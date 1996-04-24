Trade protection suite automation sl and tp

Transform Your Trading Discipline with One-Click Risk Management

Tired of the endless, repetitive task of adding stop losses and take profits to every trade? Exhausted from manual calculations that waste your valuable trading time and attention? Auto SL TP Manager is your intelligent solution for consistent, automated trade protection that works while you focus on strategy.

KEY FEATURES

 ONE-TIME SETUP, AUTOMATIC PROTECTION
Set your risk parameters once - the EA applies them to ALL open positions and pending orders automatically. No more manual calculations, no more missed stop losses.

 UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY
Works with ANY trading instrument - Forex pairs, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies. Applies to both market orders AND pending orders.

 INTELLIGENT SCANNING
Continuously monitors your account every 5 seconds (configurable) to ensure every trade has proper protection. Never miss a position again!

SMART FILTERING OPTIONS

  • Apply to current symbol only or all symbols

  • Filter by Magic Number for EA-specific protection

  • Choose whether to modify existing SL/TP or only add missing ones

  • Separate controls for market orders vs pending orders

SAFETY-FIRST DESIGN
Built with account protection as the #1 priority. Ensures consistent risk management across all your trades, eliminating human error.

 HOW IT PROTECTS YOUR ACCOUNT

  1. Set Your Risk Parameters - Enter your desired stop loss (e.g., 100 pips) and take profit (e.g., 300 pips) in the simple GUI

  2. Apply Protection - Click the "Apply SL/TP" button or let the EA run automatically

  3. Watch It Work - The EA scans all trades and applies your risk parameters consistently

  4. Trade with Confidence - Know that every position is protected, every time

 WHY TRADERS LOVE IT

"Saved My Account Multiple Times!" - Professional Trader
"I used to forget stop losses during volatile sessions. This EA has literally saved my account from catastrophic losses."

"Finally, Consistency in Risk Management!" - Fund Manager
"Managing multiple accounts became effortless. The consistent application of stop losses improved my overall performance."

"Time-Saver That Pays for Itself!" - Swing Trader
"The hours I've saved not manually calculating SL/TP have been reinvested into better trade analysis."

 PERFECT FOR

  • Busy Traders who manage multiple positions

  • Risk-Conscious Investors prioritizing capital protection

  • EA Users needing consistent risk management across strategies

  • Manual Traders seeking automation of repetitive tasks

  • Account Managers requiring uniform risk parameters across all trades



