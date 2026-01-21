Falcon Real Time Trend Rider
- Indicatori
- Sivakumar Subbaiya
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
Falcon Real Time Trend Rider Signals – Professional MT4 Dashboard
Falcon Trend Rider Signals is a powerful multi-currency dashboard indicator developed for professional and serious retail traders who require clarity, precision, and speed in trend-based trading decisions.
The indicator continuously monitors major and minor Forex pairs in real time, consolidating multiple institutional-grade technical indicators into a single, clean, and easy-to-interpret dashboard. This allows traders to instantly identify high-probability trading opportunities without switching charts.Key Features
-
Real-time scanning of multiple Forex pairs
-
Professional dashboard layout with clear BUY / SELL / WAIT signals
-
Trend, momentum, volume, and volatility confirmation
-
Optimized for discretionary and systematic traders
-
Works on all timeframes
-
Designed for speed, clarity, and decision support
Recommendations:
-
EURUSD
-
USDJPY
-
GBPUSD
-
USDCHF
-
AUDUSD
-
USDCAD
-
NZDUSD
-
EURGBP, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURJPY, EURCAD, EURCHF
-
GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, GBPCHF
-
AUDNZD, AUDJPY, AUDCAD, AUDCHF
-
NZDJPY, NZDCAD, NZDCHF
-
CADJPY, CADCHF, CHFJPY
Any timeframe
(The dashboard logic adapts dynamically across all chart periods.)
Falcon Trend Rider Signals integrates trend direction, momentum strength, volume confirmation, and volatility structure into a unified decision framework.
The system internally combines the following professional indicators:
-
Bollinger Bands (20, 2)
-
Exponential Moving Averages (3, 5, 89)
-
Donchian Channels (20)
-
Chaikin Oscillator
-
Elder Ray Index
-
On Balance Volume (OBV)
-
Stochastic RSI (14)
-
VWAP
-
Volume Profile (Value Area / Point of Control)
-
Vortex Indicator (14)
-
ZigZag (5, 12, 3)
Trade signals are generated only when multiple indicators align, ensuring that entries are supported by both trend direction and momentum confirmation, helping traders filter out low-quality setups.Ideal For
-
Trend traders
-
Multi-pair monitoring
-
Dashboard-based trading
-
Top-down market analysis
-
Professional and semi-professional traders
Falcon Trend Rider Signals is a trading assistance and analytical tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Trading Forex involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always apply proper risk management and money management rules when trading.