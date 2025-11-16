The RSI MA Crossover EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines the power of Moving Averages (MA) for trend identification with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for momentum filtering. This powerful combination is designed to generate high-probability trading signals and filter out false entry points in volatile markets.

Key Features

Dual Indicator Strategy: Utilizes two MAs (fast and slow) for trend direction and an RSI filter for momentum confirmation, helping to reduce false signals.

Fully Customizable: All indicator parameters (MA periods/types/prices, RSI period/levels) can be adjusted in the input settings to suit different currency pairs and timeframes.

Integrated Risk Management: Includes robust risk controls, such as customizable stop-loss (SL), take-profit (TP), fixed lot sizing or percentage-based risk, and a trailing stop function to lock in profits.

Flexible Trading Sessions: Option to define specific trading hours and days of the week, allowing users to avoid high-impact news events or weekend gaps.

How the EA Works

The Expert Advisor operates based on the confluence of the two indicators:

Buy Signal: Generated when the fast Moving Average crosses above the slow Moving Average AND the RSI value is below the user-defined oversold level (e.g., 30) or crosses above the 50 level in a trending market.

Sell Signal: Generated when the fast Moving Average crosses below the slow Moving Average AND the RSI value is above the user-defined overbought level (e.g., 70) or crosses below the 50 level in a trending market.

Exit Conditions: Trades can be exited based on reaching the set TP/SL levels, a trailing stop, or an opposing indicator crossover signal.

Recommendations

Timeframes: Works effectively on various timeframes (e.g., M15, H1, H4), though performance may vary depending on the asset and settings used.

Assets: Optimized for major Forex pairs but can be applied to other instruments like Gold (XAUUSD) with appropriate settings optimization.

Account Type: Recommended for use with ECN or Standard accounts with high leverage for optimal performance.

Backtesting: Thorough backtesting using the MQL5 Strategy Tester is highly recommended to find optimal parameters and validate the strategy on historical data before using on a live account

Important Disclaimer

Past performance is not an indication of future results. Automated trading involves significant risk, and you should only risk capital you can afford to lose without jeopardizing your financial security or lifestyle.