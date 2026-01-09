Chart datetime navigator

The Problem Every Trader Faces

Every serious trader knows the struggle:

  • Wasted time scrolling through years of data to find specific dates

  • Missed opportunities because you can't quickly jump to historical patterns

  • Frustrating navigation with manual scrolling that never lands exactly where you need

  • No quick way to mark important dates for future reference

  • Inconsistent chart positioning when trying to compare different time periods

These inefficiencies cost you valuable analysis time and can even lead to missed trading opportunities.

The Elegant Solution

Introducing the Chart Date Navigator EA – a professional-grade tool that puts instant chart navigation at your fingertips. With a clean, intuitive interface and powerful functionality, you can now:

 Jump to Any Date Instantly
Simply enter the date you want to analyze, click "GO TO DATE," and watch as the chart instantly centers on that exact moment in market history. No more endless scrolling – just precision navigation.

 Perfectly Positioned Views

  • Smart Centering: Automatically centers your selected date in the chart view

  • Customizable View: Adjust how many bars are visible with one simple setting

  • Visual Markers: Optional visual markers highlight your target date for easy reference

 Fully Customizable Interface
Make it your own with complete color customization:

  • Choose your preferred background, border, and text colors

  • Match your chart's theme or trading platform aesthetics

How It Works (It's Incredibly Simple!)

  1. Attach the EA to your chart

  2. Enter your target date in the clean, intuitive date field

  3. Click "GO TO DATE"

  4. Watch as the chart instantly navigates to your selected date

That's it! No complicated setup, no learning curve – just instant results.



Altri dall’autore
Supply and demand detector
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilità
Supply & Demand Zone Detector Professional Zone-Based Trading Detector  The Supply & Demand Zone Detector is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots key supply and demand zones on your charts. Based on institutional trading concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal areas where price is likely to react. Key Features: Automatic Zone Detection : Sophisticated algorithm scans price action to identify significant supply and demand zo
Send trading signals to telegram
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilità
This is an intuitive and powerful utility designed for traders who want to send trading signals directly from MetaTrader 5 to Telegram in real time . With this tool, you can instantly share trade entries, exits, stop loss, take profit, and market updates with your Telegram channel or group — automatically and reliably . There is no complex setup required. Simply attach the tool to your chart , enter your Telegram bot token and chat ID , and you’re ready to start sending signals immediately. Whet
Execute trades from telegram signals
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilità
Telegram to MT5 Bridge: Automated Trading Signal Executor One-Click Automation   from Telegram trading signals to MetaTrader 5 execution.  Instant Signal Execution Connect your Telegram trading channels directly to MT5. Receive signals, execute trades automatically. Smart Signal Recognition Automatic parsing   of trading signals in any format: BUY EURUSD SL 30 TP 60 SELL GBPUSD LOT 0.2 BUYSTOP XAUUSD PRICE 1950 Professional & Secure Bank-level encryption for all connections No signal delays - ex
Trade protection suite automation sl and tp
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilità
Transform Your Trading Discipline with One-Click Risk Management Tired of the endless, repetitive task of adding stop losses and take profits to every trade? Exhausted from manual calculations that waste your valuable trading time and attention?   Auto SL TP Manager   is your intelligent solution for consistent, automated trade protection that works while you focus on strategy. KEY FEATURES   ONE-TIME SETUP, AUTOMATIC PROTECTION Set your risk parameters once - the EA applies them to ALL open po
Prop firm passing trend assistant
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilità
Prop Firm Passing Trend Assistant Master the markets with precision-tuned trend analysis designed specifically for prop firm challenges. This advanced trading assistant automatically adapts to each currency pair, applying optimized parameters to identify high-probability trend opportunities with remarkable accuracy. Professional Trend Analysis:   Sophisticated market structure forecasting that helps identify and confirm emerging trends before they develop fully, giving you the edge in timing you
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione