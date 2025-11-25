TopAI Trend Gold Trend EA for XAUUSD

Overview

TopAI Trend Gold EA is a simple and stable trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD and other trending instruments.

It uses a clean EMA-based structure (Fast EMA vs Slow EMA) to detect clear upward or downward market trends and open trades accordingly.

This EA is created as an easy-to-use, lightweight version suitable for beginners, testers, and traders who prefer transparent rules.

No martingale, no grid, no risky position stacking — only clear trend entries.

Key Features

✔ Trend-following entry using EMA cross logic

✔ Works best on Gold (XAUUSD)

✔ Can be used on any symbol (Forex, Indices, Metals)

✔ One position at a time (safe & simple)

✔ Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit

✔ Clean execution with minimal parameters

✔ No martingale

✔ No grid

✔ No averaging

✔ No dangerous recovery systems

This makes the EA ideal for:

New traders

Users testing strategies

Demonstrating trend logic

Running safe, simple setups

How It Works

The EA continuously monitors two EMAs: Fast EMA

Slow EMA When Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA → BUY When Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA → SELL

The EA opens only one trade at a time, ensuring full control of risk.

Stop Loss and Take Profit are set automatically based on user-defined points.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (best performance)

Timeframe: M15 / M30 / H1

Lot Size: 0.10 or higher based on account size

Stop Loss: 400–800 points

Take Profit: 600–1200 points

Inputs

LotSize – trade volume

FastEMA – fast moving average period

SlowEMA – slow moving average period

StopLossPoints – SL distance in points

TakeProfitPoints – TP distance in points

SlipPoints – max slippage

All parameters are simple and suitable for beginners.

Compatibility

This EA works on:

✔ XAUUSD (recommended)

✔ Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

✔ Indices (NAS100, US30)

✔ Metals (XAU, XAG)

✔ Crypto symbols (BTCUSD, ETHUSD)

Performance varies based on volatility — highest volatility instruments produce more signals.

Important Notes

This EA does not use machine learning or neural networks.

The name “TopAI” is a brand name only.

The logic is fully deterministic and transparent.

Always test in Strategy Tester before live use.

Conclusion

TopAI Trend Gold EA is a clean, safe, trend-following tool created for traders who want simplicity, stability, and easy testing.

Perfect for new users, demo trading, and those learning trend systems.

If you want more advanced features like:

multi-timeframe confirmation

trailing stop

pullback entry

breakouts

smart filters

add-on logic

a full Pro version is available separately.