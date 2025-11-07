BVCandleView

BVCandleView is a fresh indicator designed to give discretionary traders a visual edge by rounding price data. Pair it with a free custom-symbol service to display Bob Volman–style tick charts right inside MetaTrader 5. Rounded candles with dynamic coloring make every tick movement instantly readable.

Quick Manual 

  • Installation

    1. Place BVCandleView.mq5 in MQL5/Indicators .
    2. Restart MetaTrader 5 and attach the indicator to any chart.

  • Key Settings

    • Rounding Settings : choose rounding mode (round/ceil/floor/none), decimal places, step size, and tick-size enforcement.
    • Display Settings : toggle the info label and adjust its position and color.
    • Grid Line Settings / Current Price Line Settings : configure grid and current-price lines.
    • Candle Colors : set colors for base, bullish, and bearish candles.

  • Usage Tips

    • Rounding helps highlight ranges and tick momentum visually.
    • With a custom symbol, you can replicate BV-style tick charts effortlessly.
    • Chart line colors revert automatically when you remove the indicator.
Altri dall’autore
NTickChart
Katsura Yamanouchi
Indicatori
NtickChart-BVcandle Features This is a free version with limited functionality. This is a tick chart indicator that displays in a sub-window. Inspired by Bob Volman's (BV) scalping method, it is designed as a tool for achieving simple and effective trading. It is a tick chart specifically for day trading and scalping, focusing even on 1 pipette changes. Instead of time-based candle bars, it generates candle bars for a specified number of ticks (ticks_in_candle). This allows for a more detailed
FREE
BVCandleStream
Katsura Yamanouchi
Utilità
Product name: BV CandleStream File name: BVTicksmithService.mq5 Overview This service automatically generates custom symbols to display Bob Volman’s core scalping technique using tick charts. Key Features 1. Tick-Based Bar Generation Monitors the symbol of the open chart and automatically groups ticks into bars at the specified count ( InpTicksPerBar ) Allows selection among Bid, Ask, or Mid as the price basis Displays TickVolume to visually assess the degree of bar formation 2. Seamless Histo
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione