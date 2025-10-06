Infinity Gold X – Precision-Engineered XAUUSD (Gold)

“One shot. One trade. One precision entry.”

Infinity Gold X isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a finely tuned trading machine built for disciplined gold traders who demand control, stability, and consistency.

This system doesn’t gamble. It doesn’t chase. It waits — for perfect technical confirmation — and strikes only when probability is on your side.

⚙️ Smart by Design – Not by Luck

Unlike EAs that flood your account with risky grid or martingale orders, Infinity Gold X plays the professional game:

✅ One trade at a time.

✅ Every order protected by a fixed Stop Loss.

✅ No averaging, no doubling, no emotional chaos.

It’s built to survive volatility — and thrive in it.

Whether the market explodes during a gold rally or moves quietly in consolidation, the EA adapts automatically using its breakout + retest detection model.

🧩 Core Trading Logic

Dynamic Channel Detection

Calculates the strongest highs and lows, forming a clear range of market structure. Breakout Identification

Waits for price to cleanly break through a key boundary. Retest Confirmation

Executes a trade only after the market confirms the breakout — reducing fakeouts and noise. Full Protection Mode

Each trade comes with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring disciplined risk control.

💼 Why Traders Love Infinity Gold X

⚡ Low-Risk Architecture – No martingale, no grid, no overexposure.

🎯 Pure Technical Precision – 100% strategy-based, not news-based.

🧠 Institutional Discipline – Trades quality over quantity.

💰 Capital Protection Priority – Your equity always comes first.

⏱ Quick Setup – Plug, configure, and trade instantly.

🪙 Technical Specifications

Parameter Description Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe M30 (recommended) Strategy B oundary Breakout Stop Loss / Take Profit 3000 / 6000 points One Trade Rule Yes Min Lot size .02 Leverage From 1:100 Min Deposit $1000 Broker Type STP/ECN (swap-free preferred)

🔒 For Serious Traders Only

Infinity Gold X isn’t for everyone.

It’s for traders who value consistency over hype, control over chaos, and longevity over luck.

Each position it takes is deliberate, technical, and disciplined — exactly how professionals trade.

This is the difference between hoping for a win… and engineering one.

💎 Introductory Offer

🎯 Launch Price: $949

💰 Price increases by $ 50 after five purchase

🚀 Final Price: $1299

Lock in early access before the next tier price!



















































































