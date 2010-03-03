



Platinum Wolf

The Platinum Wolf trading robot is designed to deliver both high performance and stability, with a primary focus on trading the EURUSD pair. Its annual goal is to multiply per 3 (X3) starting capital by taking optimized positions that capture the most probable market movements.





Strategy Overview

Platinum Wolf'

s strategy relies on continuous equity monitoring to maintain a balanced state. It uses moving average (MA) to determine precise entry and exit points. The robot also emphasizes dynamic profit management through various methods, aiming to maximize gains on both BUY and SELL orders.

With a rigorous logic and a high win rate, Platinum Wolf consistently generates steady profits while maintaining a relatively low drawdown, enhancing long-term reliability.





Year 2024 Results

Test Duration : 10 months ( Test conducted in November 2024)





: 10 months ( Total Net Profit : With a net profit of $10,040 on an initial deposit of $3,000 , Platinum Wolf achieved an impressive return of 334.67% over 10 months, reflecting significant growth of the initial capital within this short timeframe.





: With a net profit of on an initial deposit of , achieved an impressive return of over 10 months, reflecting within this short timeframe. Low Drawdown: The maximum relative drawdown on equity was 19.85%, demonstrating prudent risk management.





Free Demo

To experience Platinum Wolf performance firsthand, try the free demo with this example of parameters.

Pair : EUR/USD

: EUR/USD Timeframe: H1



Settings free demo Magic Number 10001 Trading Mode Long and Short Initial Lot 0.1 Maximum Trades 100 Distance (Points) 450 Equity for Lot Decreasing Mode (%) 50 Equity for Lot Increasing Mode (%)

50 Lot size for equity dropped 1 Lot multiplier 5 Target Profit (USD) 2 Stop Loss (USD) 99999 Buy + Sell calculated to close True Use Trailing Stop function? True Breakeven (Points) 150 Trailing Steps (Points) 50 === MA Settings=== === MA Settings===

Moving Average Indicator True Period 100 Sideways Gap (Points) 300



































































































































































































