BVCandleStream

Overview

Background service that automatically creates custom tick-based symbols (equal-tick bars) for scalping and price action analysis.

It converts raw ticks of standard symbols into custom bars with a fixed number of ticks per bar, so you can apply any standard MT5 indicators or EAs to these synthetic tick charts.

input int InpTicksPerBar = 144; // Number of ticks per custom bar (aggregation size)

input int InpHistoryHoursBack = 8; // Historical lookback window in hours

input Eprice_types InpTargetValue = Mid; // Price type to use (Bid / Ask / Mid)

input Eround_types InpOutputRounding = Round; // Rounding strategy for output prices(Round / Up / Down / Nop)

input int InpCheckIntervalMs = 300; // Main service loop check interval in milliseconds

input string InpCustomSymbolPrefix = "BV_"; // Prefix for generated custom symbols

input bool InpOverwriteExistingCustom = true; // Overwrite and recreate existing custom symbols if present

Requirements and limitations





- Platform: MetaTrader 5 only (no MT4 version).

- Program type: MT5 Service (runs in the background, not attached to charts).

- Timeframe: Open the generated custom symbols on the M1 timeframe only. Other timeframes will distort the tick bars.

- Tick data: The quality and length of the generated history fully depend on the availability of tick history on your broker’s server.