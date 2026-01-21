Falcon Real Trend Rider

Falcon Real Time Trend Rider Signals – Professional MT4 Dashboard

Falcon Trend Rider Signals is a powerful multi-currency dashboard indicator developed for professional and serious retail traders who require clarity, precision, and speed in trend-based trading decisions.

The indicator continuously monitors major and minor Forex pairs in real time, consolidating multiple institutional-grade technical indicators into a single, clean, and easy-to-interpret dashboard. This allows traders to instantly identify high-probability trading opportunities without switching charts.

Key Features

Real-time scanning of multiple Forex pairs

Professional dashboard layout with clear BUY / SELL / WAIT signals

Trend, momentum, volume, and volatility confirmation

Optimized for discretionary and systematic traders

Works on all timeframes

Designed for speed, clarity, and decision support

Recommendations:

Supported Forex Pairs Major Pairs

EURUSD

USDJPY

GBPUSD

USDCHF

AUDUSD

USDCAD

NZDUSD

Minor Pairs

EURGBP, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURJPY, EURCAD, EURCHF

GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, GBPCHF

AUDNZD, AUDJPY, AUDCAD, AUDCHF

NZDJPY, NZDCAD, NZDCHF

CADJPY, CADCHF, CHFJPY

Recommended Timeframes

Any timeframe

(The dashboard logic adapts dynamically across all chart periods.)

Strategy Engine – Falcon Trend Rider System

Falcon Trend Rider Signals integrates trend direction, momentum strength, volume confirmation, and volatility structure into a unified decision framework.

The system internally combines the following professional indicators:

Bollinger Bands (20, 2)

Exponential Moving Averages (3, 5, 89)

Donchian Channels (20)

Chaikin Oscillator

Elder Ray Index

On Balance Volume (OBV)

Stochastic RSI (14)

VWAP

Volume Profile (Value Area / Point of Control)

Vortex Indicator (14)

ZigZag (5, 12, 3)

Trade signals are generated only when multiple indicators align, ensuring that entries are supported by both trend direction and momentum confirmation, helping traders filter out low-quality setups.

Ideal For

Trend traders

Multi-pair monitoring

Dashboard-based trading

Top-down market analysis

Professional and semi-professional traders

Risk Disclaimer

Falcon Trend Rider Signals is a trading assistance and analytical tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Trading Forex involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always apply proper risk management and money management rules when trading.