Aixon gold

Account Balance (USD) Recommended Lot Size Risk Level Trading Style Notes 100 – 300 0.01 Very Low Conservative Ideal for small accounts and testing stability 300 – 700 0.02 Low Conservative Better flexibility with controlled risk 700 – 1,500 0.03 – 0.04 Medium Balanced Suitable for steady growth 1,500 – 3,000 0.05 – 0.07 Medium Balanced Recommended for long-term consistency 3,000 – 5,000+ 0.08 – 0.10 Controlled Professional Designed for experienced traders

AIXION GOLD EA

is an intelligent trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), combining advanced artificial intelligence with complex analytical systems to trade the market with precision and calm execution.

AIXION GOLD is not a typical expert advisor.

It is a complete trading intelligence system that analyzes, adapts, and reacts to market conditions in real time.

The EA relies on artificial intelligence models supported by advanced mathematical and statistical engines that study price behavior, momentum, volatility, and subtle market shifts before making any decision.

It is carefully optimized for gold trading, taking into account the unique nature of XAUUSD, including its high volatility, sharp movements, and sensitivity to market sentiment.

AIXION GOLD follows a calm and disciplined trading approach.

It focuses on quality setups rather than frequent trades.

Artificial Intelligence Core

The EA uses intelligent logic to:

Analyze short-term and long-term trends

Detect strength and weakness zones

Adapt automatically to changing market conditions

Avoid trading during unclear or unstable market phases

Advanced Analytical Systems

Trend filtering with high precision

True momentum analysis

Multi-layer signal validation

Ignoring weak or misleading signals

Risk Management

Risk management is the foundation of AIXION GOLD.

The EA is built with strict capital protection rules:

Intelligent lot size calculation

Controlled risk per trade

No martingale strategies

No grid systems

No reckless position scaling

Every trade is calculated based on:

Defined risk parameters

Current market conditions

Signal strength and confirmation level

Safety and Protection Filters

AIXION GOLD includes multiple essential safety filters:

Spread filter

High volatility filter

Session filter

High-impact news filter

Abnormal price behavior filter

These filters prevent trading during dangerous conditions and help maintain account stability.

Trading Style

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD

Carefully selected trade entries

No overtrading

Strict rule-based execution

Performance and Stability

AIXION GOLD is designed for:

Long-term consistency

Balanced performance

Low emotional exposure

The objective is not aggressive short-term profit, but steady and sustainable account growth.

Who Is This EA For

Traders seeking a calm and disciplined system

Investors who value risk control over fast gains

Those who prefer intelligent decision-making over random entries

Traders focused on long-term stability

Summary

AIXION GOLD EA represents a fusion of:

Artificial intelligence, discipline, risk management, and refined performance.

It is a quiet yet powerful trading partner in the gold market,

operating with precision while allowing results to speak for themselves.

AIXION GOLD

Intelligence that trades with confidence.