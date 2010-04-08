Infinity Gold X – Precision-Engineered XAUUSD (Gold) EA

“One shot. One trade. One precision entry.”

Infinity Gold X is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built for disciplined gold traders who value control, stability, and consistency. This system doesn’t chase trades — it waits for perfect technical confirmation and strikes only when probability is on your side.

Backtest Period 2024–2025, current market situation Optimized and tested on historical data from showing stable and controlled drawdown under various volatility conditions.

Smart by Design

Unlike EAs that flood your account with risky grid or martingale orders, Infinity Gold X trades professionally:

One trade at a time

Every order protected by a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

No averaging, no doubling, no hidden risks

Designed to survive volatility — and thrive in it

Whether the market explodes during a gold rally or moves quietly in consolidation, Infinity Gold X adapts automatically using its breakout detection model.

Core Trading Logic

1. Dynamic Range Detection – Calculates key highs and lows to define strong support and resistance zones.

2. Breakout Identification – Waits for a clean price breakout beyond key boundaries.

3. Retest Confirmation – Executes trades only after market confirmation to minimize false breakouts.

4. Full Protection Mode – Every trade includes a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit to maintain strict risk control.

Why Traders Choose Infinity Gold X

Low-Risk Architecture – No martingale, no grid, no overexposure

Pure Technical Precision – 100% rule-based strategy (not news-dependent)

Institutional Discipline – Focus on quality over quantity

Capital Protection Priority – Every position includes full risk control

Quick Setup – Plug, configure, and trade instantly

Technical Specifications

Parameter Description Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe M30 (recommended) Strategy Boundary Breakout Stop Loss / Take Profit 3000 / 6000 points Trade Frequency One trade at a time Minimum Lot Size 0.02 Leverage From 1:100 Minimum Deposit $1000 Broker Type STP / ECN (swap-free preferred)



For Serious Traders Only

Infinity Gold X is built for traders who value consistency over hype, control over chaos, and long-term growth.

Each position is deliberate, technical, and disciplined — exactly how professionals trade.

Introductory Offer

Launch Price: $59

Price increases by $10 after every 5 sales

Final Price: $599

Lock in early access before the next tier!



