GoldStriker

Overview
GoldStrikeEA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) but capable of adapting to other symbols. Built with ICT/FVG concepts, liquidity sweeps, and S/R fractal retests, it provides both strict and flexible trading modes to suit different strategies.

This EA combines advanced market structure detection with a customizable model-learning engine, giving you high adaptability, strong risk management, and consistent performance.

⚙️ Key Features

  • ✅ Auto-detection of Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), BOS, Liquidity Sweeps & S/R retests

  • ✅ Three run modes: Learn, Strict, and Strict-Flex

  • ✅ ATR-based stop loss & take profit options

  • ✅ Smart money–driven trade filtering

  • ✅ Built-in machine learning model (fvg_model.dat)

  • ✅ Risk control: lot sizing, fixed SL buffer, min TP/SL distance

  • ✅ Works with Hedging & Netting accounts

  • ✅ Plug & play – no external DLLs required

🔧 Main Inputs & Parameters

Risk & Execution

  • Fixed lot size: 0.01 (adjustable)

  • Base Risk:Reward: 2.0

  • Generic SL/zone buffer: 50 points

  • Min TP distance: 30 points

  • Max spread allowed: 2,000,000 (effectively unrestricted)

Market Structure Settings

  • ICT Filters: On/Off

  • BOS Lookback bars: 60

  • OB Search bars: 40

  • Use OB wicks: true/false

Model Engine

  • Model Enabled: true

  • Model Learn: true

  • Model File: fvg_model.dat

  • Learning Rate (LR): 0.01

  • Threshold: 0.55

  • Min Samples: 8

Fractal Levels

  • HTF for fractals: 15 Minutes

  • Bars to search last fractal: 300

  • S/R half-width: 30 points

  • Close beyond fractal (confirmation): 10 points

  • Retest required after break: true

  • Bars to look for retest: 6

  • Retest distance: 30 points

Liquidity & FVG

  • Bars to search for liquidity sweep: 24

  • Points beyond extremes to count sweep: 4

  • Bars allowed since FVG creation: 8

✅ Recommendations

  • Symbol: Best optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframes: M5 – M15

  • Min Deposit: $200+

  • Broker: ECN / low spread broker recommended

⚠️ Important Note
GoldStrikeEA is not a martingale, grid, or arbitrage bot. It trades based on market structure and SMC logic, which makes it sustainable in different market conditions.


