Nova GTR Trader

Nova GTR Trader is a precise automation of the Gator indicator — a Bill Williams tool designed to track market phases by analyzing convergence and divergence of trend signals. This EA turns the Gator’s visual cues into a disciplined, automated strategy that identifies when the market is trending, consolidating, or ready for a breakout.

Instead of reacting to every small fluctuation, Nova GTR Trader waits for clear alignment between the indicator’s jaws, teeth, and lips. Trades are executed only when the signal confirms a strong trend or transition, filtering out noise and indecision.

This approach allows traders to follow market structure with clarity and discipline, trading only when conditions are favorable.

Licenses are limited at launch pricing, before the full price rises to $350.

Why traders choose Nova GTR Trader:

  • Gator Indicator, Fully Automated
    Implements the classic Gator logic with strict entry and exit conditions.

  • Phase-Based Signals
    Trades only during clear trending or transitional phases indicated by the Gator.

  • Risk Management Included
    Every trade comes with a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

  • Versatile Market Application
    Effective across forex, metals, indices, and crypto — suitable for H1 to daily charts.

  • Clear, Efficient, Reliable
    Streamlined execution, transparent logic, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.
No EA guarantees results — but Nova GTR Trader provides a structured, phase-focused system for disciplined trading based on the Gator indicator.

Try the demo today and secure your license before the price increases to $350.


