GOLDTrenddog

The 5-minute trend buying and selling point reference for gold has an accuracy rate of 90%.All signals are not redrawn， Parameters need to be adjusted for different varieties and periods. The default value for gold trading is the 5-minute period. You can carefully study what direction guidance is suitable for you. We hope you can make money and it is worth referring to for professionals and novice traders. Stop loss is at the end of the line, real-time signal. Welcome to use it. If you have any questions, please send me a message for communication.

I think the default is the optimal one, with a 90% win rate and significant profits, but you can try setting it up，The higher the cycle, the more stable it is. One hour is particularly stable, but there are fewer trading opportunities


Altri dall’autore
Pricechannelstop
Dong Liang Zheng
Indicatori
This technical indicator is particularly suitable for short-term traders, as it can quickly reflect the starting point and reversal of the trend. The red beads represent the rise and the green beads represent the fall, which can clearly and timely reflect the current market situation. The source code price can be calculated separately. If you need it, please contact us
Trendlordking
Dong Liang Zheng
Indicatori
This technical indicator is suitable for foreign exchange and precious metal trading, featuring low noise. Red indicates a downtrend, while green represents an uptrend. Utilizing advanced technology and years of trading experience, it eliminates noise to form smooth curves, making it ideal for trend-following traders. It provides clear trend identification and offers straightforward entry and exit conditions for traders. Source code is available upon request. For further assistance or other serv
UltraHMABreakthroughSystem
Dong Liang Zheng
Indicatori
This is a professional trader's breakthrough system indicator that can be used for trading in various categories. Using the Hull moving average to create trend charts and provide price pressure and support positions, it provides traders with trading references for each cycle. Welcome to use it, if you have any questions, please contact us. The last 50 candlesticks for price pressure and support settings can be reset according to your needs
HMABreakthroughSystem
Dong Liang Zheng
Indicatori
This is a professional trader's breakthrough system indicator that can be used for trading in various categories. Using the Hull moving average to create trend charts and provide price pressure and support positions, it provides traders with trading references for each cycle. Welcome to use it, if you have any questions, please contact us. The last 50 candlesticks for price pressure and support settings can be reset according to your needs
