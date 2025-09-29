Range Bound Signals

Range-Bound & Reversal Strategies Dashboard (MT4)

Trade clean reversals with confidence.
This MT4 indicator scans 20 major instruments in real time and pinpoints high-probability range and mean-reversion opportunities—then lays everything out in a simple, professional dashboard.

Why traders love it

  • 10 Proven Setups in One Tool
    Support/Resistance bounce, Bollinger mean reversion, RSI OB/OS, MACD turn, Stochastic OB/OS, CCI extremes, Daily Pivot S/R, Keltner touch, Donchian extremes, and Envelopes bounce.

  • Instant, Readable Signals
    Each row shows: Symbol · Live Price · Session · Candlestick Pattern · Signal (BUY/SELL/WAIT) · Win% (guide) · Limit Entry · Stop Loss · Target · Brief Analysis.

  • Auto Levels
    Entry/SL/TP are pre-calculated using ATR-based risk logic. No more guessing where to place orders.

  • Non-repainting logic
    Signals are calculated on closed candles (bar 1). What you see is what actually printed.

  • Multisymbol Scanner
    Covers: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

  • Session-Aware
    Quickly see whether you’re in Tokyo, London, or New York conditions (handy for timing mean-reversions).

  • Lightweight Dashboard
    Clean UI that doesn’t clutter your chart. Works smoothly on standard PCs/VPS.

What you get on screen

  • Main Dashboard: one-glance status for 20 symbols × 10 columns.

  • Signal Color Coding: BUY (green), SELL (red), WAIT (white).

  • Stats Panel: rolling totals (wins/losses/profit are an illustrative guide for forward observation).

  • Candlestick Hints: Doji, Bullish/Bearish Engulf to add confluence.

Best used for

  • Sideways or choppy markets where reversals are frequent.

  • Fade trades into key extremes (Bands/Keltner/Donchian/Envelopes) or pivot S1/R1 touches.

  • Quick basket scanning to find setups without flipping charts.

How to trade it (simple playbook)

  1. Wait for a BUY/SELL from at least one strategy in the Analysis column.

  2. Check confluence (e.g., BUY + Doji at support; SELL + RSI overbought near R1).

  3. Use the suggested levels (Entry/SL/TP) or refine to your plan.

  4. Prefer trading during active sessions (London/NY) for better fills.

  5. Manage risk: fixed % per trade or ATR-based position sizing.

Inputs you can tune

  • SR_Period, BB_Period, BB_Deviation

  • RSI_Period, Overbought/Oversold

  • MACD Fast/Slow/Signal

  • Stochastic K/D/Slowing & OB/OS

  • CCI_Period & Level

  • Keltner Period & Multiplier

  • Donchian Period

  • Envelopes Period & Deviation

  • Panel size/position/colors

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (Indicator)

  • Timeframes: Works on all; dashboard logic references H1 by default (editable in code if you want another TF).

  • Markets: Major FX pairs + Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Repaint: No backpainting on closed bars.

FAQ

Q: Does it open/close trades automatically?
A: No. It’s an indicator. Use the provided Entry/SL/TP as a plan or pair it with your EA.

Q: Will it repaint?
A: Signals are computed on the previous closed bar—so they won’t repaint after the candle closes.

Q: Which timeframe works best?
A: The default logic is optimized for H1 mean-reversion. You can experiment with M30/H4 for your style.

Q: Can I change the instruments?
A: Yes—edit the symbols[] list in the code to add/remove tickers you trade.

Q: Does the Win% guarantee returns?
A: No. The Win% shown is a guide. Always backtest/forward test and risk-manage.

Risk Notice

Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use proper position sizing and test on demo before going live.


Altri dall'autore
Major FX Signals Panel
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Major FX Signal Panel ( AI Trade Planner's) - Professional Intraday Signal Dashboard Unlock Your Intraday Trading Potential with a Powerful, All-in-One Signal Dashboard. Are you tired of switching between charts and struggling to find high-probability intraday setups? This  Panel  is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to give you a decisive edge. It scans seven major currency pairs in real-time and delivers a complete, data-driven trade plan directly on your chart. Stop guessin
OrionFX AI Market Scanner Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
OrionFX AI Market Scanner - Your Ultimate Signal Dashboard Stop switching between dozens of charts. See the entire forex market from a single, professional interface. OrionFX is a professional-grade market scanner that combines a powerful 24-instrument dashboard with a high-confluence, five-indicator signal strategy. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this indicator scans the market in real-time, identifying the highest-probability trade setups where all strategic components
Smart Signal Generation
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Smart Signal Generation - Trend-Following Pro Dashboard - Multi-Currency Trading Indicator Overview The   Trend-Following Pro Dashboard   is a comprehensive multi-strategy trading indicator designed for serious Forex traders who demand professional-grade analysis across 28 major currency pairs and gold. This all-in-one dashboard combines the most effective trend-following strategies into a single, visually stunning interface that provides clear trading signals, precise entry points, and calculat
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Stop missing powerful breakout opportunities! The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional-grade trading tool that monitors up to 28 currency pairs in real-time, scanning for ten unique high-probability breakout strategies simultaneously. Attach it to a single chart to get a complete overview of the entire market, instantly identifying the best trading setups as they happen. This is not just a signal indicator; it's a complete trading dashboard designed for serious breakout traders.
Momentum Scan Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Momentum Scan Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Signal Dashboard Stop switching between charts and timeframes. Momentum Scan Pro is a powerful, all-in-one dashboard that scans the entire market for high-probability momentum signals, delivering everything you need to trade with confidence in a single, clean interface. Built for traders who value speed and efficiency, this indicator scans up to 28 instruments across 5 different timeframes simultaneously. It identifies powerful trend continuation
Golden Trend Matrix Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Golden Trend Matrix Signals— Multi-Filter Trend & Momentum Indicator (H1/H4) Turn noisy charts into clean, tradeable signals. Golden Trend Matrix Signals fuses 20 proven tools into one professional dashboard and signal engine designed for swing-style entries on H1/H4 with disciplined exits. What it does Finds strong, aligned trends using EMA structure (21/55/200). Confirms momentum with ADX(14) strength plus SuperTrend direction. Times entries with volatility and mean-reversion context (BB, Kelt
Momentum Matrix Pro
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Momentum Matrix Pro – Multi-Strategy Signal Dashboard Momentum Matrix Pro is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-strategy dashboard indicator that brings together 10 proven momentum trading strategies into one professional tool. Scan 20 major Forex pairs + Gold (XAU/USD) in real time and get high-accuracy BUY/SELL signals , complete with Win% backtesting, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels – all on one clean, easy-to-use dashboard. If you trade momentum, this is your all-in-one solution . K
Ultimate Trend Following Scanner
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner Are you tired of manually flipping through dozens of charts, desperately searching for the next big trend? Do you feel like you're constantly missing the best entries or jumping into choppy, sideways markets? The hunt for strong, reliable trends is over. Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner – your all-in-one command center for dominating the markets. This powerful dashboard for MT4 is meticulously designed to do one thing exceptionally well: find the
Price Action Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Price Action Strategies Dashboard – Multi-Pair Signal Scanner (Buy/Sell with Entry, SL & TP) The Price Action Strategies Dashboard is a complete multi-pair scanner that detects 10 powerful candlestick strategies and instantly tells you whether to Buy or Sell , along with the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. Instead of guessing, you get precise rules so you can trade price action with confidence. Trading Conditions The dashboard evaluates 10 price action setups and converts them into B
Supply Demand Zone Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard The Ultimate Multi-Symbol, Multi-Strategy Scanner for Price Action Traders Description Tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, manually searching for high-probability Supply and Demand zones? Do you spend hours trying to confirm setups with multiple indicators, only to miss the entry? The Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard is your all-in-one solution. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 scans 20 different instruments across 4 key ti
Chart Pattern Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator Version: 1.02 Overview The Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator is a comprehensive dashboard for MetaTrader 4 designed to give traders a powerful, at-a-glance view of potential chart pattern setups across multiple markets. It monitors a customizable list of instruments in real-time, displaying clear, actionable information directly on your chart. This tool is built to assist manual traders by identifying and organizing high-probability trading si
