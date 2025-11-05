BVCandleStream
- Utilità
- Katsura Yamanouchi
- Versione: 1.0
Product name: BV CandleStream
File name: BVTicksmithService.mq5
Overview
This service automatically generates custom symbols to display Bov Volman’s core scalping technique using tick charts.
Key Features
1. Tick-Based Bar Generation
- Monitors the symbol of the open chart and automatically groups ticks into bars at the specified count ( InpTicksPerBar )
- Allows selection among Bid, Ask, or Mid as the price basis
- Displays TickVolume to visually assess the degree of bar formation
2. Seamless Historical + Real-Time Linking
- Builds historical bars by tracing back through past ticks
- Immediately switches to real-time ticks once history generation completes, keeping bars updated continuously
3. Chart Display via Custom Symbols
- Standard indicators can be applied
(For displaying charts of custom symbols, please use our indicator “BVCandleView”)
4. Multi-Chart Support
- Automatically scans all open MT5 charts and launches tasks per target symbol
- Custom symbol names are centrally managed with a prefix (e.g., "BV_" )
How to Use
Step 1: Install the Service
- Place BVTicksmithService.mq5 in the MQL5/Services folder of MetaTrader 5.
- Restart the terminal and confirm it appears under “Services” in the Navigator.
Step 2: Configure Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|CheckIntervalMs
|Chart monitoring interval (milliseconds); minimum about 10 ms depending on PC performance
|CustomSymbolPrefix
|Prefix for the custom symbol name
|InpTargetValue
|Price type used for bar generation (Ask / Bid / Mid)
|InpTicksPerBar
|Number of ticks aggregated per bar (BV default is 70; 144 recommended for major pairs)
|InpHistoryDateBack
|Number of days to look back when generating history (keep at 1 unless necessary)
Step 3: Start the Service
- Open charts for the target instruments (any timeframe).
- Start the service; it automatically detects the symbols of open charts and creates the corresponding custom symbols.
The symbol name will be: prefix + original symbol + Ticks + ticks-per-bar (e.g., BV_EURUSD_Ticks144 ).
- In the terminal, go to “File > New Chart > Custom,” select the custom symbol, and open the chart.
Change the period to 1M (tick charts become distorted on other periods).
(Because the original symbol is still displayed underneath, adjust colors to emphasize the custom data. With our “BVCandleView” indicator you can easily set up a BV scalping-friendly layout.)
Step 4: Auto-Start on Reboot / Stopping the Service
- If the service remains running when MT5 or the PC restarts, it automatically regenerates the previously created custom symbols at next launch.
- To stop the service, open the Navigator, select Services > BVTicksmithService , right-click, and choose “Remove.”
Use Cases
- Tick-based analysis: Ideal for price action studies using equal-volume or fixed-tick bars.
- Pre-processing for algorithmic trading: Bars output to a custom symbol can be consumed by indicators/EAs.
- Monitoring multiple instruments: Automatically scans open charts, keeping management simple for traders handling many pairs.