BVCandleView is a fresh indicator designed to give discretionary traders a visual edge by rounding price data. Pair it with a free custom-symbol service to display Bob Volman–style tick charts right inside MetaTrader 5. Rounded candles with dynamic coloring make every tick movement instantly readable.
Quick Manual
-
Installation
- Place BVCandleView.mq5 in MQL5/Indicators .
- Restart MetaTrader 5 and attach the indicator to any chart.
-
Key Settings
- Rounding Settings : choose rounding mode (round/ceil/floor/none), decimal places, step size, and tick-size enforcement.
- Display Settings : toggle the info label and adjust its position and color.
- Grid Line Settings / Current Price Line Settings : configure grid and current-price lines.
- Candle Colors : set colors for base, bullish, and bearish candles.
-
Usage Tips
- Rounding helps highlight ranges and tick momentum visually.
- With a custom symbol, you can replicate BV-style tick charts effortlessly.
- Chart line colors revert automatically when you remove the indicator.