Signal Master Pro
- Indicatori
- Sivakumar Subbaiya
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
Signal Master Pro: The Premier Multi-Strategy Trading Indicator
A Professional-Grade Trading System for MT4Platforms
Signal Master Pro represents a comprehensive trading ecosystem, integrating multiple validated strategies into a singular, robust tool. Engineered by seasoned traders for dedicated investors, this system delivers high-probability trading signals with exceptional clarity and minimized market noise.Signal Execution Logic
-
Buy Signal: Execute a long position upon signal appearance.
-
Sell Signal: Execute a short position upon signal appearance.
-
If a sell signal emerges during an active long position, close the long trade and initiate a short position.
-
If a buy signal emerges during an active short position, close the short trade and initiate a long position.
-
Currency Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD.
-
Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)
-
Account Type: ECN or low-spread accounts recommended
-
Position Sizing: 0.01 lots per $300 account equity
A proprietary 5-stage verification process ensures high-confidence signals:
-
RSI + Stochastic RSI Combo – Dual momentum validation
-
MACD Trend Filter – Confirmed trend alignment
-
ADX Strength Indicator – Market momentum assessment
-
Candle Pattern Filter – Price action corroboration
-
EMA Alignment – Long-term trend verification
Three dedicated dashboards deliver complete market oversight:
-
Main Dashboard: Real-time indicator values, market data, and active signal status
-
Trading Information Panel: Account metrics and position-sizing guidance
-
Hedging Strategy Monitor: Advanced tools for sophisticated trading approaches
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is this a repainting indicator?
A: No. With the Candle Filter enabled, the system maintains a repaint rate below 5%, utilizing closed-candle confirmation for maximum reliability.
Q: Can I use Signal Master Pro on multiple charts simultaneously?
A: Yes. A single installation supports unlimited charts and accounts.