分比设置可接受的风险值。 PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 顾问功能 该风险经理将帮助您控制风险： - 交易 - 每天 - 一个星期 - 一个月 你也可以控制 1) 交易时允许的最大手数 2) 每天最大订单数 3) 每天最大利润 4) 设置 Equity 的获利了结 不仅如此，如果您在设置中指定自动设置，顾问还可以为您设置默认的止损和止盈。 顾问会在每个事件中附上警报，并向您解释删除订单的原因。比如你开了，你开了第6个订单，按照你的规则你每天只允许开5个订单，顾问会立即删除6个并说明原因。 例如，您开仓的手数比您最初向自己指示的手数大，顾问将删除订单并解释原因。例如，您每天赚取 5
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
实用工具
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
实用工具
Easy Trade – 智能、简洁且强大的交易管理工具 Easy Trade 是为 MetaTrader 用户打造的一体化交易管理解决方案，帮助您轻松掌控风险，实现流畅交易执行。 它是根据交易者的反馈从零开始开发的，简化了多品种交易的执行、监控和管理流程，无需繁琐的操作。 无论您是手动短线交易者，还是管理多个交易设置的小型投资组合，Easy Trade 都能让您专注于明智决策和稳定盈利。 ⸻ 为什么选择 Easy Trade？ 精准风险管理：可选择固定手数或按百分比定义每笔交易的风险。实时显示风险与潜在收益。 篮子式跟踪止盈：追踪多笔交易的总利润，目标达成时自动锁定部分收益，适用于组合交易。 交易截图记录：每笔交易都可截图保存，方便日记记录、回顾与绩效分析。 定时自动平仓：可设定具体日期和时间自动关闭持仓，适合日终或周末前平仓。 界面可自定义：可调整按钮排序与大小、线条样式与颜色、缩放比例等，满足个人使用习惯。 ⸻ 主要功能（版本 1.0） 魔术号与策略标签： 使用注释标记轻松区分不同策略的交易，便于统计与复盘。 手数设置： 支持固定手数或基于止损与账户资金百分比的动态手
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
实用工具
UTM Manager 是一款直观且易于使用的工具，可提供快速高效的交易执行。其中一项突出的功能是“忽略价差”模式，该模式使您能够以蜡烛的价格进行交易，完全忽略价差（例如，允许在 LTF 上交易更高价差的货币对，避免因价差而退出交易）。 UTM Manager 的另一个关键方面是其独特的本地交易复印机，允许在每个经纪商中灵活地运行不同的交易策略和设置，例如不同的 TP、BE 和风险规则。 交易执行： 快速高效的交易执行：通过点击图表上的入场价格和止损价格或使用一键固定止损尺寸功能轻松进入交易。 自动手数计算：根据预定义的风险设置计算手数，当通过拖动修改仓位时会重新计算手数。 能够同时处理一个或多个职位。 止盈和盈亏平衡： 灵活的止盈设置：通过特定的风险回报 (RR) 比率设置灵活的部分止盈水平。 可配置的自动盈亏平衡功能：当达到一定的利润水平时，将止损移至盈亏平衡点。 用户友好的界面： 用户友好的图形界面 (GUI)，可轻松保存和加载设置。 内置帮助工具提示来解释其他功能。 职位定制： 仓位定制和调整：经理将所有仓位绘制在图表上，通过拖动线条即可轻松定制和调整。 图表上的按钮： 图表
作者的更多信息
TopAI Gold Let AI Trade Gold for You
Teh Chin Han
专家
TopAI Gold Trader – 智能黄金自动交易系统 TopAI Gold Trader 是一款专为黄金（XAUUSD）设计的智能自动交易系统，结合了 AI 趋势识别、动态加仓、追踪止盈与反手机制，帮助交易者实现全自动高效交易。 核心特点： 自动识别多空趋势并智能开仓 支持动态手数，自动随资金调整仓位 固定止损 + 追踪止盈 + 阻力止盈优化 止盈后可自动反手开单 连亏暂停与风险保护机制 加仓间隔与订单数量完全可调 支持交易时间段、点差限制、方向控制等高级设置 适合短线与趋势波段操作，执行速度快、稳定性高 ️ 技术逻辑： EA 基于 Stochastic 指标识别趋势方向，当主线持续上升时自动做多，下降时自动做空，并根据行情波动自动加仓。止盈策略结合追踪止盈与阻力检测，能在大波动中锁定利润。系统内置动态手数算法，可根据账户资金实时调整仓位大小。 ️ 使用建议： 首次使用建议在模拟账户进行测试，确认参数后再运行于实盘。为获得最佳性能，推荐部署在稳定的 VPS 环境中，以保持全天候运行。
TopAI Trend Gold Trend EA for XAUUSD
Teh Chin Han
专家
TopAI Trend Gold EA — Official Product Description Overview TopAI Trend Gold EA is a simple and stable trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD and other trending instruments. It uses a clean EMA-based structure (Fast EMA vs Slow EMA) to detect clear upward or downward market trends and open trades accordingly. This EA is created as an easy-to-use, lightweight version suitable for beginners, testers, and traders who prefer transparent rules. No martingale, no grid, no risky position
TopAI Gold Scalper M15
Teh Chin Han
专家
TopAI Gold Scalper M15 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 周期 设计的顺势型自动交易 EA，核心目标是 跟随当前 K 线动能，吃短线趋势段利润 ，避免高风险加仓与马丁策略。 核心交易理念 顺势优先，不预测市场 不猜顶、不抄底 K 线往哪里拉，就跟着做 止盈结束一单，再寻找下一次机会 主要策略逻辑 简短一句话版本（用于简介区） 顺势而为的黄金 M15 短线 EA，跟随 K 线动能交易，止盈后再进，不马丁、不网格，专注稳定执行。 EMA 趋势过滤 使用快慢 EMA 判断当前市场主方向 只在趋势明确时允许开单 K 线动能触发 结合价格突破与最小有效波幅 避免横盘、假突破频繁进出 单向持仓机制 同一时间只允许一个方向持仓 避免多空对打造成回撤 止盈优先逻辑 每一单都有明确 TP 到达止盈后才允许下一次进场 可选追踪止盈 盈利后自动保护利润 适合趋势延续行情 风控特点 不使用马丁 不使用网格 不无限加仓 固定、可控风险结构 每一单都有止损与止盈 适合谁使用 喜欢 短线 / 日内交易 的交易者 希望 EA 行为 接近人工顺势交易 不想承受马丁、网格大
TopAI Gold Reversal H1
Teh Chin Han
专家
【简短描述（Summary）】 TopAI Gold Reversal H1 is a low-frequency XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for H1 timeframe. It trades mean-reversion setups using RSI extremes and price deviation from EMA, with fixed risk control and optional trailing stop. One position at a time. No martingale, no grid, no hedging. 【详细描述（Description）】 TopAI Gold Reversal H1 is an automated trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed to operate exclusively on the H1 timeframe . The EA focuses on reversal / mean-reversion
筛选:
无评论
回复评论