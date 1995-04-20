Range Bound Signals
- Indicadores
- Sivakumar Subbaiya
- Versão: 1.8
- Ativações: 20
Range-Bound & Reversal Strategies Dashboard (MT4)
Trade clean reversals with confidence.
This MT4 indicator scans 20 major instruments in real time and pinpoints high-probability range and mean-reversion opportunities—then lays everything out in a simple, professional dashboard.
-
10 Proven Setups in One Tool
Support/Resistance bounce, Bollinger mean reversion, RSI OB/OS, MACD turn, Stochastic OB/OS, CCI extremes, Daily Pivot S/R, Keltner touch, Donchian extremes, and Envelopes bounce.
-
Instant, Readable Signals
Each row shows: Symbol · Live Price · Session · Candlestick Pattern · Signal (BUY/SELL/WAIT) · Win% (guide) · Limit Entry · Stop Loss · Target · Brief Analysis.
-
Auto Levels
Entry/SL/TP are pre-calculated using ATR-based risk logic. No more guessing where to place orders.
-
Non-repainting logic
Signals are calculated on closed candles (bar 1). What you see is what actually printed.
-
Multisymbol Scanner
Covers: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.
-
Session-Aware
Quickly see whether you’re in Tokyo, London, or New York conditions (handy for timing mean-reversions).
-
Lightweight Dashboard
Clean UI that doesn’t clutter your chart. Works smoothly on standard PCs/VPS.
-
Main Dashboard: one-glance status for 20 symbols × 10 columns.
-
Signal Color Coding: BUY (green), SELL (red), WAIT (white).
-
Stats Panel: rolling totals (wins/losses/profit are an illustrative guide for forward observation).
-
Candlestick Hints: Doji, Bullish/Bearish Engulf to add confluence.
-
Sideways or choppy markets where reversals are frequent.
-
Fade trades into key extremes (Bands/Keltner/Donchian/Envelopes) or pivot S1/R1 touches.
-
Quick basket scanning to find setups without flipping charts.
Recommendations:
Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.
- Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .
- Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
- Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity
-
Wait for a BUY/SELL from at least one strategy in the Analysis column.
-
Check confluence (e.g., BUY + Doji at support; SELL + RSI overbought near R1).
-
Use the suggested levels (Entry/SL/TP) or refine to your plan.
-
Prefer trading during active sessions (London/NY) for better fills.
-
Manage risk: fixed % per trade or ATR-based position sizing.
-
SR_Period, BB_Period, BB_Deviation
-
RSI_Period, Overbought/Oversold
-
MACD Fast/Slow/Signal
-
Stochastic K/D/Slowing & OB/OS
-
CCI_Period & Level
-
Keltner Period & Multiplier
-
Donchian Period
-
Envelopes Period & Deviation
-
Panel size/position/colors
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (Indicator)
-
Timeframes: Works on all; dashboard logic references H1 by default (editable in code if you want another TF).
-
Markets: Major FX pairs + Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Repaint: No backpainting on closed bars.
Q: Does it open/close trades automatically?
A: No. It’s an indicator. Use the provided Entry/SL/TP as a plan or pair it with your EA.
Q: Will it repaint?
A: Signals are computed on the previous closed bar—so they won’t repaint after the candle closes.
Q: Which timeframe works best?
A: The default logic is optimized for H1 mean-reversion. You can experiment with M30/H4 for your style.
Q: Can I change the instruments?
A: Yes—edit the symbols[] list in the code to add/remove tickers you trade.
Q: Does the Win% guarantee returns?
A: No. The Win% shown is a guide. Always backtest/forward test and risk-manage.
Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use proper position sizing and test on demo before going live.