Infinity Gold X
- Pawan Kumar Sharma
Infinity Gold X – Precision-Engineered XAUUSD (Gold)
“One shot. One trade. One precision entry.”
Infinity Gold X isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a finely tuned trading machine built for disciplined gold traders who demand control, stability, and consistency.
This system doesn’t gamble. It doesn’t chase. It waits — for perfect technical confirmation — and strikes only when probability is on your side.
⚙️ Smart by Design – Not by Luck
Unlike EAs that flood your account with risky grid or martingale orders, Infinity Gold X plays the professional game:
✅ One trade at a time.
✅ Every order protected by a fixed Stop Loss.
✅ No averaging, no doubling, no emotional chaos.
It’s built to survive volatility — and thrive in it.
Whether the market explodes during a gold rally or moves quietly in consolidation, the EA adapts automatically using its breakout + retest detection model.
🧩 Core Trading Logic
-
Dynamic Channel Detection
Calculates the strongest highs and lows, forming a clear range of market structure.
-
Breakout Identification
Waits for price to cleanly break through a key boundary.
-
Retest Confirmation
Executes a trade only after the market confirms the breakout — reducing fakeouts and noise.
-
Full Protection Mode
Each trade comes with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring disciplined risk control.
💼 Why Traders Love Infinity Gold X
-
⚡ Low-Risk Architecture – No martingale, no grid, no overexposure.
-
🎯 Pure Technical Precision – 100% strategy-based, not news-based.
-
🧠 Institutional Discipline – Trades quality over quantity.
-
💰 Capital Protection Priority – Your equity always comes first.
-
⏱ Quick Setup – Plug, configure, and trade instantly.
🪙 Technical Specifications
|Parameter
|Description
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M30 (recommended)
|Strategy
|Boundary Breakout
|Stop Loss / Take Profit
|3000 / 6000 points
|One Trade Rule
|Yes
|Min Lot size
|.02
|Leverage
|From 1:100
|Min Deposit
|$1000
|Broker Type
|STP/ECN (swap-free preferred)
🔒 For Serious Traders Only
Infinity Gold X isn’t for everyone.
It’s for traders who value consistency over hype, control over chaos, and longevity over luck.
Each position it takes is deliberate, technical, and disciplined — exactly how professionals trade.
This is the difference between hoping for a win… and engineering one.
💎 Introductory Offer
🎯 Launch Price: $949
💰 Price increases by $ 50 after five purchase
🚀 Final Price: $1299
Lock in early access before the next tier price!