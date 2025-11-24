Supply and demand detector
- Utilità
- Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Supply & Demand Zone Detector
Professional Zone-Based Trading Detector
The Supply & Demand Zone Detector is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots key supply and demand zones on your charts. Based on institutional trading concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal areas where price is likely to react.
Key Features:
-
Automatic Zone Detection: Sophisticated algorithm scans price action to identify significant supply and demand zones based on swing highs and lows
-
Dynamic Zone Management: Automatically removes broken zones and merges similar zones to keep your chart clean and relevant
-
Zone Strength Analysis: Calculates zone strength based on touch count, recency, and proximity to current price
-
Visual Zone Plotting: Clear color-coded rectangles (green for demand, red for supply) with strength labels
-
Trading Signals: Built-in buy/sell signals when price approaches key zones with customizable tolerance
-
Multi-Timeframe Support: Works on all timeframes and symbols with customizable lookback periods
-
Risk Management Tools: Includes zone-based stop loss calculations for proper trade positioning
How It Works:
The indicator analyzes historical price data to identify areas where strong buying (demand) or selling (supply) pressure has previously occurred. These zones act as potential support and resistance levels where price is likely to reverse or consolidate.
Practical Applications:
-
Identify high-probability entry points near demand zones for long positions
-
Locate optimal short entry areas near supply zones
-
Set logical stop loss levels below demand zones or above supply zones
-
Understand market structure and key price levels
-
Combine with your existing trading strategy for confirmation
Customizable Parameters:
-
Lookback period for historical analysis
-
Minimum touch points for zone validation
-
Zone strength threshold filtering
-
Visual display settings and colors
-
Signal tolerance levels
This professional trading tool eliminates the guesswork from supply and demand trading, providing clear visual levels and actionable signals to enhance your trading decisions.