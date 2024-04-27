Dragon Ball MT4
Final price: $1599
The Best Expert Advisor on XAUUSD any timeframes , H4 breakout strategy, The number of orders placed every day is staggering!
Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !! Important update: Optimized the stability of DB1~DB7 strategy, Merge ET9 's D1 breakout strategy, Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters
Descriptions
- EA with the maximum number of orders for gold - Dragon Ball MT4!!
- Dragon Ball MT4 Edition is a powerful automated trading program with a 7-in-1 trading strategy in gold trading......
- Collect all seven dragon balls, summon the dragon, and make your wish come true!!OK, forget it......
- Dragon Ball MT4 is a breakout strategy for the gold (XAUUSD) H4 timeline, with a large number of orders every day, isn't it very good for your taste?
- Please backtest Dragon Ball MT5 in visual mode to see how professional Dragon Ball MT5 works.
- The combination of 7 strategies of Dragon Ball MT4 is very different from some other fake "perfect backtest" EAs: this is a real EA that can be used with confidence!!
- No grid system! No martingale system, no scalping system! Every order is set with a take-profit and stop-loss system, and the trade is closed for more than a few hours...... No scams!
- Dragon Ball MT4, whether it is in trend trading or breakout trading, each order is set with dynamic take-profit and stop-loss,
- Dragon Ball MT4 uses only the most commonly used strategies by real professional traders, trading trends in the range, and boldly adding trades when H4 breaks!! These strategies are very effective for a volatile currency pair like gold!!
- These 7 strategies of Dragon Ball MT4 work together, and the account funds will be a very stable capital growth curve in the long run.
- If there will be losses in a period of time, please don't worry too much, in this trading market, there is no eternal winner, and living is the final winner......
- We will keep updating this EA for you!
- As long as you enter this market, you do so at your own risk, please don't question us for the loss of some orders.
- If you want to avoid some risks, you can test the first loss on a demo account and then use it on a real account, so that the probability of success increases......
- If you've never used an EA before, we'll show you and teach you how to use it.
Recommendations
- Dragon Ball MT4 Work on XAUUSD(Gold) any timeframes.
- ECN broker is always better (Spread Below 25)
- A low latency VPS is always recommended.
- The recommended Leverage is 1:500 or more
- The recommended minimum deposit is 1000 usd.
Parameters
======== Trade Settings ========
- Fixed Lots: If you set its value, AutoMM must be false.
- Lot Multipliers: The multiples of the global lot size.
- AutoMM: Auto Money Manager. The lot size will be managed using Risk.
- Risk (DB1~DB7): Include 4 levels of risk selection
1.0 (Low Risk)
2.0 (Medium Risk)
3.0 (High Risk)
4.0 (Highest Risk)
Choose the risk level that suits you and backtesting your acceptance of losses versus profits
- Enable Profit Protecter: Enable/Disable Profit Protecter
- Profit Start Pips: Profit Protecter Start Points
- Min Profit Pips: Minimum Profit Points
- Max StopLoss Pips: Maximum StopLoss Points
- Max TakeProfit Pips: Maximum TakeProfit Points
- Enable Auto Factor: Enable Auto Factor, Key parameters are automatically calculated based on the price.
- Delete Pending Orders: Pending orders are automatically deleted before the market closes.
======= Strategy Settings =======
- Enable DB1: Enable/Disable DB1 Strategy
- Enable DB2: Enable/Disable DB2 Strategy
- Enable DB3: Enable/Disable DB3 Strategy
- Enable DB4: Enable/Disable DB4 Strategy
- Enable DB5: Enable/Disable DB5 Strategy
- Enable DB6: Enable/Disable DB6 Strategy
- Enable DB7: Enable/Disable DB7 Strategy