Signal Master Pro: The Premier Multi-Strategy Trading Indicator





A Professional-Grade Trading System for MT4Platforms

Signal Master Pro represents a comprehensive trading ecosystem, integrating multiple validated strategies into a singular, robust tool. Engineered by seasoned traders for dedicated investors, this system delivers high-probability trading signals with exceptional clarity and minimized market noise.

Buy Signal: Execute a long position upon signal appearance.

Sell Signal: Execute a short position upon signal appearance.

If a sell signal emerges during an active long position, close the long trade and initiate a short position.

If a buy signal emerges during an active short position, close the short trade and initiate a long position.

Currency Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD.

Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)

Account Type: ECN or low-spread accounts recommended

Position Sizing: 0.01 lots per $300 account equity

Signal Execution LogicExit & Transition StrategyRecommended ConfigurationKey Differentiating Features Multi-Layered Confirmation System

A proprietary 5-stage verification process ensures high-confidence signals:

RSI + Stochastic RSI Combo – Dual momentum validation MACD Trend Filter – Confirmed trend alignment ADX Strength Indicator – Market momentum assessment Candle Pattern Filter – Price action corroboration EMA Alignment – Long-term trend verification

Integrated Professional Dashboard

Three dedicated dashboards deliver complete market oversight:

Main Dashboard: Real-time indicator values, market data, and active signal status

Trading Information Panel: Account metrics and position-sizing guidance

Hedging Strategy Monitor: Advanced tools for sophisticated trading approaches





Frequently Asked Questions





Q: Is this a repainting indicator?

A: No. With the Candle Filter enabled, the system maintains a repaint rate below 5%, utilizing closed-candle confirmation for maximum reliability.

Q: Can I use Signal Master Pro on multiple charts simultaneously?

A: Yes. A single installation supports unlimited charts and accounts.



