Range Bound Signals

Range-Bound & Reversal Strategies Dashboard (MT4)

Trade clean reversals with confidence.

This MT4 indicator scans 20 major instruments in real time and pinpoints high-probability range and mean-reversion opportunities—then lays everything out in a simple, professional dashboard.

10 Proven Setups in One Tool

Support/Resistance bounce, Bollinger mean reversion, RSI OB/OS, MACD turn, Stochastic OB/OS, CCI extremes, Daily Pivot S/R, Keltner touch, Donchian extremes, and Envelopes bounce.

Instant, Readable Signals

Each row shows: Symbol · Live Price · Session · Candlestick Pattern · Signal (BUY/SELL/WAIT) · Win% (guide) · Limit Entry · Stop Loss · Target · Brief Analysis.

Auto Levels

Entry/SL/TP are pre-calculated using ATR-based risk logic. No more guessing where to place orders.

Non-repainting logic

Signals are calculated on closed candles (bar 1). What you see is what actually printed.

Multisymbol Scanner

Covers: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

Session-Aware

Quickly see whether you’re in Tokyo, London, or New York conditions (handy for timing mean-reversions).

Lightweight Dashboard

Clean UI that doesn’t clutter your chart. Works smoothly on standard PCs/VPS.

Main Dashboard: one-glance status for 20 symbols × 10 columns.

Signal Color Coding: BUY (green), SELL (red), WAIT (white).

Stats Panel: rolling totals (wins/losses/profit are an illustrative guide for forward observation).

Candlestick Hints: Doji, Bullish/Bearish Engulf to add confluence.

Sideways or choppy markets where reversals are frequent.

Fade trades into key extremes (Bands/Keltner/Donchian/Envelopes) or pivot S1/R1 touches.

Quick basket scanning to find setups without flipping charts.

Recommendations: Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD. Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .

Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.

Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity



Wait for a BUY/SELL from at least one strategy in the Analysis column. Check confluence (e.g., BUY + Doji at support; SELL + RSI overbought near R1). Use the suggested levels (Entry/SL/TP) or refine to your plan. Prefer trading during active sessions (London/NY) for better fills. Manage risk: fixed % per trade or ATR-based position sizing.

SR_Period, BB_Period, BB_Deviation

RSI_Period, Overbought/Oversold

MACD Fast/Slow/Signal

Stochastic K/D/Slowing & OB/OS

CCI_Period & Level

Keltner Period & Multiplier

Donchian Period

Envelopes Period & Deviation

Panel size/position/colors

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (Indicator)

Timeframes: Works on all; dashboard logic references H1 by default (editable in code if you want another TF).

Markets: Major FX pairs + Gold (XAUUSD).

Repaint: No backpainting on closed bars.

Why traders love itWhat you get on screenBest used forHow to trade it (simple playbook)Inputs you can tuneCompatibilityFAQ

Q: Does it open/close trades automatically?

A: No. It’s an indicator. Use the provided Entry/SL/TP as a plan or pair it with your EA.

Q: Will it repaint?

A: Signals are computed on the previous closed bar—so they won’t repaint after the candle closes.

Q: Which timeframe works best?

A: The default logic is optimized for H1 mean-reversion. You can experiment with M30/H4 for your style.

Q: Can I change the instruments?

A: Yes—edit the symbols[] list in the code to add/remove tickers you trade.

Q: Does the Win% guarantee returns?

A: No. The Win% shown is a guide. Always backtest/forward test and risk-manage.

Risk Notice

Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use proper position sizing and test on demo before going live.