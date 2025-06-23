Up down v13

5


up-down v13 indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and all time frames charts.

it consumes too much time need at least i5 cpu.pc

v.2.2 use les cpu.but it sometimes cahange back signals.any one request it i will give bonus it.

it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs.

and hold long way to signal.

dont gives too many signals.

when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down

when blue histogram cross trigger line that is down signal.and price probably will go up.

when the signals not seen press + button on terminal .

you will see sometimes h4 signal sometimes 15 m.different periots.

when the signal has been seen any periot chart act acording to it.

thise system is a mathematic kind of aproach to prices to find up, down points.

v13 is complately different then v6 and eliminate the v6 indicator faults.

Work also  h4 charts and over periods goods.

and use variable periot ma.














SkystheLimit 986
5621
SkystheLimit 986 2025.07.25 19:55 
 

Very interesting indicator. Guner fixed the CPU-heaviness as well. Nice. Also check out his other work.

