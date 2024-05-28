Prop Challenger

You can use our advanced Trading Robot to help you on your journey to becoming a funded trader. This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to assist you in navigating prop firm challenges. Here's what sets it apart:

Optimized for Challenge Progression

Our robot aims to help you progress through evaluations. It uses a strategy designed to work towards a 1:2 profit ratio.

Strategic Trading During Prime Hours

Trades are primarily completed during the New York session, when the market is typically at its busiest, to help you capitalize on potential opportunities.

Robust Risk Management

This EA includes risk controls designed to help adhere to drawdown regulations, aiming to safeguard your funds and assist you in staying within prop firm guidelines.

Consistent Trade Volume

The robot is set to open around 6 trades daily, each targeting a 1:2 profit ratio, to help optimize your chances of reaching profit targets efficiently.

Daily Trade Closure

To help reduce overnight risk, all open deals are automatically terminated before the end of the day.

Adaptable and Versatile

The EA is compatible with various prop firms, such as FTMO, FundedNext, TheForexFunder, E8, The5%ers, FundedTraderPlus, and others. It's optimized for the US100, NAS100, and Nasdaq100 indices.

Customizable Setup

To help ensure the robot aligns with your trading objectives, you can request a setup file that is customized based on your unique risk tolerance.



