Bitcoin Multi Timeframe Pro

Bitcoin Multi-Timeframe Pro

Bitcoin Multi-Timeframe Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor specifically optimized for BTCUSD trading on the 1-hour timeframe. This EA combines the power of 7 advanced technical indicators across multiple timeframes (H1, H4, D1) to deliver consistent profitable trading signals.

🔥 Key Features:

Multi-Timeframe Intelligence:

  • Simultaneous analysis of H1, H4, and D1 timeframes
  • Cross-timeframe signal confirmation system
  • Advanced market sentiment calculation

7-Indicator Powerhouse:

  • ADX (Average Directional Index) - Trend strength analysis
  • ATR (Average True Range) - Dynamic volatility-based SL/TP
  • Stochastic Oscillator - Momentum detection
  • CCI (Commodity Channel Index) - Overbought/oversold levels
  • Williams %R - Reversal signals
  • Bollinger Bands - Price channel analysis with squeeze detection
  • Ichimoku Kinko Hyo - Complete trend analysis

Advanced Risk Management:

  • ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Intelligent trailing stop system
  • Emergency stop loss protection (5% account protection)
  • Breakeven + profit lock mechanism
  • Position sizing based on account risk percentage

Smart Trading Logic:

  • Signal strength scoring system (0-12 points)
  • Minimum bars between signals filter
  • Volatility filter for optimal entry conditions
  • Trend confirmation requirement
  • Market condition analysis (trending/ranging detection)

Professional Features:

  • Real-time market sentiment dashboard
  • Interactive keyboard controls (I-Info, C-Clear, R-Refresh)
  • Comprehensive position monitoring
  • Performance statistics tracking
  • News time filter to avoid high-impact events
  • Partial position closing at profit targets

Bitcoin-Optimized Settings:

  • Pre-configured for BTCUSD volatility patterns
  • 1:2 Risk-to-Reward ratio optimization
  • Crypto market session awareness
  • Dynamic lot sizing based on Bitcoin's price movements

Why Choose Bitcoin Multi-Timeframe Pro:

✅ Proven profitable performance on BTCUSD H1 timeframe

✅ Multiple timeframe confirmation reduces false signals

✅ Advanced risk management protects your capital

✅ Easy-to-use interface with professional monitoring tools

✅ Optimized specifically for Bitcoin's unique market behavior

✅ No martingale or dangerous money management strategies

Perfect for:

  • Bitcoin traders seeking consistent profits
  • Investors wanting automated portfolio management
  • Traders who prefer low-maintenance, high-performance systems
  • Professional money managers handling crypto portfolios

ATTENTION: The default parameters of this EA are based on the 'Profit in Pip' option being DISABLED. If you want to ENABLE this option and test it, please change the parameter values as follows:

  • LotSize = 0.05
  • StopLoss = 100               
  • TakeProfit = 1600            
  • UseTrailingStop = true
  • UseATR_SL = false
  • ATR_Multiplier = 5.0
  • MinBarsFromSignal = 0

  • "=== INDICATOR SETTINGS ==="
  • ADX_Period = 1
  • ADX_Level = 32              
  • ATR_Period = 1             
  • Stoch_K = 1                
  • Stoch_D = 2                
  • Stoch_Slow = 4             
  • CCI_Period = 6             
  • CCI_Level = 50
  • Williams_Period = 22
  • BB_Period = 20
  • BB_Deviation = 1
  • Ichimoku_Tenkan = 1
  • Ichimoku_Kijun = 16
  • Ichimoku_Senkou = 40

  • "=== SIGNAL SETTINGS ==="
  • MinSignalStrength = 0
  • RequireTrendConfirmation = false
  • UseVolatilityFilter = false
  • MinVolatilityLevel = 0.0010


"Profit in Pip" Setting in Strategy Tester

What does this option mean?

The "Profit in pip" option in MetaTrader's Strategy Tester controls how profit and loss results are displayed and calculated during backtesting.

When "Profit in Pip" is ENABLED:

  • Results shown in pips: All profit/loss values are displayed in pip units
  • Normalized comparison: Allows fair comparison across different currency pairs
  • Independent of lot size: Results are not affected by position size
  • Focus on strategy efficiency: Shows the raw performance of your trading logic

Example: +150 pips profit regardless of whether you traded 0.1 or 1.0 lots

When "Profit in Pip" is DISABLED:

  • Results shown in account currency: All profit/loss values displayed in USD, EUR, etc.
  • Real monetary value: Shows actual financial gains/losses
  • Lot size dependent: Larger positions show proportionally larger profits/losses
  • Portfolio impact: Reflects true account balance changes

Example: +$1,500 profit (which varies based on lot size and currency pair)

Why does this affect EA performance differently?

  • Risk management calculations: Some EAs use profit/loss values for position sizing
  • Money management: EAs reading account balance changes behave differently
  • Statistical analysis: Affects how the EA interprets historical performance data
  • Optimization results: May lead to different optimal parameter sets

Recommendation:

For strategy development and comparison: Use "Profit in pip" ENABLED For real trading simulation and money management: Use "Profit in pip" DISABLED

Always test your EA with both settings to ensure consistent performance in live trading conditions.


Altri dall’autore
Big candle breakout EA
Irvan Trias Putra
5 (1)
Experts
Big Candle Break Out is an expert advisor that uses a simple and effective trading strategy based on significant changes in volatility. The EA identifies support and resistance levels on the chart and looks for a candle that breaks through one of these levels with at least x volume. This can signal a shift in the market’s direction and provide a potential trading opportunity. The EA can trade both long and short positions depending on the direction of the break out and this expert has three mon
FREE
Pivot point and RSI EA
Irvan Trias Putra
Experts
This trading robot is based on a candlestick pattern and RSI indicator strategy. It looks for candles that have a small body relative to their shadows, indicating indecision in the market. It also checks if these candles are placed at the pivot point.  If the close of one of the next candles breaks the resistance line from below and the RSI is above the MA of RSI, then the robot opens a buy order. If the close of one of the next candles breaks the support line from above and the RSI is below th
FREE
Three Bulls and Three Bears
Irvan Trias Putra
Experts
3 Bulls and 3 Bears EA is an expert advisor that uses candlestick patterns and EMA indicator to trade the forex and crypto market with a grid system. The trading strategy of this expert advisor is based on the following logic: this expert buys or sells when a certain number of bear and bull candles with a specific body are formed. The expert advisor also uses a grid system to increase the profitability and reduce the risk of each trade. The grid system works by placing multiple orders at differ
Dynamic RS Indicator
Irvan Trias Putra
Indicatori
This indicator automatically identifies and plots key support/resistance (S/R) levels on price charts using a hybrid algorithm combining fractal detection , price touch validation , and dynamic level managemen. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Support levels and Resistance levels are drawn in red . Fractal-Based Detection: Levels are identified based on fractal highs and lows. Efficient Memory Handling: The number of levels is limited to 100 to avoid clutter. Cleanup on Deletion: All
Volume Weighted RSI
Irvan Trias Putra
Indicatori
The Volume-Weighted RSI (VW-RSI) is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the traditional Relative Strength Index (RSI) with volume data to provide a more nuanced view of market conditions. By incorporating volume into the RSI calculation, the VW-RSI offers a unique perspective on price momentum, helping traders identify potential reversals, confirm trends, and filter out false signals. Below is a detailed explanation of the VW-RSI, its features, and why it stands out as a unique indi
A R M Pro Signal
Irvan Trias Putra
Indicatori
Advanced BuySell Signals ATR Enhanced - Professional Trading Indicator Revolutionary Multi-Strategy Signal System with Real-Time Performance Analytics Transform your trading experience with this cutting-edge indicator that combines multiple proven technical analysis methods with advanced ATR-based risk management. Specially optimized for EURUSD H1 timeframe, this indicator delivers precise entry and exit signals with comprehensive performance tracking. Key Features & Advantages Mult
Multi Level Trading Dashboard
Irvan Trias Putra
Utilità
Multi-Level Trading Dashboard - Professional Market Analysis Tool Transform Your Trading Experience with Advanced Multi-Symbol Monitoring The Multi-Level Trading Dashboard is a sophisticated MetaTrader indicator that revolutionizes how you monitor and analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Built with professional traders in mind, this comprehensive tool combines real-time market data, technical analysis, and account management in one intuitive, Windows-style interface. Key Features
Lotus Candlestick EA
Irvan Trias Putra
Experts
Lotus Candlestick EA - Professional Pattern Recognition Trading System Transform your trading with the most advanced candlestick pattern recognition EA featuring intelligent compound profit system that automatically scales your position sizes based on performance, turning consistent small wins into exponential growth. Core Features & Competitive Advantages Smart Pattern Recognition Engine 4 Professional Candlestick Patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Pin Bars, Th
