Bitcoin Multi-Timeframe Pro

Bitcoin Multi-Timeframe Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor specifically optimized for BTCUSD trading on the 1-hour timeframe. This EA combines the power of 7 advanced technical indicators across multiple timeframes (H1, H4, D1) to deliver consistent profitable trading signals.

🔥 Key Features:

Multi-Timeframe Intelligence:

Simultaneous analysis of H1, H4, and D1 timeframes

Cross-timeframe signal confirmation system

Advanced market sentiment calculation

7-Indicator Powerhouse:

ADX (Average Directional Index) - Trend strength analysis

ATR (Average True Range) - Dynamic volatility-based SL/TP

Stochastic Oscillator - Momentum detection

CCI (Commodity Channel Index) - Overbought/oversold levels

Williams %R - Reversal signals

Bollinger Bands - Price channel analysis with squeeze detection

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo - Complete trend analysis

Advanced Risk Management:

ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit

Intelligent trailing stop system

Emergency stop loss protection (5% account protection)

Breakeven + profit lock mechanism

Position sizing based on account risk percentage

Smart Trading Logic:

Signal strength scoring system (0-12 points)

Minimum bars between signals filter

Volatility filter for optimal entry conditions

Trend confirmation requirement

Market condition analysis (trending/ranging detection)

Professional Features:

Real-time market sentiment dashboard

Interactive keyboard controls (I-Info, C-Clear, R-Refresh)

Comprehensive position monitoring

Performance statistics tracking

News time filter to avoid high-impact events

Partial position closing at profit targets

Bitcoin-Optimized Settings:

Pre-configured for BTCUSD volatility patterns

1:2 Risk-to-Reward ratio optimization

Crypto market session awareness

Dynamic lot sizing based on Bitcoin's price movements

Why Choose Bitcoin Multi-Timeframe Pro:

✅ Proven profitable performance on BTCUSD H1 timeframe

✅ Multiple timeframe confirmation reduces false signals

✅ Advanced risk management protects your capital

✅ Easy-to-use interface with professional monitoring tools

✅ Optimized specifically for Bitcoin's unique market behavior

✅ No martingale or dangerous money management strategies

Perfect for:

Bitcoin traders seeking consistent profits

Investors wanting automated portfolio management

Traders who prefer low-maintenance, high-performance systems

Professional money managers handling crypto portfolios

ATTENTION: The default parameters of this EA are based on the 'Profit in Pip' option being DISABLED. If you want to ENABLE this option and test it, please change the parameter values as follows:

LotSize = 0.05

StopLoss = 100

TakeProfit = 1600

UseTrailingStop = true

UseATR_SL = false

ATR_Multiplier = 5.0

MinBarsFromSignal = 0

"=== INDICATOR SETTINGS ==="

ADX_Period = 1

ADX_Level = 32

ATR_Period = 1

Stoch_K = 1

Stoch_D = 2

Stoch_Slow = 4

CCI_Period = 6

CCI_Level = 50

Williams_Period = 22

BB_Period = 20

BB_Deviation = 1

Ichimoku_Tenkan = 1

Ichimoku_Kijun = 16

Ichimoku_Senkou = 40

"=== SIGNAL SETTINGS ==="

MinSignalStrength = 0

RequireTrendConfirmation = false

UseVolatilityFilter = false

MinVolatilityLevel = 0.0010





"Profit in Pip" Setting in Strategy Tester

What does this option mean?

The "Profit in pip" option in MetaTrader's Strategy Tester controls how profit and loss results are displayed and calculated during backtesting.

When "Profit in Pip" is ENABLED:

Results shown in pips: All profit/loss values are displayed in pip units

Normalized comparison: Allows fair comparison across different currency pairs

Independent of lot size: Results are not affected by position size

Focus on strategy efficiency: Shows the raw performance of your trading logic

Example: +150 pips profit regardless of whether you traded 0.1 or 1.0 lots

When "Profit in Pip" is DISABLED:

Results shown in account currency: All profit/loss values displayed in USD, EUR, etc.

Real monetary value: Shows actual financial gains/losses

Lot size dependent: Larger positions show proportionally larger profits/losses

Portfolio impact: Reflects true account balance changes

Example: +$1,500 profit (which varies based on lot size and currency pair)

Why does this affect EA performance differently?

Risk management calculations: Some EAs use profit/loss values for position sizing

Money management: EAs reading account balance changes behave differently

Statistical analysis: Affects how the EA interprets historical performance data

Optimization results: May lead to different optimal parameter sets

Recommendation:

For strategy development and comparison: Use "Profit in pip" ENABLED For real trading simulation and money management: Use "Profit in pip" DISABLED

Always test your EA with both settings to ensure consistent performance in live trading conditions.



