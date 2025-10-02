ML Anchored Gaussian Process Indicator MT4
- Indicatori
- Eda Kaya
- Versione: 1.1
Machine Learning-Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator in MT4
The Machine Learning-Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator is a practical tool in MetaTrader 4 that performs its calculations using the K-Means algorithm. Forex traders can apply this indicator to analyze past price movement patterns and forecast future price behavior, allowing them to make more specialized trading decisions.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MT4 Indicator Installation | ML Anchored Gaussian Process Indicator MT5 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Prop Firm Protector: Prop Draw Down Protector Expert Advisor MT4 | Money Management: Easy Trade Manager MT4
Gaussian Process Regression Indicator Table Based on Machine Learning
|
Category
|
Signal and Forecast – Trading Tool – Bands and Channels
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Advanced
|
Indicator Type
|
Machine Learning (ML) – Trend – Leading
|
Timeframes
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Trading
|
Markets
|
Forex – Stocks – Indices – Cryptocurrencies
Machine Learning-Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator at a Glance
The Machine Learning-Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator enables traders to forecast the future direction of price movement. It performs calculations within two vertical lines, showing both historical and projected future price behavior.
This forecasted wave can be used as a model for implementing trading strategies.
Uptrend in the Machine Learning-Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator
On the 1-hour USD/CHF chart, the Gaussian Process Regression Indicator with Machine Learning is applied. The indicator calculates price movements within two vertical lines and provides a forecast of future behavior.
By combining this tool with technical analysis, traders can detect bullish trends and enter buy positions once the uptrend forecast is confirmed.
Downtrend in the Machine Learning-Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator
On the 1-hour NZD/USD chart, traders can use the Gaussian Process Regression Indicator with Machine Learning to analyze price behavior more thoroughly. The indicator generates a forecast for the next price wave, while users can adjust the calculation range and forecast horizon through two vertical lines.
In this example, the indicator predicts a bearish trend, which traders can use as a signal to enter sell positions.
Gaussian Process Regression Indicator Settings Based on Machine Learning
- Training Window Color: Defines the color of the calculation line
- Training Window Fill Color: Defines the color of the calculation zone
- Forecasting Length: Determines the forecast horizon based on candlesticks
- Forecast Color: Defines the color of the forecast line
- Forecast Fill Color: Defines the color of the forecast zone
- Smooth (RBF length): Adjusts smoothness in RBF calculations. A larger value expands the range, while a smaller value produces sharper slopes
- Sigma (noise): Sets the noise level used in calculations
- Color of Line 1: Defines the color of the first line
- Color of Line 2: Defines the color of the second line
Conclusion
The Machine Learning-Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator is a specialized trading tool that applies the K-Means algorithm to forecast price movement and display results directly on the chart. Forex and cryptocurrency traders can use this indicator to anticipate future price trends and perform more comprehensive market wave analyses.
By defining its calculation boundaries with two vertical lines, the indicator evaluates past data and projects potential future price behavior.